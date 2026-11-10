Guatemala Quake Also Felt in El Salvador
GUATEMALA · EARTHQUAKE
Updated 1 time · Latest: 10 November 2026
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck under the Pacific Ocean off Guatemala at 08:54 local time on Tuesday 10 November 2026 (14:54 GMT), and people also felt it in neighbouring El Salvador. No damage or injuries had been reported when we last checked.
The US Geological Survey (USGS), the American government’s seismology agency, measured the quake at 5.6. Guatemala’s national seismology institute (INSIVUMEH) gave a lower first estimate of 5.2.
Key Facts
- When Tuesday 10 November 2026, 08:54 local time (14:54 GMT).
- Size USGS reviewed magnitude 5.6; Guatemala’s institute INSIVUMEH first said 5.2.
- Where Pacific Ocean, 43 km (27 miles) south of Puerto San José, a Guatemalan port town.
- Depth 35 km (22 miles) deep, USGS says.
- Damage No damage or injuries reported so far; USGS issued its lowest, green, alert level.
What the Agencies Measured
The USGS recorded a moment magnitude of 5.6, a standard measure of the energy released, at 14:54 GMT. Its reviewed solution puts the focus 35 km deep, and it did not flag a tsunami.
At 15:23 GMT the USGS logged a magnitude 4.8 aftershock, a smaller follow-up shock, 34 km south of the same town. The two figures for the first shock differ, as each agency calculates size in its own way.
Where It Was Felt
The USGS received 16 reports through its “Did You Feel It?” public survey, a form where residents describe the shaking. Regional reports say the quake was also felt, lightly to moderately, in El Salvador, which lies to the east of the epicentre.
Early reports mention no victims and no damaged buildings in either country. Both countries sit where tectonic plates meet, so earthquakes are frequent there.
What It Means for You
Visitors and expats in Guatemala should expect possible aftershocks and follow guidance from CONRED, Guatemala’s national disaster agency. Our Antigua Guatemala guidelists what to check on the ground, and our report on Bolivia’s earthquakes covers a recent quake elsewhere in Latin America.
More coverage is in our Guatemala news hub and our wider Latin America coverage. We update this report as agencies publish final figures.
What Is Not Known
We could not obtain El Salvador’s own magnitude reading, or a reading from Mexico’s national seismology service. Damage checks may still be under way.
Frequently Asked Questions
How strong was the Guatemala earthquake?
The USGS measured magnitude 5.6 at a depth of 35 km. Guatemala’s institute gave a preliminary 5.2.
Was there any damage?
No damage or injuries had been reported in early accounts. The USGS gave the quake its lowest, green, alert level for likely damage.
Was the earthquake felt in El Salvador?
Yes, regional reports say it was felt lightly to moderately there. No damage has been reported.
Where was the epicentre?
The USGS placed it in the Pacific, 43 km south of Puerto San José, Guatemala. The aftershock was 34 km south of the same town.
Sources: US Geological Survey, magnitude 5.6 event, 10 November 2026; US Geological Survey, magnitude 4.8 event, 10 November 2026; INSIVUMEH, Guatemala’s national seismology institute, preliminary reading of 5.2, 10 November 2026.
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