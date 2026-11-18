Colombia Names New Head of State Bank Group
Colombia: State Finance
Colombia’s state financial holding, Grupo Bicentenario, has a new president: Natalia Abello Vives, a lawyer and former transport minister. Its board of directors chose her at a session on Friday, 30 October 2026, and the appointment was made public on Tuesday, 17 November.
The holding groups 13 public financial entities, including Banco Agrario, a state farm lender. Foreign investors and lenders who deal with Colombian state banks now have a new counterpart at the top of that structure.
Key Facts
- Who. Natalia Abello Vives, lawyer and former Colombian transport minister, now heads Grupo Bicentenario.
- What. Grupo Bicentenario is the Finance Ministry’s holding for 13 state financial entities.
- When. The board chose her on Friday, 30 October 2026; it was announced on 17 November.
- Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 18 November 2026, 12:00 GMT
A former transport minister and corporate lawyer takes charge of the holding that coordinates Colombia’s state-owned banks and development lenders.
What Changed at the Holding
The board of directors of Grupo Bicentenario designated Abello Vives at a session chaired by Finance Minister Miguel Gómez Martínez on 30 October 2026. The designation was made public on Tuesday 17 November.
Abello Vives has served as Colombia’s transport minister. In business she has been general manager of the toll-road company Ruta Costera and corporate vice president of the gas-pipeline firm Promigas.
The Holding in Context
Grupo Bicentenario describes itself as a group of 13 financial entities, among them Banco Agrario and Findeter (the municipal development lender). It says it aims to become Colombia’s third-largest financial group by assets.
The holding is a group of state-owned financial entities coordinated by the Finance Ministry. We did not find a current total-assets figure from the holding or the ministry.
What Is Not Known
The holding has not said who held the post immediately before Abello Vives or on what date she takes office. Those details are not confirmed.
More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Natalia Abello Vives?
She is a Colombian lawyer and former transport minister. She now presides over Grupo Bicentenario.
What is Grupo Bicentenario?
It is the Finance Ministry’s holding company for 13 state financial entities, including Banco Agrario and Findeter. It aims to rank third among Colombian financial groups by assets.
Sources
In depth
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