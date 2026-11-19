A Speaker is meant to preside over the House rather than take sides, and the FNM says Deveaux went too far by commenting on another country’s parliamentary row.

Arawak Cay in Nassau, with the container port behind it, pictured in July 2025. Photo: LittleT889 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Politics: Bahamas

The Speaker of the Bahamas House of Assembly, Patricia Deveaux, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that she regrets remarks about Jamaica’s Speaker that were taken as interference in Jamaican affairs. The Free National Movement (FNM), the Bahamian opposition party, responded by suggesting the government consider replacing her, The Tribune, a Nassau daily, reported on 18 November.

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Deveaux had defended Jamaica’s Speaker, Juliet Holness, on a Jamaican current-affairs programme on Monday 16 November, while Holness faces opposition attacks over her impartiality. Holness is married to Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.

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Key Facts Who. Patricia Deveaux, Speaker of the Bahamas House of Assembly, and Juliet Holness, Speaker of Jamaica’s House.

What. Deveaux apologised on 17 November after defending Holness on a Jamaican programme the day before.

Reaction. FNM chairman Duane Sands said she was “out of order”; the FNM suggested replacing her.

As of. 19 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

A Speaker is meant to preside over the House rather than take sides, and the FNM says Deveaux went too far by commenting on another country’s parliamentary row.

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How a Jamaican Row Reached Nassau

The trigger was a sitting of Jamaica’s House of Representatives on Tuesday 3 November 2026 that ended in uproar, The Tribune reported. Holness said opposition MP Angela Brown Burke pushed her as she left the chamber, which Brown Burke denies, although she admits calling the Speaker a coward.

The opposition says the official broadcast shows no physical contact and accuses Holness of partisanship, The Tribune said. Holness has been Speaker since September 2023 and was Deputy Speaker from 2020 to 2023, according to the Parliament of Jamaica website.

On 17 November Phillip Paulwell, the opposition’s leader of House business in Jamaica, wrote to Holness objecting to what he described as “disparaging” remarks about elected members in her opening statements, the Jamaica Observer, a Kingston daily, reported. He wrote that a member who is criticised in the Chamber “must be afforded a right of reply”.

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What Deveaux Said

On Nationwide at Five, a Jamaican current-affairs programme, on Monday 16 November, Deveaux said that “when she gets in that role, she assumes the role of the Speaker, and it’s not First Lady, and it’s not Juliet Holness, the wife”, The Tribune reported. She said she did not think Holness’s ability to make sound decisions should be based on the fact that she is married to the prime minister.

In Plain English

A Speaker chairs a parliament’s debates and keeps order, and is expected to treat both sides of the House fairly. The Free National Movement (FNM) is a Bahamian opposition party, while the Jamaican opposition that attacks Holness is a separate party in another country.

Parliament Square in Nassau, where the Bahamas House of Assembly sits. (File photo) Photo: UpstateNYer, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Apology

“I sincerely regret that my remarks on Nationwide at Five, on Monday 16 [November] have been taken as interference in the internal affairs of Jamaica,” Deveaux said in a statement on Tuesday 17 November. “That was never my intention and I would never seek to do so.”

She added that she holds Parliament, and members on both sides of the House, “in the highest regard”, the Jamaica Observer reported on 17 November. The apology came one day after the programme.

What the FNM Said

Adrian White, who leads opposition business in the House for the FNM, said her “international stumble” was inappropriate and that a Speaker should not interfere in another country’s affairs. He added that she has served one term and that “there’s been enough instances where government might be inclined to consider somebody else”, The Tribune reported.

FNM chairman Duane Sands said “I think she is out of order”, and that “a simple no comment would have been adequate”. He said her remarks showed she did not understand her constitutional role as head of one of the co-equal branches of government.

Why It Matters

Deveaux’s programme appearance came 13 days after Jamaica’s 3 November sitting, and her apology followed within one day. The FNM’s response tests how far a Speaker may comment publicly on another country’s politics.

For travellers and US readers, the story has no direct effect on visa rules, tourism or the economy. It concerns who presides over the Bahamian House and how the parliaments of two Caribbean neighbours speak about each other.

What to Watch

No date has been set for a government reply or a House debate on the matter. The next dated step would be a House sitting, which has not been announced.

What Is Not Known

The Tribune’s report carries no response from the Bahamian government of Prime Minister Philip Davis. It is not known whether the FNM will table a motion in the House.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Patricia Deveaux?

She is the Speaker of the Bahamas House of Assembly. She apologised on 17 November 2026 for remarks about Jamaica’s Speaker.

What did the Bahamas Speaker say about Jamaica?

On 16 November she defended Jamaica’s Speaker, Juliet Holness, saying Holness acts as Speaker and not as the prime minister’s wife. She later regretted that the remarks were taken as interference in Jamaica’s internal affairs.

What did the FNM say?

FNM chairman Duane Sands said she was “out of order”. Opposition Business leader Adrian White said the government might consider someone else as Speaker.

Who is Juliet Holness?

She is Speaker of Jamaica’s House of Representatives, elected in September 2023, and is married to Prime Minister Andrew Holness. She was Deputy Speaker from 2020 to 2023, according to the Parliament of Jamaica.

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