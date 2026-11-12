IMF Says Argentina Risk Rise Has Many Causes

Key Facts Who. Julie Kozack, spokesperson of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Argentina’s country risk, the extra yield on its bonds.

What. Kozack says the recent rise has global, regional and domestic causes.

Money. About US$900 million awaits approval by the IMF’s Executive Board.

Next. The IMF said on 27 October it expects a board vote in early December; no date yet.

As of 12 November 2026, 17:39 GMT.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the recent rise in Argentina’s country risk has global, regional and domestic causes, and it advises against reading too much into short-term moves. Infobae, an Argentine daily, reported the remarks of IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack on 12 November 2026.

Country risk is the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds instead of US Treasuries. A higher figure means investors see more risk.

What the IMF Said

Kozack said a global shift in investor appetite for risk, which also hit other emerging markets, was one factor. She cited falling inflation, a swing from fiscal deficit to surplus, and reserves above programme targets, Infobae reported.

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The comments follow a preliminary deal between IMF staff and Argentina on the third review of its lending programme, announced on 27 October. Subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board, which signs off each review, it would release about US$900 million.

The IMF said on 27 October it expected the board to consider it in early December. Kozack gave no board date on 12 November, Infobae reported.

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What Is Not Known

Kozack did not say which pressures were domestic, Infobae reported, and no board date has been given.

Related reading: Argentina news hub · Our earlier report on Argentina’s country risk

Sources

IMF press release 26/342, 27 October 2026; Buenos Aires Times, 27 October 2026; Infobae, 12 November 2026.