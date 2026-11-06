Chile Inflation Rises to 4.5% on Fuel Costs
CHILE · ECONOMY
Key Facts
- The country Chile is the world’s largest copper producer.
- What happened Consumer prices rose 0.5% in October, and yearly inflation reached 4.5%, up from 4.1% in September.
- The driver Fuel led the rise: gasoline gained 4.5% in the month and diesel 12.3%.
- What is next Chile’s central bank holds its rate at 4.5% and meets again in December.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction platform, gives 58% to no change, 41.5% to a hike (6 Nov, 1:34 p.m. ET).
- Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).
Chile’s yearly inflation climbed to 4.5% in October 2026, as fuel and food bills rose. The National Statistics Institute, known as INE, published the data on Friday 6 November 2026.
For US readers, the number matters because it pressures the central bank, which sets Chile’s interest rate, and the peso, which trades near 978 per US dollar. Our earlier report on the bank’s decision to hold its rate explains the backdrop.
What Happened
INE said the consumer price index, the basket of goods and services Chileans buy, rose 0.5% from September to October. Over twelve months, prices were 4.5% higher, compared with 4.1% in the year to September.
Six of the 13 groups in the basket pushed prices up in the month, five pulled them down and two had no effect. Transport, up 2.0%, and food and non-alcoholic drinks, up 1.0%, rose the most.
Fuel Drives the Increase
Gasoline rose 4.5% in October and is up 26.2% since the start of 2026. Diesel jumped 12.3% in the month and is up 53.5% so far this year.
International air fares rose 13% in October and are up 19.4% for the year. Shared building costs, which Chileans call gastos comunes, rose 3.9%.
What Fell
Some prices dropped sharply and softened the total. Internet connection fell 14.7% in the month, and domestic air fares fell 11.8%.
These falls offset part of the fuel jump in the monthly total. Such items can swing from month to month, so they may not repeat in November.
The Central Bank Test
Chile’s central bank held its main rate at 4.5% on Tuesday 27 October 2026 and said risks to inflation had risen. Its target is 3% a year, so inflation at 4.5% sits well above the goal.
The next rate decision is due in December, and November price data will come first. The November figures will show whether the fuel jump was a one-off.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform where users bet real money, traders put 58.0% on no change at the December decision and 41.5% on a 25 basis point rise (a quarter of a percentage point), as of 1:34 p.m. ET on 6 November. About US$22,700 has been traded on the market, a small sum, so the price is a rough signal only.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for You
If you hold Chilean bonds or peso assets through US funds, higher inflation raises the chance that the central bank stays cautious or lifts rates. At about 978 pesos per US dollar, 1,000 pesos are worth roughly US$1.02.
Travelers should expect pricier fuel and some pricier domestic transport, while international flights are also costing more. US companies that import into Chile should watch fuel-linked costs in their budgets.
What Is Not Known
It is not known whether the fuel increases will continue in November, because they depend on world oil prices and on how Chile passes them on. The data also do not show how much of the food increase is temporary.
The central bank has not said whether the October figure changes its plan. Its decision will come only after more data, including November prices.
More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
How High Is Chile’s Inflation Now?
Chile’s yearly inflation was 4.5% in October 2026, up from 4.1% in September. Prices rose 0.5% in the month.
Why Did Prices Rise in Chile in October?
Transport and food led the rise, with gasoline up 4.5% and diesel up 12.3% in the month. Some items, such as internet service, fell.
When Is the Next Chile Rate Decision?
The central bank meets in December. It held its rate at 4.5% on 27 October.
Does Chile’s Inflation Affect US Investors?
Yes, through the peso and Chilean bonds that US funds hold. Higher inflation can delay interest rate cuts and move the currency.
Sources: National Statistics Institute of Chile (INE), consumer price index for October 2026, 6 November 2026; Central Bank of Chile, monetary policy decision, 27 October 2026; Polymarket, Central Bank of Chile decision in December, 6 November 2026; RT market data, peso exchange rate, 6 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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