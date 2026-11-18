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Business: Kenya

Vodacom, South Africa’s largest mobile operator, cannot touch about US$67 million (R1.153 billion, in South African rand) of dividends it has already received from Safaricom, Kenya’s biggest telecom. The money sits in a dedicated account at Stanbic Bank Kenya, a lender, under a standstill (a pause agreed with the bank) that Vodacom accepted after a Kenyan court voided the government’s sale of a 15% Safaricom stake.

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Vodacom disclosed the restriction in its reviewed interim results for the six months to 30 September 2026, published on Tuesday 10 November 2026. For US readers, the case shows how one court ruling in Nairobi can lock up cash and trigger loan defaults at a company listed in Johannesburg and partly owned by Vodafone Group, the British mobile giant.

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Key Facts Who. Vodacom, South Africa’s largest mobile operator, and Stanbic Bank Kenya, its lender.

What. A dividend account is locked under a standstill Vodacom agreed after a Kenyan court ruling.

Numbers. R1.153 billion (US$67 million) is restricted; the loan is 40.2 billion Kenyan shillings (US$309 million).

Next. Vodacom expects the Court of Appeal to set a hearing date before the end of December 2026.

As of. 18 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

What some describe as a bank freeze is, in Vodacom’s own filing, a standstill it accepted to cure a loan default caused by the High Court ruling.

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The Big Picture

Vodacom raised its stake in Safaricom, Kenya’s largest telecom and the owner of the M-Pesa mobile money service, from 35% to 55% on 30 June 2026. As part of the deal it also paid R5.1 billion (about US$296 million at 17.27 rand per US$) for rights to part of Safaricom’s future dividends on the state’s retained shares.

Vodacom funded that payment with a Stanbic Bank Kenya loan of 40.2 billion Kenyan shillings (KSh), about US$309 million at 129.93 shillings per US$ (the spot rate of 18 November 2026), at a variable 11.15% rate due on 31 October 2029. Stanbic Bank Kenya is the Kenyan arm of South Africa’s Standard Bank Group, a large African lender.

On Tuesday 15 September 2026, Kenya’s High Court, the country’s main trial court, nullified the sale of the government’s 15% Safaricom shareholding. Vodacom says that judgment triggered a default on the Stanbic funding agreement, and a standstill followed in which Vodacom agreed not to withdraw from the dedicated bank account.

At 30 September 2026 that left R1.153 billion (about US$67 million at 17.27 rand per US$) of dividends received from Safaricom marked as restricted cash. The standstill covers only the money in that account, not Vodacom’s wider cash of R30.3 billion (about US$1.75 billion).

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Why It Matters

The restricted sum is small beside Vodacom’s balance sheet, but it shows how the Kenyan case spreads into funding. Vodacom says the ruling caused defaults, including cross-defaults (a default on one loan triggering others), under several group loans, and it obtained waivers from the lenders after the period ended for all defaults arising solely from the judgment.

Net debt, meaning borrowings minus cash, rose by R78.8 billion (about US$4.6 billion) to R135.6 billion (about US$7.9 billion) over the year, mainly because of the Safaricom deal, Vodacom reported on 10 November 2026. Any appeal outcome therefore matters to investors who hold Vodacom shares or follow Vodafone Group.

Vodacom’s filing says the Court of Appeal, Kenya’s second-highest court, ordered on Tuesday 13 October 2026 that the status quo be kept, so Vodafone Kenya Limited (the Vodafone unit that holds the shares) stays the registered holder. The filing adds that the appeal was to be expedited, and Vodacom continues to include Safaricom’s results in its own accounts while it waits.

What to Watch

Vodacom expects the Court of Appeal to set a hearing date before the end of December 2026, according to its interim results. Its board declared an interim dividend of 355 cents per share on 6 November 2026, payable on Monday 7 December 2026 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 4 December.

The Government of Kenya, Vodafone Group and Vodafone Kenya Limited have each appealed the judgment. The petitioners, who challenged the sale, have also appealed parts of it.

What Is Not Known

Vodacom’s filing does not say how long the standstill lasts or when the R1.153 billion can be withdrawn. It also does not state whether the waivers obtained after 30 September cover the standstill itself.

We found no court document on the account restriction, and Stanbic Bank Kenya has not issued a statement we could find. The Court of Appeal has not yet announced a hearing date.

What It Means for You

If you hold Vodacom or Vodafone shares, the cash lock is minor, but the appeal will decide whether the voided 15% stake sale at the centre of the case stands. Investors in Kenyan assets should read it as a reminder that court risk can reach funding terms as well as ownership.

Everyday users of Safaricom’s M-Pesa mobile money service are not named as affected in Vodacom’s filing. The next hard signal is the appeal date, which is expected before the end of December.

Readers can follow related coverage in Vodacom Puts US$676M on Safaricom Brands and Kenya Court Orders Safaricom Shares Restored, and the earnings context in Vodacom Profit Rises 25.7% on Safaricom Deal. More is in our Kenya news section.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Vodacom say about the frozen dividends?

Vodacom said R1.153 billion (about US$67 million) of Safaricom dividends is restricted under a standstill with Stanbic Bank Kenya. It agreed not to withdraw from a dedicated account after the High Court ruling caused a loan default.

Did Stanbic Bank Kenya seize the money?

Vodacom’s filing describes a standstill agreement, in which Vodacom agreed not to withdraw, rather than a seizure. Stanbic has not published its own statement that we could find.

What is the loan behind the dispute?

It is a KSh40.2 billion (about US$309 million) Stanbic Bank Kenya loan at 11.15%, due 31 October 2029. It paid for rights to part of the Kenyan government’s future Safaricom dividends.

When will the Court of Appeal hear the case?

No date is set yet. Vodacom expects one before the end of December 2026, after what Vodacom describes as an order to expedite the appeal.

Sources Published Wednesday 18 November 2026 · Source: Vodacom Group Limited reviewed interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 (notes 8, 10, 12 and 13); RT spot exchange rates of 18 November 2026; Vodacom interim results · Vodacom SENS announcements

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