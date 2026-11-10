Guatemala Quake Also Felt in El Salvador

File photo, February 2008. Temple tops rise above the rainforest canopy at Tikal National Park. (Photo: Bernard Dupont, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

GUATEMALA · EARTHQUAKE

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck under the Pacific Ocean off Guatemala at 08:54 local time on Tuesday 10 November 2026 (14:54 GMT), and people also felt it in neighbouring El Salvador. No damage or injuries had been reported when we last checked.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Guatemala story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The US Geological Survey (USGS), the American government’s seismology agency, measured the quake at 5.6. Guatemala’s national seismology institute (INSIVUMEH) gave a lower first estimate of 5.2.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Key Facts When Tuesday 10 November 2026, 08:54 local time (14:54 GMT).

Size USGS reviewed magnitude 5.6; Guatemala’s institute INSIVUMEH first said 5.2.

Where Pacific Ocean, 43 km (27 miles) south of Puerto San José, a Guatemalan port town.

Depth 35 km (22 miles) deep, USGS says.

Damage No damage or injuries reported so far; USGS issued its lowest, green, alert level.

What the Agencies Measured

The USGS recorded a moment magnitude of 5.6, a standard measure of the energy released, at 14:54 GMT. Its reviewed solution puts the focus 35 km deep, and it did not flag a tsunami.

At 15:23 GMT the USGS logged a magnitude 4.8 aftershock, a smaller follow-up shock, 34 km south of the same town. The two figures for the first shock differ, as each agency calculates size in its own way.

Guatemala City seen from a distance, with forested hills behind (file photo). Photo: Rene Hernandez / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Guatemala 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Where It Was Felt

The USGS received 16 reports through its “Did You Feel It?” public survey, a form where residents describe the shaking. Regional reports say the quake was also felt, lightly to moderately, in El Salvador, which lies to the east of the epicentre.

Early reports mention no victims and no damaged buildings in either country. Both countries sit where tectonic plates meet, so earthquakes are frequent there.

What It Means for You

Visitors and expats in Guatemala should expect possible aftershocks and follow guidance from CONRED, Guatemala’s national disaster agency. Our Antigua Guatemala guidelists what to check on the ground, and our report on Bolivia’s earthquakes covers a recent quake elsewhere in Latin America.

More coverage is in our Guatemala news hub and our wider Latin America coverage. We update this report as agencies publish final figures.

What Is Not Known

We could not obtain El Salvador’s own magnitude reading, or a reading from Mexico’s national seismology service. Damage checks may still be under way.

Frequently Asked Questions

How strong was the Guatemala earthquake?

The USGS measured magnitude 5.6 at a depth of 35 km. Guatemala’s institute gave a preliminary 5.2.

Was there any damage?

No damage or injuries had been reported in early accounts. The USGS gave the quake its lowest, green, alert level for likely damage.

Was the earthquake felt in El Salvador?

Yes, regional reports say it was felt lightly to moderately there. No damage has been reported.

Where was the epicentre?

The USGS placed it in the Pacific, 43 km south of Puerto San José, Guatemala. The aftershock was 34 km south of the same town.

Sources: US Geological Survey, magnitude 5.6 event, 10 November 2026; US Geological Survey, magnitude 4.8 event, 10 November 2026; INSIVUMEH, Guatemala’s national seismology institute, preliminary reading of 5.2, 10 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error