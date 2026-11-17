The Richard B. Russell Federal Building and Courthouse in Atlanta, which houses the federal court for the Northern District of Georgia. File photo. Photo: DukeArcTerex, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

HONDURAS · UNITED STATES · CORRUPTION

Ada Evila Serrano Nuñez, 72, who served as Honduras’s consul general in Atlanta, its top diplomat in that city, until March 2026, was arrested on Sunday 15 November at the city’s main airport on charges of demanding bribes for access to consulate services. The US Justice Department said on Monday 16 November that it is the first prosecution under the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act, a US law that makes it a crime for foreign officials to demand bribes.

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Prosecutors allege she collected more than US$375,000 in cash from a company that drove Hondurans to appointments for passports and other documents, and that her sons deposited the cash into personal bank accounts to launder it. She is presumed innocent until a court rules otherwise.

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Key Facts Who Ada Evila Serrano Nuñez, 72, Honduras’s consul general in Atlanta from July 2022 to March 2026.

Charges Demanding bribes, conspiring to demand bribes and conspiring to launder money, filed 1 September 2026.

Amount Prosecutors allege more than US$375,000 in cash bribes since about July 2023.

Also held Her sons Luis and Angel Euceda Serrano and former consulate staffer Mario Antonio Castellanos Velazquez.

As of 17 November 2026, 06:45 GMT.

The case is the first to use a US law aimed at foreign officials who demand bribes, and every defendant is presumed innocent.

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What Prosecutors Say Happened

The US Attorney’s Office in Atlanta, the federal prosecutors’ office for northern Georgia, says many people who needed Honduran passports, travel documents and notary services travelled to Georgia from neighbouring states and used a transportation company to make consulate appointments. From about July 2023, prosecutors allege, Serrano required that company to collect a cash bribe for each person who wanted an appointment.

The cash allegedly went to consulate staff, including Castellanos, and then to her sons, who deposited it into personal bank accounts in amounts between US$100 and US$6,000. Prosecutors also say she used encrypted messaging apps and limited the number of daily appointments for the company’s clients to avoid detection.

File photo. Office buildings at the Centro Cívico in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, 2022. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Charges Say

A federal grand jury in Atlanta, a panel of citizens that reviews evidence, indicted Serrano (formally charged her) on 1 September 2026 on three counts: demanding bribes, conspiring to demand bribes and conspiring to launder money. She was arrested on Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the city’s main airport, and arraigned (formally told of the charges in court) on Monday before US Magistrate Judge Regina D. Cannon.

Her sons and Castellanos were arrested on a separate criminal complaint, a charging document filed without an indictment, charging them with conspiring to demand bribes, and all four were detained, in the custody of the US Marshals Service, the Justice Department agency that holds federal detainees, after their first court appearances. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the main US federal investigative agency, investigated, and prosecutors from the US Attorney’s Office and the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, its section for major national cases, are handling the case.

Why This Case Breaks New Ground

The Foreign Extortion Prevention Act makes it illegal for foreign officials to demand or accept bribes while inside the United States or from US businesses, according to the Justice Department. The Justice Department calls Serrano’s case the first prosecution under it.

US Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg, the top federal prosecutor for northern Georgia, said foreign diplomats “may not exploit their power to extort bribes from innocent people”. A. Tysen Duva, a senior Justice Department official who heads the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said the department “will not let foreign officials off the hook when they abuse their positions to extort businesses”.

What It Means for You

For Hondurans in the United States, the case concerns the consulate that serves them for passports and civil records, although the Justice Department release does not say whether any document issued under the alleged scheme is affected. For US companies, it shows prosecutors will act against foreign officials who demand bribes from US businesses or inside the United States.

The releases do not say how many people used the transport company. They also give no figure for how many passports or documents were issued during the period.

Related Coverage

Our earlier report on Honduran remittances covers the money Hondurans abroad send home. Our explainer on who holds power in Honduras sets out the political context in Tegucigalpa, the capital.

What Is Not Known

The releases give no trial date, no plea and no date for the next hearing. They include no statement from the defendants or their lawyers, and the releases include no response from the Honduran government.

More: Honduras news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ada Evila Serrano Nuñez?

She was Honduras’s consul general in Atlanta from July 2022 to March 2026, according to the US Justice Department. She is 72 and is accused of demanding cash bribes for consulate appointments.

What is the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act?

It is a US law that makes it illegal for foreign officials to demand or accept bribes while inside the United States or from US businesses. The Justice Department calls this case the first prosecution under it.

Has she been convicted?

No. The indictment and the complaint only contain charges, and the Justice Department says all defendants are presumed innocent until the government proves guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

How much money is alleged?

Prosecutors allege she collected over US$375,000 in cash bribes. They say her sons laundered it through deposits of US$100 to US$6,000 at a time.

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