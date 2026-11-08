Kenya Moves Its Cuba Embassy Work to Jamaica

Kenya has moved its diplomatic work for Cuba from Havana to Jamaica, and a senior official has reportedly linked the move to US sanctions. A Kenyan news report published on Sunday 8 November attributes this to Korir Sing’oei, the foreign ministry’s senior civil servant, called Principal Secretary.

The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs published its own pages on the move on 15 and 16 July, and they do not mention sanctions. They also do not say the Havana embassy has closed.

The story matters in the US because the decades-old trade embargo on Cuba may now shape the diplomacy of a major East African economy. Our report on China warning the US over Cuba sanctions on Chinese firms shows the pressure reaching beyond the Americas.

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Key Facts Move. Kenya opened its first resident High Commission, an embassy-level mission, in Kingston, Jamaica, in mid-July 2026.

Ministry pages. Kenya’s foreign ministry pages of 15 and 16 July do not mention sanctions.

Havana. Kenya’s Havana embassy opened in 2016, and reports from mid-August say it has closed.

Envoy. Ambassador Karisa Mwenda, Kenya’s High Commissioner, took up duty in Kingston that week.

Unknown. Which difficulties Kenyan diplomats faced, and who now covers Cuba, remains unclear.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting site, gives a 3.6% chance the Cuban regime falls in 2026 (8 November, 3:35 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened

Kenya officially opened its first resident High Commission in Kingston, Jamaica, in mid-July 2026. Ambassador Karisa Mwenda, the High Commissioner, arrived on a Monday that week, and Jamaica’s Under Secretary Franz Hall received her at the airport.

A ministry statement thanked officers for “their professionalism and dedication in ensuring a seamless transition of Kenya’s diplomatic operations from Havana, Cuba, to Kingston, Jamaica”. It also thanked Musalia Mudavadi, the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, and Sing’oei for their support.

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What Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Official Said

A Kenyan news report published on Sunday 8 November says Sing’oei spoke in talks with Christopher Sinckler, Barbados’ Senior Minister for Foreign Affairs. They met on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, a summit of Commonwealth leaders, in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The report summarises his explanation as being that US sanctions had complicated the mission’s work. The report also quotes the phrase “the need to provide temporary operational relief to the staff of its Embassy in Havana, Cuba”, which does not mention sanctions.

The report’s own lead cites “administrative and operational difficulties” from longstanding US sanctions, which is the reporter’s wording, not his. It adds that the ministry did not specify the difficulties its diplomats faced.

We found no Kenyan government press release on the remarks. The ministry’s own pages do not mention sanctions.

Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana, photographed in August 2016. Photo: Yoeztudioz / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Why Havana Mattered to Kenya

Kenya’s Havana embassy opened in 2016 and was Kenya’s first diplomatic mission in the Caribbean. In 2018 Kenya received about 100 Cuban doctors under a government-to-government deal that ended in 2023.

Reports from mid-August say the embassy has closed, with no date given, and that Cuba keeps its embassy in Nairobi. Reports differ on who now covers Cuba.

The ministry’s reasons for Kingston include better consular services, trade and investment, and wider ties across the Caribbean. It calls Jamaica a gateway to CARICOM, the Caribbean Community, a bloc of Caribbean states.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crowd-betting platform, a market titled “Cuban regime falls in 2026?” priced that outcome at 3.6% on 8 November at 3:35 p.m. ET, with about US$1.86 million traded. These are bets, not polls, and they say nothing about Kenya’s decision.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

The case shows how the US embargo on Cuba can enter the planning of diplomats in countries far from Washington. That reading rests on one reported remark, so treat it as a claim and not as a settled finding.

The ministry pages describe a relocation, not a break in ties. Kenyans in Jamaica can now use the Kingston mission for consular services.

Our guide to who holds real power in Cuba explains who runs the island that the embargo covers. Our Cuba coverage tracks the story as it develops.

What Is Not Known

The ministry has not said whether it calls the Havana embassy closed, or the date it stopped working. Which specific difficulties Kenyan diplomats faced, and how many staff were affected, are also unknown.

Reports differ on who now covers Cuba for Kenya. We have not seen the full wording of Sing’oei’s remarks beyond what was reported.

The ministry has not published details of the sanctions remark. Readers can follow Nairobi’s wider diplomacy in our Kenya coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kenya move its Cuba embassy work to Jamaica?

The ministry’s pages cite better consular services, trade and investment, and access to the CARICOM market. A Kenyan news report says Sing’oei also linked the move to US sanctions, which the ministry’s pages do not mention.

Has Kenya closed its embassy in Havana?

Reports from mid-August say it has closed, with no date given, but the ministry pages do not say so. Cuba is reported to keep its embassy in Nairobi.

Who covers Cuba for Kenya now?

Reports differ on who now covers Cuba. The ministry pages do not settle the point, so we cannot confirm it.

What are the US sanctions on Cuba?

The US trade embargo on Cuba has been in force for decades. The reported remarks suggest it can complicate diplomatic work for third countries, though the ministry has not detailed how.

Sources Kenyan Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs (pages of 15 and 16 July 2026) · Polymarket (market “Cuban regime falls in 2026?”, 8 November 2026) Read on 8 November 2026.

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