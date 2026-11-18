Jamaica: Hurricane Melissa Aid Audit

Jamaica’s Auditor General, Pamela Monroe-Ellis, the state’s independent auditor, published an audit on 17 November 2026 finding that ODPEM, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, could not show it recorded, valued and safeguarded all donated relief goods after Hurricane Melissa. The audit report, tabled in Parliament, covers J$6.31 billion (about US$41 million) of in-kind donations.

Auditors could not verify that J$4.84 billion (about US$31 million) of goods held for other organisations reached the intended recipients. We convert at about J$155 per US$, the market rate on 17 and 18 November 2026 from RT, a market-data provider.

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The report does not say anyone stole aid, and it notes the agency worked after a Category 5 hurricane. ODPEM says its own inquiry found an apparent deficiency in its relief inventory and referred it to a law-enforcement authority.

Key Facts Who. Auditor General Pamela Monroe-Ellis and ODPEM, the disaster agency leading Jamaica’s relief effort.

What. Auditors could not verify the accuracy of J$6.31 billion (about US$41 million) in donations ODPEM reported.

Why. J$4.84 billion (about US$31 million) was held for third parties, with no donor-intent records shown.

When. Report published 17 November 2026; agreed fixes run to 31 March 2027.

As of. 18 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Jamaica’s auditors say a disaster agency cannot prove where much of its donated hurricane aid went, though the audit does not say anyone stole aid.

The Bigger Picture

Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, struck Jamaica on 28 October 2025, with the worst damage in the western parishes. This is the fourth report in the Auditor General’s series of real-time audits of the relief effort; see our earlier coverage of the relief-cash audit.

ODPEM, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, leads the government’s relief work. The report says a 2024 Performance Audit of ODPEM had already found the same warehouse storage weaknesses.

The Auditor General recognises that ODPEM worked under exceptional conditions, but says those conditions raised the need for basic controls. The report does not say anyone stole aid and frames the problem as an accountability gap.

A park by the waterfront in downtown Kingston, Jamaica’s capital. File photo, 2007. (Photo: Tillon Aniel, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What the Audit Found

ODPEM reported J$6.31 billion (about US$41 million) of in-kind donations in its July 2026 schedules, according to the full audit PDF. Of that, J$1.46 billion (about US$9.4 million) was for the Government, and J$4.84 billion (about US$31 million), or 77%, was consigned to ODPEM for other organisations.

The donation schedule left out consignments worth about J$780 million (about US$5.0 million). On a physical inspection on 4 September 2026, auditors found 15 unopened containers and other items at ODPEM Warehouse 2 that were not valued or recorded.

ODPEM spent J$298 million (about US$1.9 million) on transport, brokerage and demurrage, meaning port storage fees, to clear donated goods. J$45 million (about US$290,000) came from its donations account, and J$253 million (about US$1.6 million) came from the government’s Contingencies Fund, an emergency reserve, and the National Disaster Fund.

Of the J$45 million, J$33 million (about US$210,000) cleared goods meant for third parties, and ODPEM could not show it had authority. Those donated funds had been approved for the government roof-repair and semi-permanent housing programme.

Why It Matters

Donors and taxpayers cannot tell whether aid reached storm victims if records are missing. Of J$859 million (about US$5.5 million) in consumables for the Government, auditors could validate only J$19 million (about US$120,000), or 2.2%, in the 17 November 2026 report.

Only 2 of 65 warehouse receipt forms had supporting invoices, and 114 issuing forms had no monetary value and no criteria for who received what. A stock count at Warehouse 3 on 18 June 2026 found 359 boxes of crackers past their best-before date, with insects on some packaging.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force, the police, distributed 683 of 696 donated Starlink satellite internet devices to 75 recipients without documented criteria. Auditors sent confirmation requests to 70 recipients, and 513 of 670 devices were confirmed received, while recipients of 157 devices did not respond.

What ODPEM Says

In its management response of September 2026, ODPEM said the brokerage fees were outside the approved spending. It said payment became operationally critical because customs clearance was needed to release relief consignments, so management authorised it as an exceptional, limited measure to avoid delays.

ODPEM held an internal inquiry from 2 July 2026 that found an apparent deficiency in its relief inventory, and it referred the matter to a law-enforcement authority on 7 September 2026. The referral, ODPEM says, is not a finding that any staff member or other party committed theft, fraud or any other criminal offence.

Management accepted all five of the Auditor General’s recommendations. They call for matching customs clearance records to donation schedules, recording all donated assets in one inventory system, regular stock counts, Finance Ministry guidance on using donated money for clearance costs, and recovery of third-party costs.

What Is Not Known

Auditors asked ODPEM on 25 August 2026 how it verified that the J$4.84 billion of third-party goods reached the intended recipients. ODPEM had not responded by the report date, and no documents show donor intent for those goods.

ODPEM’s schedule of 10 July 2026 showed building materials of J$146.7 million (about US$950,000) for the Government and J$56.4 million (about US$360,000) for third parties. ODPEM had not shown how they were received, distributed or used.

We found no regional comparison in the report. What Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, which reviews audit reports, will do is not confirmed.

What to Watch

ODPEM agreed to assess infested stock and set a new warehouse policy by 30 November 2026. It also agreed to reconcile consignments, including the 15 containers, and to finish an expiry register, a Starlink reconciliation and a reimbursement decision by 31 December 2026.

Full implementation and reimbursement or recovery is due by 31 March 2027, according to the report. A relief-allocation framework is to be operational before 1 June 2027, the start of hurricane season.

What It Means for You

The report does not say which donors’ goods are among those it could not verify. So US donors and others cannot tell from it whether a given shipment is affected.

The report does not address travel or remittances. Our earlier coverage of Jamaica’s recovery after Melissa sets out the wider economic picture.

More: Jamaica news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Jamaica’s audit find?

Auditors could not verify J$6.31 billion (about US$41 million) of donated goods that ODPEM reported. The report, published on 17 November 2026, says ODPEM could not show donations were fully recorded, valued, safeguarded and distributed.

Does the audit say aid was stolen?

No. The Auditor General’s report does not say anyone stole aid, and it says ODPEM worked under exceptional conditions after a Category 5 hurricane.

What does ODPEM say?

ODPEM management said paying brokerage fees was an exceptional, limited measure needed to release relief consignments. It accepted all five recommendations, and it says it referred the matter to a law-enforcement authority on 7 September 2026.

What happens next?

ODPEM’s first agreed deadline is 30 November 2026, for an assessment of infested stock and a new warehouse policy. Further deadlines fall on 31 December 2026 and 31 March 2027.