Argentina Mining Exports Hit US$6.7B Record

IBOV 172,301.21 ▲ 0.56% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.56▼ 0.37% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.10% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,278▲ 0.13% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.07% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP61.09▲ 1.14% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.17▼ 0.15% BRENT 92.41 ▲ 1.01% WTI 86.29 ▲ 0.29% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▲ 0.84% GOLD 3,995 ▼ 0.87% SILVER 51.88 ▲ 1.51% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.80 ▼ 0.18% CATTLE 327.90 ▼ 0.74% LITHIUM 61.12 ▲ 1.90% PETR4 43.82 ▼ 2.51% VALE3 64.50 ▼ 0.46% ITUB4 41.92 ▲ 1.75% BBDC4 14.39 ▼ 1.03% ABEV3 15.83 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 17.03 ▼ 0.41% B3SA3 14.83 ▲ 2.42% WEGE3 51.79 ▲ 1.65% PRIO3 61.55 ▲ 2.55% SUZB3 53.82 ▼ 1.18% RENT3 30.28 ▲ 1.64% AZZA3 15.43 ▲ 4.75% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 — 0.00% GMAT3 4.07 ▲ 6.82% PSSA3 46.18 ▼ 1.05% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 1.16% POSI3 3.31 ▲ 5.08% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.65 ▲ 1.80% BRKM5 2.96 ▲ 1.37% RANI3 8.43 ▼ 0.24% CSNA3 4.50 ▲ 2.74% IBOV 172,301.21 ▲ 0.56% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.56 ▼ 0.42% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.08% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,278 ▲ 0.13% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 61.09 ▲ 1.14% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▼ 0.17% BRENT 92.41 ▲ 1.01% WTI 86.29 ▲ 0.29% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▲ 0.84% GOLD 3,995 ▼ 0.87% SILVER 51.88 ▲ 1.51% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.80 ▼ 0.18% CATTLE 327.90 ▼ 0.74% LITHIUM 61.12 ▲ 1.90% PETR4 43.82 ▼ 2.51% VALE3 64.50 ▼ 0.46% ITUB4 41.92 ▲ 1.75% BBDC4 14.39 ▼ 1.03% ABEV3 15.83 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 17.03 ▼ 0.41% B3SA3 14.83 ▲ 2.42% WEGE3 51.79 ▲ 1.65% PRIO3 61.55 ▲ 2.55% SUZB3 53.82 ▼ 1.18% RENT3 30.28 ▲ 1.64% AZZA3 15.43 ▲ 4.75% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 — 0.00% GMAT3 4.07 ▲ 6.82% PSSA3 46.18 ▼ 1.05% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 1.16% POSI3 3.31 ▲ 5.08% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.65 ▲ 1.80% BRKM5 2.96 ▲ 1.37% RANI3 8.43 ▼ 0.24% CSNA3 4.50 ▲ 2.74%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Argentina Latin America

Argentina Mining Exports Hit US$6.7B Record

By · · 3 min read
Haul road winding down the wall of the Chuquicamata open pit
File photo. A haul road inside the Chuquicamata copper mine, Calama, Chile, 2016. Photo: Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

ARGENTINA · MINING

Key Facts

  • Exports Mining sales abroad reached US$6.72 billion in January to September, up 59.3% and a record for the period.
  • Mix Gold gave US$4.02 billion (60%), lithium US$1.62 billion (up 173%) and silver US$799 million.
  • Investment Thirteen mining projects hold incentives under RIGI, the government's large-investment regime, with US$27.6 billion committed.
  • Gap Mining is 8.8% of Argentina's exports; imports by projects rose to 14.6% of their exports in September.
  • Power Index

Argentina's mines sold more abroad in nine months than in all of 2025, but its biggest bet, copper, is still at an early stage.

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Argentina’s mining exports reached a record US$6.72 billion in January to September 2026, up 59.3% from a year earlier and already 11% above the whole of 2025 (US$6.07 billion), La Nación, a Buenos Aires daily, reported on 11 November. Mining is now 8.8% of the country’s exports.

The newspaper asks whether mining can become “the next Vaca Muerta”, the shale formation that turned Argentina into an energy exporter. For US investors in lithium, gold and copper, the answer depends on projects that are still being built.

Gold and Lithium Carry the Record

Gold brought in US$4.02 billion, or 60% of mining exports, even though shipped volumes fell 28.9%, La Nación reports, and the gold price averaged US$4,319 an ounce in September. Lithium exports rose 173% to US$1.62 billion, nearly a quarter of the total, and silver added US$799 million.

Lithium is the fragile part. Lithium carbonate closed October at US$12,900 a tonne, its lowest level in ten months because of excess inventories and weak demand, the newspaper says.

The Salar de Uyuni salt flat in Bolivia under a blue sky
The Salar de Uyuni salt flat in Bolivia, part of South America's “lithium triangle” with Argentina and Chile. File photo. Photo: Rio Times library

Copper Is the Big Bet

Thirteen of the 27 projects approved under RIGI, Argentina’s incentive regime for large investments, are mining projects, with US$27.6 billion committed. Four copper projects account for US$19.7 billion, led by Vicuña, a large copper project in San Juan province, with US$9.74 billion, and La Nación says most RIGI projects are still in early stages.

Copper averaged US$14,474 a tonne in September, La Nación reports. The copper projects are bets on future output rather than current exports.

What Is Missing

Imports by mining projects equalled 14.6% of their exports in September, up from 5.4% a year earlier, as projects under construction buy equipment abroad. Copper sites also need their own infrastructure, which adds cost and time.

Exports are concentrated: the provinces of Santa Cruz, San Juan, Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca supply 98% of the total. Rio Tinto, a global mining group, plans to send about 70% of a planned US$4 billion investment in its Argentine lithium operations to local suppliers, according to La Nación.

What It Means for You

Investors should read the record as a gold and lithium story, with copper still ahead. Related coverage includes our Argentina hub and Peru’s copper slide after the US vote.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the first RIGI copper project will ship metal, or how far lithium prices will fall. The figures here come from La Nación’s report, and we could not open the official export tables.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Argentina's mining exports reach in 2026?

US$6.72 billion in January to September, up 59.3% and a record for the period, according to La Nación.

What is RIGI?

RIGI is Argentina's incentive regime for large investments. Thirteen mining projects with US$27.6 billion committed are in it.

What is the outlook for copper in Argentina?

Four RIGI copper projects worth US$19.7 billion are being developed, and La Nación says most RIGI projects are still in early stages.

Sources: La Nación (11 November 2026)

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Argentina Argentina mining Copper gold exports Lithium Los Azules RIGI Rio Tinto Vaca muerta Vicuña

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