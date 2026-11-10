Guatemala Quake Also Felt in El Salvador

IBOV 171,347.61 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.59▲ 1.42% USD/MXN18.63▲ 0.53% USD/CLP983.98▲ 1.73% USD/COP3,300▲ 5.77% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.02% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 1.72% BRENT 91.45 ▼ 1.21% WTI 86.02 ▼ 0.96% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 1.20% GOLD 4,036 ▼ 1.91% SILVER 51.30 ▼ 2.40% SOY 1,226 ▲ 3.66% CORN 449.00 ▲ 2.22% WHEAT 592.00 ▲ 0.68% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 143.70 ▲ 3.87% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.60 ▼ 0.53% LITHIUM 59.99 ▼ 2.22% PETR4 45.10 ▼ 0.20% VALE3 65.01 ▼ 1.66% ITUB4 41.24 ▼ 1.15% BBDC4 14.41 ▼ 1.84% ABEV3 15.63 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 16.90 ▼ 0.71% B3SA3 14.41 ▼ 2.96% WEGE3 50.62 ▼ 0.24% PRIO3 59.59 ▲ 0.34% SUZB3 54.61 ▲ 0.76% RENT3 29.88 ▼ 3.08% AZZA3 14.63 ▼ 3.24% CSAN3 2.70 ▼ 2.53% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.45 ▲ 1.75% CVCB3 0.87 — 0.00% POSI3 2.97 ▼ 1.98% SLCE3 17.03 ▼ 1.56% NATU3 5.56 ▼ 2.63% BRKM5 2.95 ▼ 2.32% RANI3 8.34 ▼ 4.79% CSNA3 4.45 ▼ 0.89% IBOV 171,347.61 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.59 ▲ 1.40% USD/MXN 18.63 ▲ 0.55% USD/CLP 983.98 ▲ 1.73% USD/COP 3,300 ▲ 5.77% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 1.72% BRENT 91.45 ▼ 1.21% WTI 86.02 ▼ 0.96% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 1.20% GOLD 4,036 ▼ 1.91% SILVER 51.30 ▼ 2.40% SOY 1,226 ▲ 3.66% CORN 449.00 ▲ 2.22% WHEAT 592.00 ▲ 0.68% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 143.70 ▲ 3.87% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.60 ▼ 0.53% LITHIUM 59.99 ▼ 2.22% PETR4 45.10 ▼ 0.20% VALE3 65.01 ▼ 1.66% ITUB4 41.24 ▼ 1.15% BBDC4 14.41 ▼ 1.84% ABEV3 15.63 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 16.90 ▼ 0.71% B3SA3 14.41 ▼ 2.96% WEGE3 50.62 ▼ 0.24% PRIO3 59.59 ▲ 0.34% SUZB3 54.61 ▲ 0.76% RENT3 29.88 ▼ 3.08% AZZA3 14.63 ▼ 3.24% CSAN3 2.70 ▼ 2.53% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.45 ▲ 1.75% CVCB3 0.87 — 0.00% POSI3 2.97 ▼ 1.98% SLCE3 17.03 ▼ 1.56% NATU3 5.56 ▼ 2.63% BRKM5 2.95 ▼ 2.32% RANI3 8.34 ▼ 4.79% CSNA3 4.45 ▼ 0.89%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Guatemala Latin America

Guatemala Quake Also Felt in El Salvador

By · · 3 min read
Stone temple tops rise above dense green rainforest under a hazy sky at Tikal National Park in Guatemala
File photo, February 2008. Temple tops rise above the rainforest canopy at Tikal National Park. (Photo: Bernard Dupont, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

GUATEMALA · EARTHQUAKE

Updated 1 time · Latest: 10 November 2026

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck under the Pacific Ocean off Guatemala at 08:54 local time on Tuesday 10 November 2026 (14:54 GMT), and people also felt it in neighbouring El Salvador. No damage or injuries had been reported when we last checked.

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The US Geological Survey (USGS), the American government’s seismology agency, measured the quake at 5.6. Guatemala’s national seismology institute (INSIVUMEH) gave a lower first estimate of 5.2.

Key Facts

  • When Tuesday 10 November 2026, 08:54 local time (14:54 GMT).
  • Size USGS reviewed magnitude 5.6; Guatemala’s institute INSIVUMEH first said 5.2.
  • Where Pacific Ocean, 43 km (27 miles) south of Puerto San José, a Guatemalan port town.
  • Depth 35 km (22 miles) deep, USGS says.
  • Damage No damage or injuries reported so far; USGS issued its lowest, green, alert level.

What the Agencies Measured

The USGS recorded a moment magnitude of 5.6, a standard measure of the energy released, at 14:54 GMT. Its reviewed solution puts the focus 35 km deep, and it did not flag a tsunami.

At 15:23 GMT the USGS logged a magnitude 4.8 aftershock, a smaller follow-up shock, 34 km south of the same town. The two figures for the first shock differ, as each agency calculates size in its own way.

Distant view of Guatemala City with office and apartment buildings in front of forested hills
Guatemala City seen from a distance, with forested hills behind (file photo). Photo: Rene Hernandez / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Where It Was Felt

The USGS received 16 reports through its “Did You Feel It?” public survey, a form where residents describe the shaking. Regional reports say the quake was also felt, lightly to moderately, in El Salvador, which lies to the east of the epicentre.

Early reports mention no victims and no damaged buildings in either country. Both countries sit where tectonic plates meet, so earthquakes are frequent there.

What It Means for You

Visitors and expats in Guatemala should expect possible aftershocks and follow guidance from CONRED, Guatemala’s national disaster agency. Our Antigua Guatemala guidelists what to check on the ground, and our report on Bolivia’s earthquakes covers a recent quake elsewhere in Latin America.

More coverage is in our Guatemala news hub and our wider Latin America coverage. We update this report as agencies publish final figures.

What Is Not Known

We could not obtain El Salvador’s own magnitude reading, or a reading from Mexico’s national seismology service. Damage checks may still be under way.

Frequently Asked Questions

How strong was the Guatemala earthquake?

The USGS measured magnitude 5.6 at a depth of 35 km. Guatemala’s institute gave a preliminary 5.2.

Was there any damage?

No damage or injuries had been reported in early accounts. The USGS gave the quake its lowest, green, alert level for likely damage.

Was the earthquake felt in El Salvador?

Yes, regional reports say it was felt lightly to moderately there. No damage has been reported.

Where was the epicentre?

The USGS placed it in the Pacific, 43 km south of Puerto San José, Guatemala. The aftershock was 34 km south of the same town.

Sources: US Geological Survey, magnitude 5.6 event, 10 November 2026; US Geological Survey, magnitude 4.8 event, 10 November 2026; INSIVUMEH, Guatemala’s national seismology institute, preliminary reading of 5.2, 10 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Central America CONRED Earthquake Guatemala Guatemala earthquake INSIVUMEH Pacific coast Puerto San José seismic activity USGS

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