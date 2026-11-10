Honduras Election Body to Weigh 87 Reforms

The National Congress building in Tegucigalpa, photographed in October 2021 (file photo). It does not show Tuesday's vote. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

HONDURAS · ELECTIONS

Honduras’s National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that organises the country’s elections, is preparing a technical table to weigh about 87 reform proposals from civil society groups. Its president, Aixa Zelaya, said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that the table should be installed by the first week of December at the latest, though some changes would need a constitutional reform and 86 votes in the National Congress, the legislature.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Honduras story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Aixa Zelaya, president of the CNE, the council that runs Honduran elections.

What The CNE is preparing a technical table on about 87 civil-society reform proposals.

When The table is due to be formalised at the end of November and installed by early December.

Agenda Inclusion, gender equality, how preliminary results are transmitted, and the budget for elections.

Hurdle Constitutional changes need ratification in a second legislature and 86 votes in Congress.

What the Council Announced

Zelaya said the council is preparing a technical table to discuss about 87 additional proposals from civil society. They cover how the electoral body operates and how to strengthen women’s political participation.

The CNE expects to formalise the table at the end of November and to install it no later than the first week of December. Its agenda will also include inclusion, gender equality, the transmission of preliminary results and the budget for elections.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

File photo. A hillside neighbourhood in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, photographed in 2014. Photo: Nan Palmero, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Honduras 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why Some Changes Will Take Time

Zelaya warned that some of the changes would require constitutional reform. Those reforms must be ratified in a second legislature, where the National Congress would need 86 votes.

The 86 votes amount to a two-thirds majority of the National Congress. Zelaya said the outcome depends on decisions by the legislative branch.

The CNE and the electoral commission of Congress had already agreed in August 2026 to set up joint technical talks. Background on a related legal dispute is in our explainer on the Honduras election decree case.

What It Means for You

The agenda includes how quickly preliminary results are transmitted and the budget for elections. Constitutional changes among them would be decided by Congress.

Our guide to who holds power in Honduras and our Honduras coverage hub explain the parties and institutions behind these talks. They are useful background for readers new to Honduran politics.

What Is Not Known

It is not known which of the 87 proposals the table will adopt, or whether Congress can gather 86 votes for the constitutional ones. The council has given a window, from late November to early December, rather than a fixed date for installing the table.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Aixa Zelaya?

She is president of Honduras’s National Electoral Council (CNE), which runs the country’s elections. She announced the technical table on 10 November 2026.

What is the technical table?

It is a working group that will discuss about 87 civil-society reform proposals on inclusion, gender equality, preliminary results and election budgets. The CNE expects to install it by the first week of December.

Why are 86 votes needed?

Constitutional changes must be ratified in a second legislature, and Congress would need 86 votes. That is a two-thirds majority of the chamber.

When will any change take effect?

No date is set. The table is expected by early December, and constitutional changes depend on decisions by Congress.

Sources: Statements by CNE president Aixa Zelaya, 10 November 2026; announcement by the CNE and the electoral commission of Congress on a joint technical table, August 2026; Constitution of Honduras, article 373 on constitutional reform.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error