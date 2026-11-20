Congress wants to change how Honduras’ election bodies decide, but the runoff and citizen-run polling boards wait, and the opposition parties have set their own conditions.

File photo. A view over the centre of Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela, Honduras, 2025. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Honduras

Honduras’ National Congress will take up a first package of electoral reforms before its legislative recess begins on Sunday 20 December 2026, the chair of its electoral committee said this month. A presidential runoff, which is a second round of voting between the top two candidates, is not part of that package.

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The package is narrower than reform campaigners wanted, and it centres on how the country’s election authorities take decisions. Antonio Rivera Callejas, a deputy of the conservative National Party who chairs Congress’s Electoral Affairs Committee, says the changes concern the National Electoral Council (CNE), which runs elections, and the Electoral Justice Tribunal (TJE), the election court.

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Key Facts Who. Antonio Rivera Callejas, a National Party deputy, chairs the Electoral Affairs Committee leading the talks.

What. Congress will debate five to six reforms for the election council and election court, but no runoff.

When. Talks before the recess; technical tables with the United Nations on 24 and 25 November 2026.

As of. Friday 20 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Congress wants to change how Honduras’ election bodies decide, but the runoff and citizen-run polling boards wait, and the opposition parties have set their own conditions.

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Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Tomás Zambrano (Honduras) Email address Follow

The dispute over these bodies is months old. On 16 April 2026 Congress removed CNE councillor Marlon Ochoa, TJE magistrate Mario Morazán and two alternate TJE magistrates, Lourdes Mejía Estapé and Gabriel Gutiérrez Peralta, by juicio político, an impeachment-style vote.

Congress president Tomás Zambrano has said the vacant seats must be filled only after the legal framework is reformed, in his words “primero las reformas, luego la selección”, meaning first the reforms, then the selection. Since April, both bodies have been working with vacant seats.

The two bodies run Honduran elections, so their rules decide how quickly and how credibly results are declared. Both are therefore central to how results are certified.

Both bodies date from the 2019 constitutional reform, ratified by 112 votes to 14. Changing electoral law now takes 86 votes in the 128-seat Congress, a two-thirds threshold that forces deals between rival caucuses.

Rivera Callejas named two changes. The CNE plenary, its full decision-making session, would decide by simple majority instead of unanimity, including when it takes decisions and issues resolutions.

The CNE would also run the Preliminary Election Results Transmission system, known as TREP, without hiring a foreign company. He says the committee’s preliminary draft also sets harsher penalties for officials who try to paralyse an election.

He says the majority change already has “more than 86 votes”. On the runoff he is blunt: “Se complica el tema de la segunda vuelta”, meaning the runoff question is complicated, and in his view the votes for that constitutional change are not there.

He also said that making the TJE the last court of appeal in election disputes and taking party delegates out of the polling boards face difficulty. Those larger changes are therefore harder to pass than the CNE package.

Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, seen from the hills above the Estadio Nacional. (File photo. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The Liberal Party caucus draws the opposite line and makes its support conditional. Deputy Marlon Lara said, “Aprueben la segunda vuelta, que se ciudadanicen las mesas”, meaning approve the runoff and let citizens run the polling tables.

Lara added that the country needs strong governments, not ones that come out of an election with a minority of the vote. The polling boards he means are the JRV, the juntas receptoras de votos, the small teams that run each polling table.

Libre, a left-wing party, has conditioned its backing on filling the vacant CNE and TJE seats. Lara said the Liberals will seek parliamentary alliances to reach the 86 votes a runoff needs.

That sits uneasily with Zambrano’s order of events, reforms first and seats later. Libre’s demand and the Liberal conditions mean the votes Rivera Callejas counts may not be as firm as they sound.

The mechanism matters because unanimity lets one absent or opposed councillor stall the plenary. A simple majority would remove that veto, and an election could then be certified even when a member dissents.

Rivera Callejas wants the first package approved before 20 December, and the technical work with the electoral bodies is still to come. Congress is first looking for agreement between its caucuses.

It is not yet clear whether Libre and the Liberals will give the votes for the package. Nor is it known whether the vacant seats will be filled, or when a runoff could be debated.

The calendar is tight, with roughly 30 days left before the recess. For readers following Honduran politics, the first test is whether the caucuses reach a deal on the CNE and TJE package.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a runoff, and is Honduras getting one?

A runoff is a second round of voting when no candidate wins a majority. Congress has not put it in the first package, and the committee chair says the votes for it are not there.

What would the CNE change do?

It would let the council decide by simple majority instead of needing every member to agree. That would stop one absent or opposed councillor from holding up decisions and results.

When could Congress vote on the reforms?

The committee chair says the first package should be approved before the legislative recess. Whether the votes exist is still open.

Sources Sources: Tribunal de Justicia Electoral · National Congress of Honduras (electoral committee statements, November 2026)

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