Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, the seat of Kenya's National Assembly and Senate. File photo, 2010. Photo: Jorge Láscar, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Economy: Kenya

Kenya’s National Treasury, the government’s finance ministry, plans to spend KSh5,235.7 billion (US$40.3 billion; KSh stands for Kenyan shillings) in the financial year that starts on 1 July 2027. The figure comes from its 2027 Budget Policy Statement, dated November 2026 (paragraph 225).

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That is 8.6% more than the KSh4,819.4 billion (US$37.1 billion) projected for the current year, 2026/27. It matters to foreign lenders, because the plan includes net external borrowing of KSh570.0 billion (US$4.4 billion), which the statement says will mainly come from concessional and semi-concessional loans, meaning loans on softer terms than market rates, and grants.

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The Treasury says the statement was due before Parliament by Monday 16 November 2026, and we could not confirm on 18 November that it had been tabled. Kenya also holds a General Election in August 2027, which sits inside the plan.

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Key Facts Spending. KSh5,235.7 billion (US$40.3 billion) planned for 2027/28, up 8.6% on 2026/27.

Revenue. KSh3,923.1 billion (US$30.2 billion), or 17.1% of GDP, the economy’s yearly output.

Deficit. KSh1,228.9 billion (US$9.5 billion), or 5.4% of GDP, the gap between spending and income after grants.

Borrowing. Net external KSh570.0 billion (US$4.4 billion); net domestic KSh658.9 billion (US$5.1 billion).

As of 18 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

Kenya’s Treasury plans spending to grow 8.6% in 2027/28, while revenue grows 8.1% and the deficit edges down to 5.4% of GDP.

The Big Picture

A Budget Policy Statement is the document in which Kenya’s National Treasury sets spending ceilings for the next financial year. The statement of November 2026 covers 2027/28, which runs from 1 July 2027 to 30 June 2028.

Our earlier report covered the Treasury’s plan to give up its bank rate veto. This article converts shillings at KSh129.93 per US$, the market rate of 18 November 2026.

The Treasury calls its approach “growth-supportive fiscal consolidation” under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, President William Ruto’s economic plan (paragraph 223). It says it will “moderate the pace of public debt accumulation while ensuring that delivery of essential public services remains uncompromised”.

Paragraph 225 of the statement splits the spending plan into four parts. Recurrent spending, the day-to-day running costs, is KSh3,810.2 billion (US$29.3 billion), or 72.8% of the total; development spending for long-term projects is KSh917.1 billion (US$7.1 billion); transfers to Kenya’s 47 county governments are KSh506.5 billion (US$3.9 billion); and the Contingency Fund, a reserve for emergencies, is KSh2.0 billion (US$15m).

Paragraph 224 projects total revenue at KSh3,923.1 billion (US$30.2 billion), up 8.1% from KSh3,630.6 billion (US$27.9 billion) in 2026/27. It is made of ordinary revenue of KSh3,249.2 billion (US$25.0 billion) and Appropriation-in-Aid, money that ministries and agencies collect and keep, of KSh673.8 billion (US$5.2 billion).

Both ratios to GDP slip slightly in the plan: spending from 23.2% to 22.8%, and revenue from 17.4% to 17.1%. The Treasury says it is restraining expenditure and strengthening revenue to get there.

In Plain English Budget Policy Statement: the Treasury’s plan that sets spending ceilings for the next financial year. Fiscal deficit: the gap when a government spends more than it collects, here counted including grants. Net external borrowing: money borrowed abroad, after repayments. Appropriation-in-Aid: money that ministries and agencies collect and keep for their own use. GDP: the value of everything the economy produces in a year.

File photo. The Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Kenya.

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What We Know

Paragraphs 226 and 227 put the fiscal deficit including grants at KSh1,228.9 billion (US$9.5 billion), or 5.4% of GDP, in 2027/28. The projected figure for 2026/27 is KSh1,145.2 billion (US$8.8 billion), or 5.5% of GDP.

The Treasury plans to fill the gap with net external borrowing of KSh570.0 billion (US$4.4 billion), or 2.5% of GDP, and net domestic financing of KSh658.9 billion (US$5.1 billion), or 2.9% of GDP. The two amounts add up to the deficit.

Paragraph 368 projects real GDP growth, which strips out inflation, at 5.1% in 2027/28, up from a projected 5.0% in 2026/27. The 95% confidence interval, the range the Treasury expects the true figure to fall in, is 4.8% to 5.4%.

Why It Matters

A deficit of 5.4% of GDP must be paid for by borrowing, and the November 2026 statement plans KSh570.0 billion (US$4.4 billion) from abroad in 2027/28 (paragraph 227). That is the part of the plan that touches foreign lenders and bond buyers.

The Treasury names its own risks in paragraphs 219 to 221: revenue shortfalls, uncertainty ahead of the August 2027 General Election, and the outcome of an appeal over the Safaricom transaction. Safaricom, Kenya’s largest mobile operator by subscribers, is the company at the centre of that appeal.

The transaction is the Government’s sale of a 15% stake in Safaricom to Vodacom Group, a telecoms group, valued at about KSh204.3 billion (US$1.6 billion). The statement adds prolonged geopolitical tensions, higher oil prices and weaker global demand to the list of risks.

What To Watch

The statement was due before Parliament by 16 November 2026, but we could not confirm its tabling. The Treasury expects the budget process to be concluded by March 2027, and the General Election follows in August 2027.

The revised calendar exists because of that vote, since the statement is normally submitted by 15 February. Our report on Kenya’s election body warning of court delays covers the August 2027 vote.

What Is Not Known

Paragraph 230 puts the total budget for 2027/28 at KSh5,269.1 billion (US$40.6 billion), which is KSh33.4 billion (US$257m) above the paragraph 225 figure. The paragraphs do not explain the gap.

We do not know the exact date Parliament receives or votes on the statement. The document points to tax-policy and revenue-administration reforms for the rise in revenue, and we did not find figures for them.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Foreign lenders face a plan with US$4.4 billion of net external borrowing next year, set against a deficit that stays near 5.4% of GDP. County governments would receive KSh506.5 billion (US$3.9 billion).

The election in August 2027 sits inside the plan, so the figures may move as the calendar approaches. Our report on a parliamentary committee backing a pension-fund toll road covers a separate move in Parliament.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Kenya plan to spend in 2027/28?

Kenya’s National Treasury projects overall expenditure and net lending (spending including loans the government makes) at KSh5,235.7 billion (US$40.3 billion), or 22.8% of GDP. That is 8.6% above the KSh4,819.4 billion (US$37.1 billion) projected for 2026/27.

How big is the planned deficit?

The statement puts the deficit including grants at KSh1,228.9 billion (US$9.5 billion), or 5.4% of GDP. The projected figure for 2026/27 is 5.5% of GDP.

How will the deficit be financed?

The Treasury plans net external borrowing of KSh570.0 billion (US$4.4 billion) and net domestic financing of KSh658.9 billion (US$5.1 billion). Together they cover the KSh1,228.9 billion deficit.

What happens next to the plan?

The statement was due before Parliament by 16 November 2026. The Treasury expects the budget process to finish by March 2027.

Sources: Kenya National Treasury, 2027 Budget Policy Statement, November 2026 (Kenya National Treasury); exchange rate from a market data provider, 18 November 2026.

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