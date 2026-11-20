The UN office accepts that Honduras must stop the violence, but says the response must go beyond reactive or repressive approaches and reach the land disputes and inequality behind it.

File photo, undated. The Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, below hillside neighbourhoods. (Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Honduras

The United Nations human rights office in Honduras (OACNUDH) condemned on Thursday 19 November 2026 the killing of 12 people in four attacks in Yorito, a town in Yoro department, and urged the government to look beyond force. It said the state’s answer to the violence must not be limited to security operations or coercive action.

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The statement came a day after Honduras’s security council declared all of Yoro a high-risk territory under a new anti-gang law. For readers abroad, it shows how far a government can go against gangs before the UN says the limits are being tested.

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Key Facts Who. OACNUDH, the UN human rights office in Honduras, issued its statement on 19 November 2026.

What. It condemned four attacks in Yorito that preliminarily left 12 dead, among them five women and three minors.

Ask. Apply Yoro’s high-risk status with legality, time limits, necessity and proportionality, and tackle root causes.

Open. No arrests for these killings have been announced, and reports give no end date for the status.

As of. 20 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

The UN office accepts that Honduras must stop the violence, but says the response must go beyond reactive or repressive approaches and reach the land disputes and inequality behind it.

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The warning follows an earlier one. On 12 November 2026 the same office said that three recent decrees, numbered 84-2026, 208-2026 and 258-2026, which toughen criminal law against gangs, put guarantees such as due process and the inviolability of the home at risk.

It named concerns over a broad offence of belonging to a terrorist association, raids without later judicial review and detention rules. It also accepted that the state has a duty to fight violence and extortion.

Decree 208-2026, in force since its publication in the official gazette on 26 September 2026, lets the National Defence and Security Council (CNDS), the government’s top security body, label areas high-risk. On 18 November Security Minister Gerzon Velásquez said the council had declared every municipality of Yoro department and surrounding areas high-risk, with “exceptional measures of control, surveillance and territorial recovery”.

File photo: a hillside neighbourhood in Tegucigalpa, the capital, photographed in 2014 and not tied to the Yoro attacks. Photo: Nan Palmero / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

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He said the aim is to neutralise the activities of the street gangs MS-13 and Pandilla 18 and of the Cartel del Diablo, a gang that operates in Yoro. The UN office lists temporality and proportionality among its four tests for how the status is applied.

At the last count, Yoro had more multiple-death attacks than any other Honduran department. The national human rights commissioner, CONADEH, said on 6 August 2026 that Yoro had 24 such events and 84 victims since December 2022, nearly one in five of the 130 events with three or more victims nationwide.

CONADEH’s report is dated 6 August, so the attacks of 18 November are not in its count. They were three in the community of Vallecillos and one in Pacayal, both in Yorito municipality, according to the UN office.

OACNUDH said the victims reportedly included members of the Tolupán, an Indigenous people with communities in Yoro. It named Delma Yolanda Olvera Pérez, an Indigenous leader and municipal councillor, among the dead.

It asked that the declaration be applied in line with the principles of legality, temporality, necessity and proportionality. It also said the response must go beyond “reactive or repressive approaches” and address persistent land conflicts, social inequality and the vulnerability of Indigenous communities.

The government’s case is that exceptional powers are needed to break gangs behind repeated mass killings in the department. Velásquez has described the declaration as a way to neutralise the gangs’ activities, and videos attributed to the Cartel del Diablo claim the attacks, though their authenticity has not been confirmed.

The UN office does not dispute the threat, and it offered to keep giving technical assistance, with attention to Indigenous peoples, women, children and human rights defenders. Its argument is that a plan made only of operations after each massacre is not enough.

For residents of Yoro, the declaration means exceptional controls and surveillance across a whole department, and the four principles the UN office named are the yardstick for judging them. In the UN’s view, they rule out an open-ended or blanket use of the powers.

Reports give no end date for the high-risk status, and no arrests for the Yorito killings had been announced by 20 November. Arrests and a time limit for the status are the next points to watch, and neither has a date.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UN office ask Honduras to do?

It asked that Yoro’s high-risk status follow legality, temporality, necessity and proportionality. It also asked for a lasting strategy that addresses land conflicts and inequality, not only security operations.

Has anyone been arrested for the killings?

No arrests for the killings have been announced. The motive remains a police hypothesis.

What is a high-risk territory?

It is an area the national security council can place under exceptional controls and surveillance under the new anti-gang law. The UN office lists temporality among the principles that should guide it.

Sources Primary sources: OACNUDH statement on Yorito, 19 November 2026 · OACNUDH communiqué on Decrees 84, 208 and 258-2026, 12 November 2026 · statement by Security Minister Gerzon Velásquez after the CNDS meeting, 18 November 2026 · CONADEH statement of 6 August 2026

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