Haiti Tax Office Collects US$71 Million
Haiti’s tax office collected 9.24 billion gourdes (about US$71 million) in October, the first month of the 2026-27 budget year, and says the total beat its forecast for the month. The Direction Générale des Impôts (DGI), the authority that collects domestic taxes, published the result in a note on its monthly performance in early November 2026.
For US readers, tax receipts show whether a state under gang pressure can still pay police, judges and civil servants. We convert at 130.75 gourdes per US dollar, the central bank’s reference rate on 9 November 2026.
Key Facts
- Who. The DGI (Direction Générale des Impôts), Haiti’s authority for domestic taxes.
- What. It collected 9.24 billion gourdes (about US$71 million) in October 2026.
- Benchmark. The DGI says the total beat its forecast for the month.
- Customs. The customs agency, Administration Générale des Douanes (AGD), collected about 11.5 billion gourdes (US$88 million) in October.
- Rate. US$ values use 130.75 gourdes per dollar, the central bank rate of 9 November 2026.
Haiti’s tax office and customs agency together brought in about 20.7 billion gourdes (about US$159 million) in the first month of the new budget year.
What the Tax Office Reported
The DGI said October receipts reached 9.24 billion gourdes, above the target it had set for the month. Haiti’s budget year runs from 1 October to 30 September, so October is the first month of fiscal 2026-27.
The gourde is Haiti’s currency, and we convert at 130.75 per US dollar, the central bank’s reference rate on 9 November 2026. A gourde is worth less than one US cent.
Customs Brought In More
The customs agency, the Administration Générale des Douanes (AGD), collected about 11.5 billion gourdes (about US$88 million) in October. Together with the DGI, that is about 20.7 billion gourdes (about US$159 million) in one month.
In October’s figures, customs brought in more cash than the tax office. Duties on imports are collected by a separate agency from the one that collects domestic taxes.
Why It Matters
Haiti’s state is under strain from gang violence, and its capacity to collect money decides how much it can spend on security and public services. A strong first month is encouraging, but one month does not show a trend.
Readers who follow Haiti’s politics can find the wider picture in our Haiti explainer and in who shapes Haiti’s economy. Security developments, such as our report on a Haitian murder suspect facing US charges, are covered in our Latin America section.
What Is Not Known
We could not open the DGI note itself, so the figures rest on consistent press accounts of it. Some Haitian reports call the total a record, which we could not check against earlier months.
The split of the 9.24 billion gourdes by tax type has not been published in the accounts we found. The size of the monthly forecast is reported by one outlet only, so we do not state it, and whether collection holds up in November is the next test.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much did Haiti’s tax office collect in October 2026?
The DGI says it collected 9.24 billion gourdes, about US$71 million at 130.75 gourdes per dollar. It says this was above its forecast for the month.
What is the DGI?
The Direction Générale des Impôts is Haiti’s tax authority. It collects taxes such as income tax, while a separate agency handles customs.
How much did Haitian customs collect in October?
The customs agency, AGD, collected about 11.5 billion gourdes, about US$88 million. Together the two agencies took in about 20.7 billion gourdes.
Sources
Direction Générale des Impôts (DGI), note on monthly fiscal performance, early November 2026. Administration Générale des Douanes (AGD), October 2026 collections. Exchange rate: 130.75 gourdes per US dollar, central bank (BRH) reference rate, 9 November 2026. Official site checked (the note was not posted there): dgi.gouv.ht.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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