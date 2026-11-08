Santo Domingo Blast Hospitalises Family

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.07% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.44▲ 0.02% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC448.27— 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.78% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.37% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.37% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Dominican Republic Latin America

Santo Domingo Blast Hospitalises Family

By · · 4 min read
Dominican flag above the stone battlements of the Ozama Fortress in Santo Domingo
Santo Domingo file photo, not from the explosion site. The Dominican flag above the battlements of the Ozama Fortress in the colonial zone. Photo: Phyrexian, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

An explosion hit a fifth-floor apartment in Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital, on Friday 6 November 2026. A mother and her two young children are in intensive care with severe burns.

The family had moved in less than 24 hours earlier. US readers with relatives or property in the Dominican Republic may want to know how the case unfolds.

Key Facts

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  • Blast. Explosion on Friday 6 November in a fifth-floor flat, Andares del Mirador residential complex, Santo Domingo.
  • Victims. Dentist Loida Díaz Lima (37) and her two children, aged 12 and 7.
  • Condition. The children and their mother are all in intensive care.
  • Cause. No official cause has been announced; a gas leak is presumed.

A family that had just moved into a new flat is fighting for recovery after a blast that officials have not yet explained.

What Happened in Santo Domingo

The explosion hit a fifth-floor apartment in the Andares del Mirador residential complex on Friday 6 November 2026. The complex stands on Avenida Independencia, kilometre 7, in the Distrito Nacional, the capital district.

The family had moved in on Thursday 5 November, less than 24 hours earlier. The flat was bought with financing.

The victims are a dentist, Loida Díaz Lima (37), and her two children, a boy of 12 and a girl of 7. We are not naming the children.

Santo Domingo is the Dominican Republic’s capital. Readers new to the city can use our Santo Domingo city guide.

How the Victims Are Doing

The two children are in paediatric intensive care at Hospital Infantil Dr. Robert Reid Cabral, a children’s hospital. They are on mechanical ventilation with serious burns and lung damage from inhaling hot smoke.

Hospital director Mabel Jones Luciano said on Sunday 8 November that the children show slight improvement but remain in intensive care. She said the main complication is the hot smoke the children inhaled, which damaged their airways and lungs.

The mother is in intensive care at Hospital Luis Eduardo Aybar, a hospital in Santo Domingo. She is being treated for burns, and her condition is also described as delicate.

Her sister, Kenia Díaz Lima, gave the family’s account. She said the children are in a delicate condition.

What the Family Says About the Cause

No official cause has been announced; a gas leak is presumed. The family says one of the children had connected a water dispenser when the blast happened.

Relatives suspect negligence in how the flat was built. Investigators have not confirmed that.

Relatives demand a thorough investigation and accountability. We found no statement from the builder.

What Is Not Known

The official cause and who is responsible are not known. It is also unclear what ignited the blast.

The children’s prognosis is unknown. It is not known whether anyone else was hurt.

What It Means for You

Anyone moving into a new or newly bought flat can ask the builder or landlord for written confirmation that gas lines are sealed and tested. It is a simple step.

US readers with family or property in the Dominican Republic can share that check with relatives. It gives everyone a written record.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Santo Domingo?

An explosion hit a fifth-floor flat in the Andares del Mirador residential complex on Friday 6 November 2026. A mother and her two children were badly burned.

How are the victims?

The two children remain in paediatric intensive care, though the hospital director sees slight improvement. The mother is also in intensive care.

What caused the explosion?

No official cause has been announced; a gas leak is presumed. The family says a child had connected a water dispenser, and relatives suspect negligence in construction.

Sources

Statements by the hospital director and by the family, as reported in Dominican media. Read 8 November 2026.

Connected Coverage

Santo Domingo city guide

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Dominican Republic news hub

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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