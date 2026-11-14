Jamaica Housing Fund Processes US$18M Aid

JAMAICA · ECONOMY

Published Saturday, 14 November 2026, 1:45 a.m. ET · Source: National Housing Trust, via the Jamaica Information Service, 13 November 2026

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Economy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What The National Housing Trust, Jamaica’s state housing fund, has processed 7,600 Hurricane Melissa grant applications worth J$2.9 billion (Jamaican dollars; US$18 million).

Size Grants go up to J$500,000 (about US$3,150) for contributors, the workers and employers who pay into the Trust.

Total More than J$13 billion (about US$82 million) spent on five relief measures.

Next Applications closed at the end of July; extreme cases may still be considered.

As of 13 November 2026, at about J$159 per US$.

In plain English The National Housing Trust (NHT) is Jamaica’s state-run housing fund; the people who pay into it are called contributors. Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, hit the island in late October 2025, and “J$” means Jamaican dollars, converted here at about J$159 per US$, the Bank of Jamaica’s (the central bank’s) daily closing rates of J$159.07 to J$159.62 on 2 to 10 November 2026.

Jamaica’s National Housing Trust (NHT), the state-run housing fund, has processed 7,600 applications for Hurricane Melissa relief grants worth about J$2.9 billion (about US$18 million), NHT assistant general manager Dwayne Berbick told the Jamaica Information Service, the government news agency, in a report published on 13 November 2026. He leads the Trust’s corporate communications and public affairs.

The grant, capped at J$500,000 (about US$3,150), was widened beyond NHT mortgage customers to all contributors. Allocations were assessed on need and the level of impact, and the facility prioritised pensioners and others who could not take on more borrowing.

These figures come from the NHT and we could not check them independently.

Where the Money Goes

Berbick said most recipients repair roofs damaged in the hurricane, buying building material and paying workmen. Some mortgage holders use the grant to cover the excess on their home insurance claims, the part of a claim that the owner must pay first.

File photo, 2007. A flowering tree and pavilion on the Kingston waterfront in Jamaica, with the building of the Urban Development Corporation, a state agency, behind. (Photo: Tillon Aniel, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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How the Total Has Grown

On 24 June 2026 Berbick said the Trust had processed about 5,100 applications worth J$2.2 billion (about US$14 million at the same early-November rate), out of about 8,300 received, the same information service reported. By 13 November the count had reached 7,600 applications and J$2.9 billion, about 2,500 more applications and J$0.7 billion since June.

Our arithmetic puts the average at about J$382,000 (about US$2,400), or roughly 76% of the J$500,000 cap; the NHT has not published an average.

Five Measures, J$13 Billion

Berbick said the Trust has spent more than J$13 billion (about US$82 million) across five measures after the storm. Besides the grant, they are the activation of its homeowner insurance policy, a pause on mortgage payments, hurricane recovery and resilience loans, and the purchase of 2,500 semi-permanent modular homes.

What It Means for You

Our reading: the grant is sized for repairs rather than a rebuild, since the average works out near US$2,400 against a cap of about US$3,150. The window closed at the end of July, and the NHT says it is willing to look at extreme cases of critical need.

For Americans with family or property on the island, the wider recovery is covered in our reports on the International Monetary Fund’s growth outlook after Melissa, schools rebuilt and how donations were spent, and on our Jamaica page.

What Is Not Known

The NHT’s November comments give no updated total of applications received (about 8,300 in June), no count of refusals and no date for a final tally. They also give no breakdown of the grants by parish.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has the NHT processed in Hurricane Melissa relief grants?

The National Housing Trust says it has processed 7,600 applications worth about J$2.9 billion (about US$18 million), as of 13 November 2026.

How large is the NHT hurricane relief grant?

The grant goes up to J$500,000 (about US$3,150) and is assessed on need and the level of storm impact. It is open to contributors generally, not only mortgage customers.

Can I still apply for the NHT hurricane grant?

Applications closed at the end of July. The NHT says it will still consider extreme cases where a person has a critical need.

Sources: National Housing Trust, via the Jamaica Information Service, “NHT Processes $2.9 Billion in Hurricane Relief Grants”, 13 November 2026, and “NHT Processes $2.2 Billion in Hurricane Relief Grants”, June 2026; conversions at about J$159 per US$ (Bank of Jamaica trading rate, early November 2026).