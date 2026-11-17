Photo: Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Published Tuesday, 17 November, 9:30 a.m. ET · Source: Banco Central do Brasil; Federation of Brazilian Banks (Febraban) event remarks

The head of Brazil’s biggest private bank told his own industry on Tuesday that the country’s debt problem is no longer a distant worry. Milton Maluhy Filho, chief executive of Itaú Unibanco and chairman of the board of Febraban, the Brazilian Federation of Banks, said public debt could pass 100% of GDP within four years “if nothing is done.”

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He spoke in São Paulo, a day after the real lost about 2% against the dollar on fiscal worries. For US investors, the chief of a bank listed in New York (ticker ITUB) is a voice worth hearing, because debt drives the real, bond yields and the dollar value of Brazilian assets.

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Key Facts September. Gross debt hit 82.9% of GDP; Itaú’s CEO sees 100% possible within four years.

Trend. That is the highest since 2021, and up 12 points in four years.

Currency. The dollar closed Monday near R$5.78 (about US$1), the highest since April 2025.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting market: 79.5% for no December rate change (US$107,895 traded, 09:15 ET).

As of Tuesday 17 November 2026, 09:30 ET.

A bank chief’s warning is not a forecast, but it lands while investors are already testing Brazil’s budget plans.

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What the Itaú Chief Actually Said

Maluhy said the debt-to-GDP ratio rose 12 percentage points in four years to nearly 83%, and that the path is “exponential.” “The risk is that we end four more years, if nothing is done, above 100%, and that is very bad for the system and for the country,” he said.

Avenida Faria Lima, São Paulo’s main financial avenue and home to many of Brazil’s banks and investment firms. (File photo)

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Where Brazil’s Debt Stands Now

The central bank’s headline measure, gross general-government debt (what federal, state and local governments owe), reached 82.9% of GDP in September, or about R$11.1 trillion (roughly US$1.9 trillion at R$5.78 per US$). That is the highest reading since 2021, and the ratio was unchanged from August.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Why the Real Is Part of the Story

Maluhy called the recent slide of the real a symptom of fiscal doubt. He noted that other emerging-market currencies did not fall alongside it, which points to a Brazil-specific cause.

A weaker real raises import prices and inflation, and that can force the central bank to hold interest rates high for longer. The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, stands at 13.75%, and its rate committee, the Copom, meets on 8 and 9 December.

Will the Senate Vote Calm the Market?

Senators are due to finish work on the government’s fiscal package, bill PLP 299/2026 (a complementary bill, which needs an absolute majority), on Tuesday. It approved the main text on 12 November by 45 votes to 31, and the government estimates 2027 savings of R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$7.8 billion to US$9.7 billion).

The bill still has to pass the Chamber of Deputies, so Tuesday’s vote settles only one step. The next dated test is the Copom decision on 9 December, when Polymarket traders see no change.

What It Means for US Readers

Dollar holders of Brazilian stocks and bonds lose when the real weakens, and EWZ, the US-listed Brazil ETF, and ADRs (American Depositary Receipts, New York-traded shares of foreign companies) such as ITUB move with it. Exporters earning dollars, such as miners, gain on currency.

For travellers and expats paid in dollars, a real near R$5.78 per dollar stretches budgets, but a higher inflation rate would erode that gain over time. The signal to watch is whether the Senate package, the Copom in December and the next monthly debt reading all point the same way.

What Is Not Known

Maluhy described a risk, not a forecast, and gave no date. It is also unclear whether the Chamber will keep the Senate’s changes intact, and how large the savings will be if it does not.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put 79.5% on no change in the Selic at the December Copom meeting, with US$107,895 traded as of 09:15 ET Tuesday.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Could Brazil’s debt really top 100% of GDP?

Itaú’s chief executive says it could within four years if nothing is done. Gross debt was 82.9% of GDP in September, per the central bank.

Why does Brazil’s debt move the real?

Investors demand higher returns to hold Brazilian assets when debt looks unsustainable. That pressure weakens the currency, which can push up inflation and interest rates.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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