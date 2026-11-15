MIDDLE EAST · OIL

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the military force that guards the Islamic Republic’s system, said on Sunday 15 November 2026 that two oil tankers hit naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and that one of them, a supertanker (a very large oil ship) carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude, sank. There was no independent confirmation, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported, citing the French news agency AFP.

The Strait of Hormuz is the narrow waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf. The United States has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, according to the same report.

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Key Facts What Iran says The IRGC says two tankers struck mines on an unauthorised southern route in the strait.

Sunk It says one, a supertanker carrying over 2 million barrels of crude, sank in the southern Gulf.

Not confirmed No tanker names, flags or casualties were given, and no independent confirmation exists.

Crew UKMTO, a British shipping monitor, said the crew was safe, with damage unknown.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting-based forecasting site, puts a traffic rebound by 30 November at 1.5% (US$2.06 million traded, 12:55 p.m. ET).

Meanwhile the International Maritime Organization, the United Nations shipping agency, says it is closely monitoring developments to protect thousands of seafarers in the region.

File photo, 2004: a tanker at Iraq’s Al Basrah Oil Terminal in the northern Persian Gulf. Photo: U.S. Navy, public domain.

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What the Guards Say

In a statement carried by state television, the IRGC said two oil tankers travelling on an “unauthorised route” in the southern part of the strait struck naval mines, causing “massive explosions and fire”. It said a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude sank in the southern waters of the Persian Gulf.

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The Guards did not give the names or origins of the ships, and the report carries no casualty figures. The statement is the Guards’ own account and the only source for the sinking so far.

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What Shipping Monitors Say

UKMTO, the UK Maritime Trade Operations centre, said the damage and environmental impact were unknown but that the crew were safe. It added that it was aware of a report from Indian shipping authorities of an attack on a tanker in the Gulf, but it was unclear whether that was the same incident.

The American military recently claimed to have cleared all mines from the main routes, according to the same AFP report, which sets a US claim against the Guards’ account. The Guards say the ships were on an unauthorised southern route, and no independent source has settled where they were.

Why It Matters for US Readers

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations shipping agency, says on its Hormuz page, read on 15 November, that it is “closely monitoring developments to protect thousands of seafarers in the region, including those stranded on vessels unable to exit the Strait of Hormuz”. Any confirmed loss of a ship would add to the danger for those crews.

The United States is a party to the standoff, because it has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, so shipping risk in the strait bears on US energy and naval planning alike. Oil markets were closed for most of the weekend, and we found no price reaction yet.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market trading platform, priced “Strait of Hormuz traffic returns to normal by November 30?” at 1.5% at 12:55 p.m. ET (17:55 UTC) on 15 November, with US$2.06 million traded. It resolves Yes only if PortWatch, the shipping tracker of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), shows a 7-day average of 60 or more ship arrivals through the strait on any date up to 30 November.

These prices are bets, not polls. The price tests a traffic rebound, not the sinking claim itself.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

No dated official step has been announced. A statement from UKMTO, the US military or the shipping companies naming the vessels would be the first independent test of the claim.

What Is Not Known

The names, flags, owners and cargo of the two tankers are unknown, as are the exact place and time of the blasts. It is also unknown whether anyone was hurt and whether a supertanker really sank.

Read more: our 10 November report on Iran’s tanker-fire claim, where prediction markets stand on a US-Iran Hormuz deal and our Strait of Hormuz coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Iran say happened in the Strait of Hormuz?

The IRGC said on Sunday 15 November 2026 that two oil tankers hit naval mines on an unauthorised southern route. It said one, a supertanker with over 2 million barrels of crude, sank.

Has the sinking been confirmed?

No. AFP reported there was no independent confirmation, and the Guards gave no ship names or origins. UKMTO said the crew were safe and the damage was unknown.

What do prediction markets expect for Hormuz traffic?

Polymarket priced a traffic rebound by 30 November, defined as a 7-day average of 60 or more ship arrivals, at 1.5% at 12:55 p.m. ET on 15 November. That is a bet, not a poll.

Sources: RTÉ, report citing AFP, 15 November 2026 (IRGC statement via Iranian state television, UKMTO statement, US military mine-clearance claim); International Maritime Organization, Strait of Hormuz page, read 15 November 2026; Polymarket, “Strait of Hormuz traffic returns to normal by November 30?”, 15 November 2026, 12:55 p.m. ET.