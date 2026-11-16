HONDURAS · ECONOMY

Of every 100 US dollars of foreign currency that enter Honduras, 56 come from family remittances, the think tank Fosdeh said on Monday, 16 November 2026. Remittances are money that Hondurans working abroad send home to their families.

Fosdeh, the Foro Social de la Deuda Externa y Desarrollo de Honduras, is a Honduran think tank on public debt and development. Its economist Amparo Canales said about 37 of every 100 dollars come from exports.

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Remittances are the single biggest source of dollars in Fosdeh’s count, ahead of exports. Our earlier report covers how Honduras remittances top US$10 billion.

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Key Facts Claim Fosdeh, a Honduran think tank: 56 of 100 foreign dollars are remittances, 37 exports.

Bank data Honduras’s central bank (BCH) counted US$10,098.8 million in remittances from January to September 2026, up 11.2%.

Reserves Net international reserves: US$11,560.2 million on 13 October 2026, or 6.7 months of imports.

Slowdown Fosdeh said in May that remittance growth slowed from 25% in 2025 to 12% in early 2026.

As of 16 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

Money sent home by Hondurans abroad supplies more than half of the country’s foreign currency, Fosdeh says. The think tank says this dependence keeps the exchange rate stable and imports paid.

The Big Picture

The 56-in-100 figure is Fosdeh’s reading of how much of the country’s foreign currency inflow remittances supply. The period behind it is not confirmed.

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Banco Central de Honduras (BCH), the central bank, published about 22 October 2026 that Honduras received US$10,098.8 million in remittances from January to September 2026. That is up 11.2% from US$9,080.1 million in the same months of 2025, a rise of US$1,018.7 million.

Growth is slowing, Fosdeh economist Mario Palma said in May 2026. A report of his remarks put the pace at 25% in 2025 against 12% in the first months of 2026.

How the flow relates to US deportations is covered in our report on remittances and deportations. Background on the country is in our guide to Honduras in Latin America.

What Fosdeh Said

Canales said on Monday, 16 November 2026, that 56 of every 100 dollars of foreign currency entering Honduras come from family remittances. About 37 come from exports.

Canales said remittances help keep dollars available and the exchange rate stable. They also pay for imports.

Without remittances, Honduras would find it harder to get dollars for essential imports, Canales said. The country might also have to draw more on its international reserves.

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What the Central Bank Reserves Show

Reserves are the foreign currency that a central bank holds. Import cover counts how many months of imports those reserves could pay for.

The BCH data put Honduras’s international reserves at US$11,560.2 million on 13 October 2026, equal to 6.7 months of imports. In December 2025 they stood at US$10,219.1 million, according to the BCH.

BCH president Roberto Lagos said that 6.6 months of import cover would be “un gran logro”, a great achievement, for 2026. The BCH target is at least five months.

Why It Matters

A country that buys goods abroad needs dollars to pay for them. When 56 of every 100 foreign dollars come from family transfers, Fosdeh says the supply of dollars depends heavily on Hondurans working abroad.

The BCH counted US$1,018.7 million more in the first nine months of 2026 than a year earlier, in data it published about 22 October 2026. Canales said remittances keep dollars available and the exchange rate stable.

Growth has slowed, Fosdeh said in May, so that cushion is growing more slowly. The BCH reserve figures above show how large the cushion is.

What to Watch

No dated checkpoint is confirmed. The BCH publishes monthly remittance data, but we have not confirmed the date of the next release.

What It Means for You

The money is sent by Hondurans working abroad, so the share measures how much Honduran households and the dollar supply depend on jobs held elsewhere. We have no 2026 breakdown by sending country, so we do not say how much comes from the United States.

A US reader who follows Central American migration can read the 56 in 100 figure as a sign of how much Honduran households rely on work done abroad. More on the country is in our guide to Honduras people and ethnic groups and on the Honduras hub.

What Is Not Known

The period behind the 56 is not confirmed, and we could not open the Fosdeh table or the BCH series online to recompute it. The denominator, foreign currency inflows as Fosdeh counts them, is therefore unchecked.

Fosdeh’s economist also cited about US$11.2 billion in remittances for 2026, up about 10%, with no cut-off month given. We use the central bank’s US$10.1 billion to September instead, because its period is stated.

No share of Honduran output (GDP) was supplied, so we do not state one. We also have no 2026 figure for the US share of remittances.

Frequently Asked Questions

What share of Honduras’s foreign currency comes from remittances?

Fosdeh said on 16 November 2026 that 56 of every 100 dollars come from remittances. About 37 come from exports.

How much did Honduras receive in remittances in 2026?

The BCH reports US$10,098.8 million from January to September 2026, up 11.2% from US$9,080.1 million a year earlier. It published the figure about 22 October 2026.

What are international reserves?

Reserves are foreign currency held by the central bank. The BCH said they were US$11,560.2 million on 13 October 2026, or 6.7 months of imports.

Does the money come from the United States?

Fosdeh says the money is sent by Hondurans working abroad. We have no 2026 figure for the share sent from the US, so we do not give one.

Sources: Fosdeh, statement of 16 November 2026; Banco Central de Honduras, remittance statistics and reserves data (accessed 16 November 2026).