A hillside neighbourhood in Tegucigalpa, the capital, photographed in 2014 and not tied to any event described here. Photo: Nan Palmero / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

HONDURAS · ECONOMY · INFLATION

Honduras’s annual inflation reached 6.98% in October 2026, almost two percentage points above the top of the central bank’s target range, as fuel prices jumped 46.24% in a year. The Central Bank of Honduras (BCH) says fuel costs contribute about 3.67 points of that 6.98%, counting direct and indirect effects, and inflation stood at 3.46% in February.

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The BCH also puts the El Niño drought, a Pacific warming pattern that disrupts rainfall, at 0.47 points of the 6.98%. The government has used temporary subsidies to cover 50% to 100% of the rise in diesel, regular petrol and cooking gas.

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Key Facts Rate Annual inflation was 6.98% in October 2026, against 6.28% in September and 3.46% in February.

Fuel Fuel prices rose 46.24% in a year, above the readings of 2011, 2017 and 2021.

Target The BCH aims for 4% plus or minus 1 point, so its ceiling is 5%.

Without help The BCH estimates 7.83% without its monetary measures and the government subsidies.

As of 17 November 2026, 06:45 GMT.

Fuel and transport are the main drivers, and the central bank says its measures and the subsidies are holding inflation below 7.83%.

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Where the Rise Comes From

Honduras began 2026 inside its target: the BCH puts inflation at 3.46% in February, within the range of 3% to 5%. Since then the BCH blames external shocks, meaning geopolitical tensions that raised international prices for oil and its products, and local weather effects from El Niño.

The BCH’s aim is to bring inflation back to 4% plus or minus one point, and it has used its policy rate while the government has used subsidies. The gap between 7.83% and 6.98% shows how much those tools hold back, about 0.85 points.

File photo, 7 June 2008. A seawall and container yard at Puerto Cortés, Honduras’s main Caribbean port. Photo: ludwin504, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What Pushed Prices Up in October

Transport was the biggest driver: the BCH says the transport division rose 3.08% in October and explained about 60.3% of the month’s price change. Food and non-alcoholic drinks rose 0.87%.

Transport and food together explained 84.6% of the month’s inflation. The BCH estimates that fuel, electricity and passenger transport rose 26.1% between December 2025 and October 2026, adding 3.32 points to inflation since December.

How the Central Bank Responded

The BCH raised its policy rate, the main interest rate it sets for banks, by 0.25 points to 6.00% on 18 September 2026, saying it aims to contain inflation pressure, limit second-round effects (fuel costs spreading into other prices) and curb extra demand pressure. At that point annual inflation had risen from 4.2% in January to 6.2% in August, while core inflation, which leaves out food and energy, had fallen from 3% to 2.3%.

Without those monetary measures and the government’s temporary subsidies, the BCH says October inflation would have been 7.83%. The BCH said in September that the rate rise aims to limit second-round effects.

What It Means for You

For Hondurans in the United States who send money home, rising prices can reduce what a remittance buys, although the exchange rate also matters. Fuel and transport are the items the BCH links most closely to the rise.

Related Coverage

Our report on Honduras inflation in September gives the previous reading, and our note on diesel prices covers early November. Hondurans abroad are covered in our report on remittances.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how long the subsidies will last, what they cost the budget or when the BCH will next decide on its policy rate. The date of the BCH’s November price report is also not confirmed.

More: Honduras news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Honduras’s inflation rate?

Annual inflation was 6.98% in October 2026, the BCH says. That compares with 6.28% in September and a target of 4% plus or minus 1 point.

Why are prices rising in Honduras?

Fuel is the main driver: prices rose 46.24% in a year and add about 3.67 points to inflation, counting direct and indirect effects. A drought linked to El Niño added about 0.47 points.

What would inflation be without subsidies?

Without its monetary measures and government support, the BCH estimates October inflation would have been 7.83%. The government’s temporary subsidies covered 50% to 100% of the rise in diesel, regular petrol and cooking gas.

What is the BCH’s policy rate?

The BCH raised it by 0.25 points to 6.00% on 18 September 2026, saying it aims to limit second-round effects from fuel and curb extra demand pressure.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error