Colombia Clears Solar Park in La Guajira
Colombia: Energy
Colombia’s environmental licensing agency, ANLA, has granted Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM), the utility group owned by the city of Medellín, an environmental licence for the Haticos solar park. The plant is planned in San Juan del Cesar, a municipality in the department of La Guajira, not in the neighbouring department of Cesar.
The park would have 174,600 solar panels and a capacity of 125.71 megawatts-peak (MWp). ANLA published the announcement on 12 November 2026 and gave no investment figure.
Key Facts
- Licence. Colombia’s licensing agency ANLA granted utility EPM an environmental licence for the Haticos solar park.
- Place. San Juan del Cesar, in the department of La Guajira, northern Colombia.
- Size. 125.71 megawatts-peak (MWp), 174,600 panels, on 171.67 hectares, with a 30-year planned life.
- Not stated. Cost, construction start and start-up date were not given.
- Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).
The licence clears an environmental hurdle for EPM’s planned solar plant, but it does not say when work will start or what the park will cost.
What ANLA Approved
ANLA says the licence covers EPM’s Haticos solar photovoltaic project in San Juan del Cesar. The plant will have internal power lines, transformer centres, a step-up substation and other works.
The agency’s technical review changed the design so the project avoids direct work in forest and secondary vegetation. The licence sets duties to protect water, conserve biodiversity and manage social effects.
The Big Picture: A Licence Is One Step
ANLA’s announcement covers the environmental licence only and does not name any other approval EPM may still need. It also does not say whether EPM will build and own the park alone.
EPM’s own plans for this park are not in the ANLA announcement, so its goals and timing are not known from this source. The announcement gives only the permit and its conditions, so we do not set out a schedule.
ANLA’s announcement does not compare Haticos with other projects in the department. The wind farm pictured above is in the same department but is not part of this project.
Communities and Conditions
EPM presented a compensation plan for 148.92 hectares in San Juan del Cesar, with forest preservation and restoration funded through land purchases, leases and conservation agreements. The plan is meant to offset the project’s effect on nature.
The review involved two Afro-Colombian community councils, Los Haticos “Carmelo Banquet” and Veracruz “Pedro Manuel Molina Fragozo”. The Interior Ministry’s prior-consultation office, which decides whether communities must be formally consulted, ruled that a formal prior consultation was not required, but ANLA added the Veracruz hamlet to the project’s area of influence so its management measures also cover that community.
What It Means for Readers
For energy investors, Haticos is a large Colombian solar project that has passed its environmental review, though no investment value has been published. Power from the plant is rated at 93.12 megawatts of alternating current.
For residents, the licence sets the rules that EPM and the two communities will be judged against. No named opponent has been identified in the announcement.
What Is Not Known
The announcement gives no cost, no construction date and no date for the first power. It also does not name EPM’s partners, if any.
More on the utility is in our reports on EPM restoring gas to industry and EPM’s transfers to Medellín. Our Colombia news page has more.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did ANLA approve?
It granted EPM an environmental licence for the Haticos solar park in San Juan del Cesar. The park would have 174,600 panels.
Is the park in Cesar or La Guajira?
It is in the municipality of San Juan del Cesar, which belongs to the department of La Guajira. Cesar is a separate neighbouring department.
How big will the park be?
It is rated at 125.71 MWp, or 93.12 megawatts of alternating current. It would cover 171.67 hectares.
When will it be built?
The announcement does not say. It gives no construction start, no start-up date and no cost.
Sources: Colombia’s National Environmental Licensing Authority (ANLA), announcement “ANLA otorga licencia ambiental al Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico Haticos en La Guajira” (ANLA).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error