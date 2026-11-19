The group's profit grew, but the currency did most of the work and costs rose faster than income.

Photo: Joperd / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0), taken March 2009

Business: South Africa

Investec, the Anglo-South African bank and wealth manager, said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that adjusted operating profit for the six months to 30 September rose 5.6% to £494.5 million (about US$648 million at US$1.31 per pound). Most of that growth came from a stronger rand: in neutral currency, meaning with exchange-rate moves stripped out, profit rose just 0.3%.

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The Southern African business more than made up for a weaker UK arm. Costs grew faster than income, and the bank kept its full-year return guidance at 13.0% to 14.0%.

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Key Facts Profit. Adjusted operating profit £494.5 million (about US$648 million), up 5.6%; up 0.3% at constant currency.

Regions. Southern Africa £270.6 million, up 13.7%; UK and Other £223.9 million, down 2.7%.

Payout. Interim dividend 18.5p per share (about US$0.24), up from 17.5p.

Outlook. Group return on equity guided at 13.0% to 14.0% for the year to March 2027.

As of. 19 November 2026, 21:05 GMT

The group’s profit grew, but the currency did most of the work and costs rose faster than income.

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Investec is a dual-listed group, with Investec plc in London and Investec Limited in Johannesburg, and it reports in pounds. The rand’s average rate strengthened 8.7% against the pound compared with the same period of 2025, which lifts the value of its South African earnings when they are converted, the company said in its results statement.

Southern Africa earned £270.6 million (about US$354 million), up 13.7% in pounds but 3.8% in neutral currency, and accounted for 54.7% of group profit. The UK and Other arm earned £223.9 million (about US$293 million), down 2.7% from £230.0 million a year earlier.

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In rand terms, Southern African specialist banking profit rose 2.5% to R5.52 billion (about US$316 million at R17.48 per US$), while the wealth business for international clients rose 10.0%. Nishlan Samujh, Investec’s group finance director, discussed the results in an interview with Business Day TV, the South African business channel, on Thursday.

Johannesburg, with the Ponte City tower, South Africa. (File photo) photo. The round Ponte City tower above central Johannesburg, seen from the Carlton Centre, May 2010. Photo: Jorge Láscar, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Fani Titi, the group chief executive, said the result showed “disciplined strategic execution” against “persistent macroeconomic uncertainty”. Adjusted earnings per share rose 7.4% to 43.5 pence, and the interim dividend rose to 18.5 pence, a payout of 42.5% of adjusted earnings.

Lending grew faster than deposits. Net core loans rose 10.5% on an annualised basis to £37.4 billion (about US$49 billion), customer deposits rose 6.9% to £46.3 billion (about US$61 billion), and funds under management in the Southern African wealth business rose 13.1% to £30.5 billion (about US$40 billion).

The weaker side of the ledger was cost. Operating costs rose 9.7% to £623.8 million (about US$817 million), or 4.8% at constant currency, pushing the cost-to-income ratio to 53.3% from 51.9%, while the credit loss ratio improved to 0.28% from 0.35%.

Titi pointed to a new “Alliance Banking” partnership with the Shoprite Group in Southern Africa, which our 10 November report covers. The group says it also keeps investing in technology and client-facing staff.

The group is also reorganising into three global segments: Private Client, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Mid-Market. Investec said the spending to build them is expected to peak this financial year and should lift earnings growth from the year to March 2028.

On capital, the core equity ratio, a measure of loss-absorbing capital, was 13.8% at Investec Limited and 13.1% at Investec plc. A tighter regulatory limit on how far banks can rely on their own risk models, effective 1 January 2027, is expected to cut Investec Limited’s ratio by about 0.85 to 1.00 percentage points, the company said.

The company guides to a group return on equity (profit as a share of shareholders’ funds) of 13.0% to 14.0% for the year to March 2027, with Southern Africa at 18.0% to 19.0%. It puts the UK arm’s return on tangible equity at 12.0% to 13.0%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Investec profit rise so much more in pounds than at constant currency?

Because the rand strengthened 8.7% against the pound on average. That raised the sterling value of South African earnings.

Which side of Investec grew?

Southern Africa, where adjusted operating profit rose 13.7% in pounds. The UK and Other arm fell 2.7%.

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