Honduras has raised the reward for an alleged gang leader tenfold, while troops and police move into Yorito.

File photo, 2016. Honduran troops board a US military CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Mocorón, Honduras, during a counter-drug logistics operation on 9 June 2016. (Photo: Staff Sgt. Siuta B. Ika, US Air Force, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Honduras

Honduras raised the reward for an alleged gang leader to 5 million lempiras, the Honduran currency (L5 million, about US$186,000), on Wednesday 18 November 2026, the day four attacks killed 12 people in Yorito, a municipality in northern Honduras. Security Minister Gerzon Velásquez, who runs the national security ministry, named the target as Esteban Gumercindo Ferrera Rodas, alias “El Diablo”, presumed head of the Cartel del Diablo, a gang that operates in Yoro department.

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The offer follows the response described in our report on the Yorito deployment. It came the same day the government declared all of Yoro department high-risk territory.

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Key Facts Target. Esteban Gumercindo Ferrera Rodas, alias “El Diablo”, alleged leader of the Cartel del Diablo gang.

Money. Security Minister Gerzon Velásquez announced L5 million (about US$186,000), up from L500,000, on 18 November.

Why. Police are probing whether four Yorito attacks that killed 12 people were retaliation for recent operations.

Unknown. Police have not confirmed who carried out the attacks, and the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown.

As of. 19 November 2026, 07:45 GMT.

Honduras has raised the reward for an alleged gang leader tenfold, while troops and police move into Yorito.

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How the Reward Came About

Infobae, a Latin American news site, reported on 16 November that police arrested the mother and a sister of Ferrera Rodas in Sulaco in the days before the attacks. Police cite terrorist association and say the arrests rest on the women’s alleged roles in the group, not only on family ties.

An audio threatening anyone who gives food or drink to police and soldiers circulated two days before the attacks, La Prensa Honduras, a national daily, reported with Spanish agency EFE on 18 November. That day nine people died in Vallecillo and three in Pacayal, two villages in Yorito.

TNH (Televisión Nacional de Honduras), the state broadcaster, reported on 18 November that the government raised the reward and that the National Defence and Security Council (CNDS) confirmed the deployment. STN Honduras, a Honduran news outlet, said Velásquez announced it at a press appearance at Casa Presidencial, the presidential office, and quoted him: “Elevamos a cinco millones de lempiras la recompensa”, meaning “we raise the reward to five million lempiras (about US$186,000)”.

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What Honduras Announced

Police director Rigoberto Oseguera Mass said units were landing in Yorito “with two helicopters and special forces teams”, STN Honduras, a Honduran news outlet, reported. Radio HRN, a Honduran radio station, reported on 18 November that police raised the reward from L500,000 (about US$18,600) and opened a phone line for tips.

Authorities accuse Ferrera Rodas of “terrorist acts against the population” and ask whether the killings were “a possible reaction of criminal structures”, La Prensa and EFE reported. The Council also declared all Yoro municipalities high-risk territory under Decree 208-2026, a law with special measures against criminal groups, TNH reported.

File photo, 22 March 2026. A bilateral meeting at the Casa Presidencial in Tegucigalpa, the presidential office where the reward was announced on 18 November. (Photo: US Department of Homeland Security, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Threats and a Rival Offer

A Facebook page presenting itself as the gang’s official page offered L10 million (about US$372,000) for someone identified only by the surname Zambrano, or a relative, Infobae reported on 18 November. Infobae says it cannot verify who runs the page.

Infobae also reports unverified audios attributed to “El Diablo” that threaten residents, mention C4 explosive and claim the killings. The reports we found do not say whether the audios have been authenticated.

Why It Matters

A reward pays for information, so it matters most to Yoro residents who may know where the suspect hides and who also hear the threats. The government gains a tool for tips, but residents carry the risk.

The new L5 million (about US$186,000) is ten times the earlier L500,000 (about US$18,600), Radio HRN reported on 18 November, adding that the police raised it from the earlier figure; TNH reported the new amount the same day. We converted at 26.893 lempiras per US dollar, the rate of RT, a market-data provider, on 19 November 2026.

What to Watch

We found no announced court hearing, deadline or results date tied to the reward or the audios. Any such date is not confirmed.

In Plain English

Reward: money the state offers for information that leads to a suspect’s capture.

money the state offers for information that leads to a suspect’s capture. Cartel del Diablo: the Devil Cartel, the name police use for the group Ferrera Rodas allegedly leads.

What Is Not Known

Police and courts have not confirmed who carried out the attacks, and retaliation is only a police hypothesis. Ferrera Rodas’s whereabouts are unknown, and the sources do not say he is charged over the killings.

Nobody has confirmed who runs the Facebook page or whether the L10 million offer is real. Arrest counts differ, from 22 (EFE via La Prensa) to more than 40 (Infobae, 18 November), and the reports do not say how the reward will be funded.

What It Means for You

For readers following Central America, the reward is one of two tools announced the same day, alongside helicopters and troops in Yoro. The reports we found do not say whether it has produced any tips.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is “El Diablo” in Honduras?

Police name Esteban Gumercindo Ferrera Rodas, alias “El Diablo”, as the presumed leader of the Cartel del Diablo. He is a suspect and a fugitive, and the sources do not say he is charged over the killings.

How much is the reward?

Security Minister Gerzon Velásquez raised it to L5 million (about US$186,000) on 18 November 2026. It was L500,000 (about US$18,600) before.

Why was the reward raised now?

It came the same day four attacks killed 12 people in Yorito. Police are investigating whether they were retaliation for recent operations, but that is not confirmed.

Who ran the Facebook page that offered L10 million?

That is not known. Infobae says it cannot verify who wrote or runs the page, which presents itself as the gang’s official page.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error