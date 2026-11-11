Guatemala Probes Jailed Gang Boss’s Orders

GUATEMALA · SECURITY

Guatemala’s National Civil Police say two suspected gang members seized in raids on Monday 9 November 2026 were taking orders from a jailed gang leader, Aldo Dupie Ochoa Mejía, known as “El Lobo” (the Wolf). Police and prosecutors are now checking whether he gave those orders from inside prison.

The case reopens a question Guatemala has faced since January: how well its prisons cut gang bosses off from the street. It matters to US readers because Barrio 18, the gang he is said to lead, was named a foreign terrorist organisation by Washington in September 2025.

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Key Facts What Police say two Barrio 18 gang suspects took orders from jailed leader El Lobo (Aldo Dupie Ochoa Mejía).

When Nineteen raids hit Guatemala City zones 17 and 18 on Monday 9 November 2026.

Who Two men, aged 21 and 20, face warrants for murder and unlawful association (criminal-group membership); a 17-year-old went to court.

Case The murder of an 18-year-old woman on 20 May 2026 in the Candelaria settlement.

Open Investigators are still checking how and when the orders reached the suspects from prison.

The suspects are presumed innocent, and no court has ruled on the claim about the orders.

What Happened in the Raids

The National Civil Police (PNC) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office searched 19 properties in zones 17 and 18 of Guatemala City on Monday 9 November. The police criminal-investigation division, known by its Spanish initials DEIC, led the operation.

Officers seized two men with arrest warrants for murder and unlawful association, the offence of belonging to a criminal group: a 21-year-old known as “Bambucha” and a 20-year-old. A 17-year-old was handed to a juvenile court on the same allegations, and his name is not published.

The warrants stem from the killing of an 18-year-old woman on 20 May 2026 in the Candelaria settlement, in zone 18. The suspects are presumed innocent until a court rules.

Police motorcyclists stopped at a crossing in Guatemala City. File photo.

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What Police Say About El Lobo

The PNC says the detainees apparently took instructions from Aldo Dupie Ochoa Mejía, alias “El Lobo”, one of the leaders of Barrio 18, who is in custody. The orders allegedly covered crimes, including extortion.

Police and prosecutors say they are investigating whether the orders were issued from prison. The police account does not name the prison where he is held.

In Plain English Barrio 18 (the 18th Street gang) is a street gang active in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala; the US State Department announced its designation as a foreign terrorist organisation on 23 September 2025. Extortion here means forcing shops, drivers and households to pay gangs regular fees under threat.

Why Prison Control Is in Question

Guatemala declared a state of siege, an emergency regime that widens police and army powers, in January 2026, after prison riots and the killing of police officers. Our earlier report recorded the 30-day emergency.

The raids add a concrete case to that debate, though investigators have not yet said how the orders were passed on. The case revives the question of whether jailed leaders can still run crime outside.

What It Means for You

Gangs in Guatemala force businesses and residents to pay extortion fees, and violence has spilled into attacks on police. Check your government’s current travel advice before visiting.

For US readers following Washington’s pressure on Central American gangs, the case tests whether jail terms alone weaken Barrio 18. If investigators show how the orders travelled, the case would show how far prison controls really reach.

What Is Not Known

Police have not said how the orders reached the suspects, nor in which prison El Lobo is held. They also have not said whether others in the gang will be charged.

No court has tested the claims, and the suspects have not been heard in public. More background is on our Guatemala page.

Sources

Policía Nacional Civil de Guatemala, operation of 9 Nov 2026 · Ministerio Público de Guatemala · US Federal Register (government gazette), notice 2025-18498 on Barrio 18 (Sep 2025)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is El Lobo?

Aldo Dupie Ochoa Mejía, alias “El Lobo”, is described by police as one of the leaders of Barrio 18 and is in custody. Police say the detained suspects took orders from him.

What did police do on 9 November 2026?

Police and prosecutors searched 19 properties in zones 17 and 18 of Guatemala City, seized two men on murder warrants and sent a 17-year-old to court.

Were the orders really given from prison?

That is not yet established. Police and prosecutors say they are investigating how and when the suspects received the orders.

Is Barrio 18 a terrorist group?

The US State Department designated Barrio 18 a foreign terrorist organisation on 23 September 2025. The designation is a US decision and does not change how Guatemalan courts treat the suspects.