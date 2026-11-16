Jamaica Tourism Nears 3 Million Visitors
Tourism: Jamaica
Jamaica’s tourism minister says the island has welcomed three million visitors since Hurricane Melissa, the Category 5 storm of 28 October 2025, while the tourist board’s own count through October stands at more than 2.7 million. Minister Edmund Bartlett gave the figure on Tuesday 3 November 2026, according to Jamaican radio station Irie FM.
The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), the government’s marketing agency, said in a release on Monday 2 November that arrivals were “approaching” three million. It counted more than 1.8 million stopover visitors, who stay overnight, and over 900,000 cruise passengers, who come ashore from ships, through October.
Key Facts
- Milestone. Three million visitors since Hurricane Melissa, Minister Bartlett said on 3 November 2026.
- Official count. Preliminary: more than 1.8 million stopovers plus over 900,000 cruise passengers through October.
- Earnings. The tourist board reports foreign-exchange earnings of US$2.9 billion.
- Gap. Arrivals for January to August ran 17% below last year.
- As of 16 November 2026, 13:30 GMT
Jamaica’s recovery is real, but the three-million headline mixes a minister’s round number with a tourist board that says the mark is still ahead.
The Big Picture
Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, struck Jamaica on 28 October 2025 and closed a large part of the island’s hotel stock. Two months later Bartlett told The Gleaner, a Jamaican daily, that the island had welcomed about 444,000 visitors and earned US$474 million since the storm, with 71% of tourism assets active (The Gleaner, 31 December 2025).
The first months of 2026 were harder. The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), a regional agency, counted 534,652 stopover visitors in January to March, 27.5% fewer than a year earlier and the largest fall among Caribbean destinations in that quarter (Caribbean Journal, a regional travel outlet, 13 July).
By early September arrivals for January to August were 17% below last year and revenue 18% lower, according to Bartlett, while government figures suggested about three in ten hotel rooms were still unavailable (Caribbean Journal, 4 September). Caribbean Journal noted that the fall in visitors was smaller than the share of rooms still closed.
Where the Three Million Comes From
On Tuesday 3 November, at the Tourism Agricultural Opportunities Forum, a forum on links between tourism and farming, Bartlett said Jamaica had welcomed three million visitors since the storm, Irie FM reported on 5 November. He added that arrivals and earnings remain below the previous year, and that airline partners have committed more than 1.3 million seats for the coming winter season.
The tourist board’s own release the day before gives the arithmetic. More than 1.8 million stopovers plus over 900,000 cruise passengers is more than 2.7 million through October, and the board called three million a “projected milestone” (JTB, 2 November).
The board counts both groups in one total, though they are different guests. A stopover visitor spends nights in Jamaica, while a cruise passenger usually spends only the day.
Why It Matters
Tourism is a main source of the foreign currency Jamaica needs to pay for imports and rebuilding. The board’s earnings figure rose from US$2.5 billion through August to US$2.9 billion in its latest release, a rise of about US$400 million between the two.
Winter is the next test. The board says a marketing push across Western Canada aimed to turn 400,000 airline seats into bookings, and Bartlett says airlines have committed more than 1.3 million seats for the season (Irie FM, 5 November).
The Gleaner reported in December that the United States remains Jamaica’s largest source market. American travel patterns therefore shape how quickly the recovery continues.
What Is Not Known
Reports of the 3 November speech do not give a cut-off date for the three million, and the tourist board’s published total stops at October. Irie FM’s report of the speech gives earnings of “over $2 billion”, with no currency stated, which does not match the board’s US$2.9 billion, so we use the board’s figure.
We found no count of closed rooms newer than the early-September government estimate. The link between rooms and arrivals therefore rests on that estimate.
What It Means for Travellers and US Readers
About three in ten rooms were still unavailable in September, so a winter trip depends on whether a specific hotel has reopened. For safety conditions, the US State Department’s travel advisory for Jamaica remains the authority.
In Plain English
Stopover visitor: a tourist who stays at least one night on the island.
Cruise passenger: a visitor who comes ashore from a ship, usually for the day.
JTB: the Jamaica Tourist Board, the government’s tourism marketing agency.
Hurricane Melissa: the Category 5 storm that struck Jamaica on 28 October 2025.
Foreign-exchange earnings: the money visitors bring into the island’s economy, counted in US dollars.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many visitors has Jamaica had since Hurricane Melissa?
Bartlett said on 3 November 2026 that it was about three million (Irie FM). The Jamaica Tourist Board counted over 1.8 million stopovers and over 900,000 cruise passengers through October (JTB, 2 November).
How much has Jamaican tourism earned?
The board reports US$2.9 billion in foreign-exchange earnings up to October 2026 (JTB, 2 November). That compares with US$2.5 billion through August.
Are Jamaica’s hotels open again?
Mostly. About three in ten rooms were still unavailable in early September, according to government figures reported by Caribbean Journal (4 September).
Is tourism above last year’s level?
No. Bartlett said arrivals and earnings remain below the previous year; January to August arrivals were 17% lower and revenue 18% lower (Caribbean Journal, 4 September).
Sources
Jamaica Tourist Board release, 2 November 2026 · Irie FM, 5 November 2026 · Caribbean Journal, 4 September 2026 · Caribbean Journal, 13 July 2026 · The Gleaner, 31 December 2025
Connected Coverage
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Most Jamaican tourism jobs are back after Hurricane Melissa
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