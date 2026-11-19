A licence to explore, not to mine, has become a test of how Kenya runs a valuable minerals tender with rival Western bidders watching.

Critical Minerals: Kenya

On Thursday 19 November 2026, Kenya’s State Department for Mining proposed giving the Mrima Hill rare-earth and niobium prospecting licence to a US-led group. On the same day, RareX, an Australian-listed explorer that ranked second, said it would challenge the award as legally ineligible.

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The notice names the Frontier Minerals LLC joint venture, which includes the US rare-earth processing start-up ReElement Technologies, as proposed winner. It opens a standstill period in which shortlisted bidders can ask for a debrief and file procurement complaints.

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Key Facts Who. Kenya’s mining department, a US-led Frontier group and Australia’s RareX, the runner-up.

What. A proposed prospecting licence for rare earths and niobium, now contested on eligibility.

Where. Mrima Hill, Kwale County, on Kenya’s south coast near Mombasa.

When. Notice issued 19 November 2026; the standstill period is running.

As of 19 November 2026, 21:00 GMT

A licence to explore, not to mine, has become a test of how Kenya runs a valuable minerals tender with rival Western bidders watching.

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RareX and its partner Iluka Resources, an Australian rare-earth producer, were picked for the request-for-proposals stage, the final bidding round, in July 2026, RareX said on 24 July, and five tenders were submitted on 21 October. At the end of October, Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, the minister in charge, said a choice was expected within two to three weeks, in the tender we first covered in September.

Bidders included two US consortia, an Australian one, a US-affiliated group called Mrima Earth and a Kenyan-British venture, while two Chinese firms withdrew in October. The ministry’s tender, launched in March 2026, put the deposit at over Ksh8.1 trillion (about US$62 billion at 129.93 shillings per dollar, 19 November close), an estimate by the government, not a verified resource figure.

Container yard at the Port of Mombasa, Kenya’s main export gateway. (File photo) Photo: Kenyan Ministry of East African Affairs, Commerce and Tourism

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Rare earths are metals used in magnets, and niobium is a metal added to steel. The award covers prospecting only, so RareX said in its 19 November announcement that mining would still need a separate licence, environmental approval and community agreement.

Frank Garcia, the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, said in Nairobi on 9 September 2026 that Washington would help develop Kenya’s critical-minerals processing, a theme we covered earlier. That is why two US consortia bidding matters in Washington, and the wider Western race for African supply gives the contest weight beyond Kwale.

We found no published comparison of Mrima Hill with other African rare-earth projects. Without that yardstick, the government’s value estimate is the only public measure of what is at stake.

RareX, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange as REE, ranked second among three consortia that reached the final ranking, it said on 19 November. It will file a procurement complaint arguing that Frontier missed the ministry’s deadline for its Expression of Interest, the first bid document, and is “legally ineligible”.

RareX says its challenge concerns eligibility, not the ministry’s scoring, and it admits there is no certainty the complaint will succeed. It says it remains committed to developing Mrima Hill with Kenya.

Frontier has described its win as the product of a “transparent, fair and competitive process”, and had not publicly answered the eligibility claim by Thursday evening. Mrima Earth, a group involving the listed miners Critical Metals Corp and European Lithium, said it will challenge the decision before the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, Kenya’s tender watchdog.

Only RareX has said Frontier’s submission was late, so that point is unconfirmed. Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alleged in September that President William Ruto would seal a niobium deal in the United States, and Ruto dismissed his Mrima Hill claims in early October.

Mrima Hill is a forest sacred to the Mijikenda and Digo, two coastal peoples, who call such forests a Kaya. Local leaders in Kwale walked out of a meeting with Joho in January 2026 in protest at the plan, a tension also visible in the debate over mineral royalties for counties.

Any prospecting would have to wait for the standstill period to end. A procurement dispute that drags on could delay prospecting and keep the licence in doubt for the winner and the losers alike.

The next dated steps come from RareX’s announcement of the ministry’s notice. RareX will request its debrief before midnight East African Time on 26 November 2026 and will file its procurement complaint before 10 December 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does the award let Frontier start mining?

No. It covers exploration only, and any mining would need further licences and approvals.

Why does this matter to US readers?

US firms bid, and Washington has backed Kenyan processing. The outcome shows how far US companies can compete for African rare-earth supply.

Is the stated value of the deposit verified?

No. It is a government estimate from the tender, not a verified resource figure.

Sources: Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs (State Department for Mining), Notification of Intention to Award, 19 November 2026; RareX Ltd announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange, 19 November 2026; Kenya Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error