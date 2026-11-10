Haiti Launches Push for Women in Elections

A roadside market in Port-au-Prince in January 2010, a file photo of everyday street trade in the capital. (Photo: Fred W. Baker III, US Department of Defense, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Haiti’s election authority, the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), and the Ministry for Women’s Affairs and Women’s Rights (MCFDF) launched a strategy to bring more women into elections on Monday 9 November 2026, a local report said. The event took place at the Hôtel Karibe in Pétion-Ville, a suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince, and no statement from the organisers was available at publication.

Key Facts —What: A strategy to mobilise Haitian women for “inclusive elections”, under the slogan “Pa gen demokrasi san fanm”. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Haiti story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Who: The CEP, which runs Haiti’s elections, and the MCFDF, the women’s ministry. —Rule: Haiti’s constitution sets a 30% minimum for women. —Vote: The first round is set for Sunday 18 July 2027.

“Pa gen demokrasi san fanm” is Haitian Creole for “no democracy without women”.

What Was Launched in Pétion-Ville

The strategy is called “Stratégie de sensibilisation et de mobilisation des femmes haïtiennes pour des élections inclusives”. Its stated aim is to promote the effective participation of women at every stage of the electoral process.

Taking part, according to the report, were Pedrica Saint Jean, Haiti’s minister for women’s affairs, and Yves Marie Édouard, a CEP electoral counsellor. Also named were Marie Goretti Nduwayo, a representative of UN Women, the United Nations agency for gender equality, and Carlos Ruiz Massieu Aguirre, the UN Secretary-General’s special representative for Haiti and head of BINUH, the UN Integrated Office in Haiti.

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Street in Pacot, a district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo: Yoni Rubin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0).

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Why Women’s Share Is the Issue

UN Women says Haiti’s constitution requires at least 30% women in public office, yet women held only 22.22% of government positions, according to a UN Women report published on 30 December 2025. The same agency says the CEP kept measures for women in its draft electoral decree, including rejection of any candidate list with under 30% women and an additional fund for political parties.

The slogan is not new, because it headlined a national campaign launched in Port-au-Prince on 12 November 2025 by Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé. A CEP and UN Women campaign held on 12 and 13 November 2025, UN Women says, drew about 150 participants from all ten departments.

The Vote This Is Meant to Serve

The CEP published an updated calendar on Wednesday 28 October 2026 that moved the first round of presidential and legislative voting to Sunday 18 July 2027, with a second round on 4 October 2027. It would be Haiti’s first national vote in a decade, after the earlier date of 13 December 2026 was dropped.

Party sign-up for the vote is covered in Haiti Closes Party Member Sign-Up Window. The calendar change is covered in Haiti Election Delayed to 18 July.

What It Means for You

For readers outside Haiti, the 30% rule is one of the clearest tests of whether the 2027 vote will count as inclusive. Observers and donors, including the United Nations and the United States, will look at how many women actually stand as candidates.

What Is Not Known

No statement from the CEP or the ministry on the event was available at publication, and no target for the number of women candidates was published. UN Women said in December 2025 that the CEP kept quota measures in its draft decree, and we have not checked whether the final decree keeps them.

More context is in our explainer on Haiti’s history. Country coverage sits on the Haiti hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does “Pa gen demokrasi san fanm” mean?

It is Haitian Creole for “there is no democracy without women”. It is the theme of the strategy launched on 9 November 2026.

Who is behind the strategy?

The Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), which runs Haiti’s elections, and the Ministry for Women’s Affairs and Women’s Rights (MCFDF). UN Women and the UN Integrated Office in Haiti were also named among those taking part, a local report said.

What is Haiti’s quota for women?

The constitution sets a minimum of 30% women in public office, according to UN Women. The CEP kept measures to enforce it in its draft electoral decree.

When is Haiti’s next election?

The CEP set the first round for Sunday 18 July 2027 and a second round for 4 October 2027. The earlier date of 13 December 2026 was dropped.

Sources Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) of Haiti, updated electoral calendar of 28 October 2026; UN Women Latin America and the Caribbean, “Haiti Advances Toward Elections with Efforts to Ensure Women’s Equal Representation in the Democratic Process”, 30 December 2025 (lac.unwomen.org); Ministry for Women’s Affairs and Women’s Rights (MCFDF) and CEP, launch event of 9 November 2026 (as reported locally, not confirmed by the organisers).

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