Kenya Court Freezes Equity Bank Fraud Assets

KENYA · BANKING

Key Facts The country Kenya is a key US security partner in East Africa.

What happened A High Court judge let Equity Bank, a big Kenyan lender, freeze defendants’ accounts and crypto.

The money The bank says Sh1.49 billion (Kenyan shillings, about US$11.5 million) left its payroll ledger.

The cap Frozen assets are capped at Sh303.2 million (about US$2.3 million).

The next step Crypto must be converted to cash within 10 days of the order.

Kenya’s High Court has let Equity Bank, one of the country’s biggest lenders, freeze bank accounts and cryptocurrency held by people and companies accused of receiving part of a Sh1.49 billion (Kenyan shillings, about US$11.5 million) theft. The ruling became public on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

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For US readers, the case shows how money allegedly taken from a bank ended up partly in dollar-linked crypto. Kenya is a key American partner in East Africa, so its banking safeguards matter to US investors.

What Happened

The judge found that Equity had shown a strong case against the defendants, who include a former salary-processing manager, businesspeople, company directors and companies allegedly linked to the diversion. The orders keep the assets in place until the court decides the bank’s suit to recover the money.

Equity says Sh1.49 billion was moved out of its salary-processing ledger, an internal account used to pay corporate clients’ staff, between November 2023 and June 2024. It alleges that its then salary-processing manager, David Machiri Kimani, used his authorised access to send the money to third-party accounts.

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What the Court Ordered

The court froze accounts at five banks: UBA (United Bank for Africa, a Pan-African lender), Absa (a South African-owned bank), NCBA (a Kenyan bank), Stanbic (the Kenyan arm of South Africa’s Standard Bank) and Co-operative Bank (a Kenyan lender). Each defendant has its own limit, and together they add up to Sh303.2 million (about US$2.3 million at about Sh129.8 per US dollar, the market rate).

The largest limit is Sh156.2 million (about US$1.2 million) for accounts of Axteron Technologies, a company named in the suit, at UBA and Absa. KT Owen Group has a limit of Sh30.8 million (about US$237,000) at NCBA, and Mac and Gray Trading has Sh14 million (about US$108,000) at Stanbic and Co-operative Bank.

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-5.70% L 75,617 day range H 80,794 -27.02% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 17 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,233 -7.82% Solana 89.83 -5.93% Gold 4,098 +0.62% USD / BRL 5.50 +0.83% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 75,820 -5.70% -27.02% 80,405 80,794 75,617 46,922,293,248 ETH 2,233 -7.82% -34.81% 2,422 2,434 2,226 18,256,953,344 SOL 89.83 -5.93% -44.74% 95.49 96.88 88.85 4,595,303,424 XRP 1.22 -6.27% -47.86% 1.30 1.32 1.22 2,607,491,328 BNB 687.94 -4.39% -28.34% 719.55 720.76 687.61 1,678,686,592 ADA 0.18 -8.03% -66.75% 0.20 0.20 0.18 351,214,368 DOGE 0.07 -6.75% -57.10% 0.08 0.08 0.07 811,655,872 AVAX 8.24 -5.74% -50.50% 8.74 8.84 8.16 298,519,072 LINK 10.69 -6.58% -29.44% 11.44 11.63 10.63 397,726,816 DOT 0.92 -4.06% -65.71% 0.95 0.96 0.89 104,403,872 LTC 51.89 -7.74% -42.06% 56.24 56.36 51.37 241,025,552 BCH 270.48 -4.03% -44.73% 281.83 289.77 270.48 242,672,784 TRX 0.32 -0.52% +10.05% 0.32 0.32 0.32 428,661,888 XLM 0.15 -8.39% -45.20% 0.17 0.17 0.15 190,806,576 HBAR 0.07 -6.99% -61.48% 0.07 0.07 0.07 70,327,624 NEAR 3.68 -8.13% +88.87% 4.01 4.06 3.65 722,379,584 ATOM 1.40 -5.28% -47.82% 1.48 1.54 1.39 42,054,708 AAVE 129.12 -2.02% -36.00% 131.78 133.66 122.86 330,788,064 Largest moves today XLM

0.15

-8.39% NEAR

3.68

-8.13% ADA

0.18

-8.03% ETH

2,233

-7.82% LTC

51.89

-7.74% HBAR

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-6.99% DOGE

0.07

-6.75% LINK

10.69

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The Crypto Trail

The court also froze digital assets held for three defendants, the former manager Mr Kimani, Owen Karanja Kuguru, a businessman, and Ruth Muthoni Kamau, a businesswoman, on Binance, a large crypto exchange, or other platforms. It ordered identifiable holdings converted into ordinary currency within 10 days.

If the defendants do not comply, the platform operators may identify and convert the assets. The proceeds are to be held in a licensed bank while the case continues.

Equity told the court that part of the money was changed into US dollars and then into USDT, a stablecoin, meaning a crypto token meant to hold the value of one US dollar. Equity argued that crypto can be moved quickly, so the assets could vanish before a trial.

The bank said the trail of payments and the links among the recipient companies pointed to a coordinated scheme. It asked the court to freeze the assets and convert the crypto into ordinary currency.

What the Defendants Say

One defendant denied that Mr Kimani owned crypto accounts or approved the transactions, and challenged the bank’s calculations. He maintained that the payments the companies received were legitimate client transactions, and that they did not know the money came from Equity.

Ms Kamau, identified as the owner of Blue Kenfresh and Goodmans Fresh, also challenged the bank’s use of confidential banking and personal information in seeking the freeze. The court still granted the orders, and none of the claims has been tested at a full trial.

What It Means for You

If you hold shares in Kenyan banks through a fund, this is a fraud-loss case: Equity says Sh1.49 billion is at stake, and the court has frozen only Sh303.2 million so far. The gap shows that recovery can be partial even when a judge sides with the bank.

If you send money to Kenya or use M-Pesa, Safaricom’s mobile-money service, nothing changes for your accounts, because the orders cover only the named defendants. The case is a reminder that stolen funds now travel through stablecoins, .

What Is Not Known

It is not known how much of the Sh1.49 billion can be recovered, or how much of the crypto still exists. No court has ruled on who is liable, and no trial date for the recovery suit is known.

Lawyers for the defendants have not said whether they will appeal the freeze. It is also unclear how Binance or other platforms will respond to the order.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: two people charged in a fraud at Equity Bank and insurer Old Mutual and Safaricom’s fraud crackdown.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did the Kenyan Court Order?

The High Court let Equity Bank freeze accounts and crypto of the defendants, capped at Sh303.2 million (about US$2.3 million). It also ordered traceable crypto converted to cash within 10 days.

How Much Does Equity Bank Say Was Stolen?

The bank says Sh1.49 billion (about US$11.5 million) left its salary-processing ledger between November 2023 and June 2024. It says a former manager used his access to send the money to third parties.

Are the Defendants Guilty?

No court has ruled on guilt in the recovery suit. The freeze only protects assets while the case continues, and at least one defendant denies the claims.

Why Does a Crypto Freeze Matter Outside Kenya?

Stablecoins such as USDT, which track the US dollar, move fast across borders. Orders like this one aim to stop such money from disappearing.

Sources: High Court of Kenya, ruling on Equity Bank’s application to freeze assets, made public 4 November 2026; Equity Bank court filings in its recovery suit; RT market data, USD/KES, 5 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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