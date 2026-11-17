Technology: Africa

Google said on 11 November 2026 that it has chosen 10 startups for the first cohort of its Google Africa Applied AI Lab. The firms were picked from thousands of entries across more than 45 African countries.

The Lab is based at the Accra AI Community Centre in Ghana. Its teams build with Gemini, Google’s main AI model, and Gemma, Google’s family of open AI models.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For readers outside Africa, the list spans voice and identity checks to shops inside WhatsApp. Funding is a live story, as our July 2026 report on Kenya overtaking Nigeria as Africa’s startup capital showed.

Key Facts Who. Google picked 10 startups from thousands of entries across more than 45 African countries.

Where. The Lab sits at the Accra AI Community Centre in Ghana, with a demo day in December.

Run by. Google AI Futures Fund, a Google fund, manages the Lab with Google Research.

Partners. Four venture capital firms advise: 4DX Ventures, Norrsken22, Novastar Ventures and Ventures Platform.

As of. 17 November 2026.

Ten startups from Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Senegal and across Africa now work with Google engineers on voice, identity, farming and payments tools, with a December demo day still to come. Google named them on 11 November 2026.

Why Google Is Building in Africa

The programme page hosted by VC4A, a startup network that lists the Lab, calls the Lab “a zero-to-one commercialization platform” that pairs African founders with Google experts. Prototyping covers the future of work, knowledge, software development, creativity and entertainment.

The ten startups cover voice, identity, farming, insurance and payments. Three build voice tools, one runs AI offline on cheap phones, and the rest cover WhatsApp shops, satellites, identity checks, messaging and insurance.

The record leaves open how much money backs the effort. The programme page says only that some participants may be eligible for funding from the Google AI Futures Fund and its venture partners.

Black Star Square, Accra, Ghana. Photo: Fquasie / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Google (Ghana) Email address Follow

The Ten Startups

Google named three Nigerian firms, one each from Kenya, Uganda and Senegal, and four pan-African companies. Here is the list.

AethexAI (pan-African): AI voice agents for banks, telecoms and call centres. Agrails (pan-African): AI-powered insurance infrastructure for farmers, gig workers and small borrowers. Crane AI Labs (Uganda): offline, on-device AI for health workers and schools on affordable phones. Intron (Nigeria): speech recognition that understands African accents and code-switched speech, meaning speakers who mix languages. Satlyt (Kenya): turns satellites into computing nodes so data is processed in orbit. Smile ID (pan-African): computer-vision identity verification for onboarding customers of financial services. Termii (Nigeria): customer verification, messaging and operational alerts for financial services. Tolbi (Senegal): satellite imagery plus voice guidance for smallholder farmers. Vendy (Nigeria): storefronts and payments inside WhatsApp. Viamo (pan-African): generative AI over basic phone calls in local languages, for people without smartphones.

How the Lab Works

Google said on 11 November 2026 that teams get early access to AI models and technical mentorship. The Google AI Futures Fund manages the Lab alongside Google Research.

Over the coming weeks they work with Google engineers, research scientists and product leaders. They build with models such as Gemini and Gemma, and the four venture partners advise on go-to-market, meaning how to win customers.

Submissions were invited in July and closed on 31 August, and the VC4A page lists programme dates of 13 September to 31 December. Eligibility runs from pre-seed, the earliest funding stage, to Series C, a late funding round, and beyond.

What It Means for You

For investors, the list is a cohort announcement, not a funding round. Google published no amounts, so it says little about valuations.

For fintech and telecom watchers, four of the ten (AethexAI, Agrails, Smile ID and Termii) sell into banks, telecoms, insurers or financial services. Our November 2026 report on Wema Bank adding Google Pay shows Google products already reach Nigerian banks.

Google is part of Alphabet, a US-listed company, and the cohort builds on Gemini and Gemma, which are Google models. Nigerian founders were already building on WhatsApp, as our August 2026 report on a WhatsApp crypto cash-out startup showed.

What Is Not Known

Google has not published funding amounts per startup, the exact demo day date, or an exact applicant count.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is the demo day in December at the Accra AI Community Centre. The exact date is not published.

The second is 31 December, the programme end date listed on the VC4A page. Google’s own lab page places the demo day in early December, so the two dates differ.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Google Africa Applied AI Lab?

It is a programme managed by the Google AI Futures Fund with Google Research, announced on 11 November 2026. Selected African startups get early model access, mentorship and work with Google engineers.

Which startups were chosen?

Google named AethexAI, Agrails, Crane AI Labs, Intron, Satlyt, Smile ID, Termii, Tolbi, Vendy and Viamo. Three are Nigerian, and Kenya, Uganda and Senegal have one each.

Will Google invest money in them?

Google published no cash amount. The programme page says some participants may be eligible for funding from the Google AI Futures Fund and its venture capital partners.

When is the demo day?

Google said it will be held in December at the Accra AI Community Centre in Ghana. The exact date has not been published.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →