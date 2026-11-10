Haiti Fair Reportedly Offered Voter Sign-Up

Elections: Haiti

Haiti’s Ministry for Haitians Living Abroad (MHAVE) reportedly ran a mobile voter-registration operation at its first Diaspora Fair in Cap-Haïtien, a port city in northern Haiti. The registration claim rests on one Haitian news report, and neither the ministry’s website nor the electoral authority’s notices confirm it.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Haiti story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Reported: the ministry offered on-the-spot voter registration during its Diaspora Fair in the Nord department.

Where. Cap-Haïtien, a port city in the Nord department, one of Haiti’s ten regions.

When. The fair was announced for Friday 6 and Saturday 7 November 2026.

Not confirmed. No registration dates, figures or operator were reported, and the ministry’s website carries no notice.

A Haitian ministry reportedly used its diaspora fair to sign up voters. The only account so far gives no numbers and does not say who ran the desk.

What Was Reported

According to one Haitian news site, the MHAVE organised a mobile registration operation during its fair so that eligible citizens could register on site. The ministry’s stated aim, as reported, was to make registration easier and to show visitors why registering matters for the right to vote.

The report gives no date for the registration itself, no venue, no official’s name and no figures. It also does not say whether the electoral council (CEP), Haiti’s election authority, or another body handled the sign-ups.

The cathedral and main square of Cap-Haïtien, pictured in November 2012. Photo: Lionel Baur / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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About the Diaspora Fair

The first Diaspora Fair opened with an inaugural cocktail on Thursday 5 November 2026 at the Hostellerie du Roi Christophe, a hotel in Cap-Haïtien. It was organised at the initiative of Kathia Verdier, Haiti’s Minister of Haitians Living Abroad, under the high patronage of the prime minister’s office.

The announced theme was “Diaspora and culture, together for Haiti”, with exhibitions, meetings and cultural activities planned for Friday 6 and Saturday 7 November 2026. Its stated purpose is to strengthen economic, cultural and institutional ties between Haiti and its diaspora.

What Is Not Known

Not confirmed: how many people registered, on which days, and whether the CEP took part. As of Tuesday 10 November 2026, the ministry’s website carried no notice of the fair or of a registration operation.

What It Means for You

For readers tracking Haiti’s election preparations, the report says the sign-up was meant for “upcoming elections”, while the electoral council’s calendar puts the first round on Sunday 18 July 2027. Without figures or a council statement, it should be read as an announcement of intent rather than a result.

Related coverage: Haiti party member registration closes, a Haitian election bloc doubts the vote but keeps running and the CEP and women’s ministry strategy. See also our Haiti coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Haiti’s ministry register voters at the Cap-Haïtien fair?

One Haitian news report says the MHAVE ran a mobile registration operation at the fair. Neither the ministry’s website nor the electoral council’s notices confirm it.

When was the Diaspora Fair held in Cap-Haïtien?

It was announced for Friday 6 and Saturday 7 November 2026. An inaugural cocktail took place on Thursday 5 November 2026.

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