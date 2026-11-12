Haiti Gang Chief Wants UN Drone Probe

IBOV 170,578.55 ▼ 0.86% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.63▲ 0.82% USD/MXN18.63▲ 0.18% USD/CLP994.61▲ 1.20% USD/COP3,318▲ 0.33% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.15% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.47▲ 0.03% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.22▼ 0.23% BRENT 94.22 ▲ 1.57% WTI 87.20 ▲ 0.77% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.16 ▼ 1.79% GOLD 3,861 ▼ 3.48% SILVER 49.80 ▼ 4.01% SOY 1,224 ▼ 0.39% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 593.50 ▼ 1.00% COFFEE 277.00 ▲ 2.97% SUGAR 18.17 ▼ 1.68% ORANGE JUICE 141.05 ▼ 3.22% COTTON 78.54 ▲ 0.03% COCOA 5,093 ▲ 3.79% BEEF 219.88 ▲ 0.41% CATTLE 336.20 ▲ 1.07% LITHIUM 59.51 ▼ 2.56% PETR4 44.20 ▲ 1.49% VALE3 63.35 ▼ 1.68% ITUB4 41.55 ▼ 0.41% BBDC4 14.14 ▼ 1.33% ABEV3 15.86 ▲ 0.06% BBAS3 15.33 ▼ 9.24% B3SA3 14.65 ▼ 1.01% WEGE3 51.88 ▲ 0.52% PRIO3 62.25 ▲ 1.27% SUZB3 55.37 ▲ 2.92% RENT3 29.87 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 16.82 ▲ 9.43% CSAN3 2.86 ▼ 5.61% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.48 ▼ 2.36% GMAT3 3.96 ▼ 2.94% PSSA3 46.22 ▲ 0.52% CVCB3 0.88 ▲ 2.33% POSI3 3.51 ▲ 5.72% SLCE3 17.91 ▲ 5.04% NATU3 5.41 ▼ 3.74% BRKM5 3.01 ▲ 3.08% RANI3 8.34 ▼ 0.60% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 170,578.55 ▼ 0.86% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.63 ▲ 0.94% USD/MXN 18.64 ▲ 0.19% USD/CLP 994.86 ▲ 1.23% USD/COP 3,316 ▲ 0.25% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.16% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.47 ▲ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▼ 0.02% BRENT 94.22 ▲ 1.57% WTI 87.20 ▲ 0.77% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.16 ▼ 1.79% GOLD 3,861 ▼ 3.48% SILVER 49.80 ▼ 4.01% SOY 1,224 ▼ 0.39% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 593.50 ▼ 1.00% COFFEE 277.00 ▲ 2.97% SUGAR 18.17 ▼ 1.68% ORANGE JUICE 141.05 ▼ 3.22% COTTON 78.54 ▲ 0.03% COCOA 5,093 ▲ 3.79% BEEF 219.88 ▲ 0.41% CATTLE 336.20 ▲ 1.07% LITHIUM 59.51 ▼ 2.56% PETR4 44.20 ▲ 1.49% VALE3 63.35 ▼ 1.68% ITUB4 41.55 ▼ 0.41% BBDC4 14.14 ▼ 1.33% ABEV3 15.86 ▲ 0.06% BBAS3 15.33 ▼ 9.24% B3SA3 14.65 ▼ 1.01% WEGE3 51.88 ▲ 0.52% PRIO3 62.25 ▲ 1.27% SUZB3 55.37 ▲ 2.92% RENT3 29.87 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 16.82 ▲ 9.43% CSAN3 2.86 ▼ 5.61% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.48 ▼ 2.36% GMAT3 3.96 ▼ 2.94% PSSA3 46.22 ▲ 0.52% CVCB3 0.88 ▲ 2.33% POSI3 3.51 ▲ 5.72% SLCE3 17.91 ▲ 5.04% NATU3 5.41 ▼ 3.74% BRKM5 3.01 ▲ 3.08% RANI3 8.34 ▼ 0.60% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Haiti Latin America

Haiti Gang Chief Wants UN Drone Probe

By · · 3 min read
A sloping street in Port-au-Prince lined with low white buildings and painted walls advertising a photocopy shop and milk powder
Shopfronts and painted advertising on a street in Pacot, a district of Port-au-Prince; an undated archive photo, not a picture of current conditions. Photo: Yoni Rubin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

HAITI · SECURITY

Key Facts

  • Who Wilson Joseph, alias “Lanmò Sanjou”, leader of 400 Mawozo, a gang near Port-au-Prince, wrote to United Nations officials.
  • Claim He blames Salvadoran bombings, including drone strikes, for over 100 deaths in Croix-des-Bouquets; one newspaper reports it.
  • Status Nobody has independently verified the toll or the letter’s text; the claim is his alone.
  • Ask He wants an independent UN mission and a review of night-time drone strikes.

A Haitian gang leader says drone strikes killed more than 100 people near the capital, a toll that nobody has confirmed.

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Wilson Joseph, leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, asked the United Nations on Thursday 12 November 2026 to investigate drone strikes he says killed more than 100 people in Croix-des-Bouquets, a town near Port-au-Prince. In a letter dated 12 November to Secretary-General António Guterres, human rights chief Volker Türk and peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix, he blames Salvadoran troops, which El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele sent to Haiti and most of which operate outside the UN-backed force, and says more than 50 of those killed died at home at night.

One Dominican newspaper has reported the letter, and we could not obtain its full text. He says victims included people who took no part in the fighting, a claim that is his alone.

He asks for an independent mission, an impartial investigation, and a review of night strikes and of the oversight of the Gang Suppression Force, the UN-backed multinational force fighting gangs; he also wrote a letter dated 1 November.

What Is Not Known

The figures are Joseph’s alone, and no second source has confirmed the letter or its toll. After his 1 November letter, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on 2 November that receiving a letter does not mean endorsing it.

Salvadoran and Guatemalan troops stand in a long line with backpacks on the airport apron at Port-au-Prince with a transport aircraft behind them
File photo, 3 January 2025. Guatemalan and Salvadoran troops of the earlier Multinational Security Support Mission arrive at Port-au-Prince airport. (Photo: US Embassy Haiti, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)
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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Wilson Joseph?

He leads 400 Mawozo, a gang that operates around Croix-des-Bouquets near Port-au-Prince. The United States charged him in 2022 in connection with the October 2021 kidnapping of a group of 17 missionaries, 16 of them US citizens.

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Is the death toll confirmed?

No. The figure of more than 100 comes only from Joseph’s letter, as reported by one Dominican newspaper, and has not been independently verified.

Sources: Letter of Wilson Joseph to the UN Secretary-General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, dated 12 November 2026, as reported by one Dominican newspaper (full text not obtained); letter of 1 November 2026 and UN spokesperson’s response of 2 November; US Department of Justice, charges unsealed against Haitian gang leaders, 2022.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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400 Mawozo Croix-des-Bouquets drone strikes El Salvador Gang Suppression Force Haiti Lanmò Sanjou UN Wilson Joseph

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