Investors asked for far more Laprophan shares than were offered, and the Casablanca exchange will publish the final tally when trading begins.

File photo / Photo: HombreDHojalata, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Markets: Morocco

Laprophan, a Moroccan drug maker backed by the investment firm Mediterrania Capital Partners, drew orders worth about MAD 15.3 billion (Moroccan dirhams, about US$1.5 billion) for its share sale in Casablanca, according to first returns from the placement syndicate reported on Wednesday 18 November 2026. The syndicate, the group of banks selling the shares to investors, says the figures are provisional.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Final results are due on Wednesday 25 November 2026, the day the shares start trading on the Casablanca Stock Exchange under the symbol LPH. The offer was capped at MAD 2.22 billion (about US$223 million), so demand came to nearly seven times the shares on sale.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Laprophan, a Moroccan drug maker backed by Mediterrania Capital Partners, an investment firm.

What. Provisional demand near seven times the offer, with more than 44,000 subscribers.

Where. Bourse de Casablanca, Morocco’s stock exchange, under the symbol LPH.

When. Final results and first trading on Wednesday 25 November 2026. As of 20 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

Investors asked for far more Laprophan shares than were offered, and the Casablanca exchange will publish the final tally when trading begins.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Morocco markets Email address Follow

Laprophan manufactures and sells medicines in Morocco, and its 2025 consolidated revenue was MAD 1.82 billion (about US$183 million), with net profit of MAD 109 million (about US$11 million), up 33.9%, according to its listing documents. The AMMC, Morocco’s market regulator, approved the prospectus on 28 October 2026.

The offer combines 4,105,500 new shares with 2,412,200 existing shares sold by current owners, all at MAD 341 (about US$34) each, according to the prospectus. Eligible employees pay MAD 273 (about US$27), and orders were taken from 9 to 17 November 2026.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Ghana's central bank cuts its rate to 11%” Get the brief

Only the new shares bring money to the company, and about 90% of that capital increase is earmarked to buy all of Corporate Investment Holding, the parent of the laboratory Polymedic, according to Laprophan’s prospectus. The sale of existing shares pays the sellers instead, while Polymedic, founded in 1964, holds 138 licences to sell medicines, according to the same document.

File photo: office and apartment towers in Casablanca Finance City, the city’s financial district (Photo: AyourAchtouk, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The syndicate’s first returns put demand in the first tranche, a slice of the offer for large eligible investors placing orders of at least 8,800 shares (about US$300,000), at MAD 14.4 billion (about US$1.4 billion), nine times the shares reserved for it. The second tranche, open to the same eligible investors with no minimum order (press reports describe it as reserved for individuals), drew about MAD 800 million (about US$80 million), or 1.6 times its allocation, and more than 44,000 people subscribed in all.

The tranche figures add up to MAD 15.2 billion against the headline MAD 15.3 billion, a small gap that looks like rounding but that the syndicate has not explained. Bourse de Casablanca, the exchange operator, was due to consolidate all orders on 19 November.

Allocation matters because of how shares are shared out. Under the prospectus the first tranche is shared out pro rata, in proportion to orders, so at about nine times cover an investor would receive roughly one share in nine, while the second tranche fills small orders first, up to 100 shares each, and shares out the rest pro rata, meaning in proportion to orders.

The listing is also large by local standards. At MAD 2.22 billion it is about twice the roughly MAD 1.1 billion (about US$110 million) sought by T2S Group Holding, a medical-equipment distributor that listed on 27 July 2026, and about six times the MAD 375.4 million (about US$38 million) raised by the solar firm Jet Energy, which began trading on 16 November 2026.

Both of those earlier offers were covered more times than Laprophan’s, roughly 44 times for T2S and 31 times for Jet Energy, final results published when each listed, so the larger size here meant less excess demand per share. The comparison is only rough, because each offer had its own tranches, prices and investor mix.

The main condition on the use of the money sits with the Conseil de la Concurrence, Morocco’s competition authority. Laprophan’s prospectus says the Polymedic purchase depends on its prior approval, and no approval date has been published.

The next steps are fixed by the Bourse de Casablanca calendar. Allocations go to brokers on Monday 23 November 2026, and the final results and first trading follow on Wednesday 25 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Laprophan start trading?

Trading under the symbol LPH is scheduled for Wednesday 25 November 2026, according to the Bourse de Casablanca calendar. The official final results are due the same day.

Are the demand figures final?

No, the syndicate describes them as provisional first returns. Final subscription results are expected at the first-listing ceremony on 25 November.

What will Laprophan do with the money?

About 90% of the new money is meant to buy the owner of the laboratory Polymedic. That purchase still needs approval from Morocco’s competition authority.

Sources Published Friday 20 November 2026 · Source: AMMC prospectus (visa no. 033/2026, 28 October 2026); Bourse de Casablanca; Laprophan; first returns of the placement syndicate, 18-19 November 2026; AMMC operation note

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.