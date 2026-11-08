Nigeria’s Wema Bank Adds Google Pay

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.19% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.15% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.23% USD/PYG6,358▲ 6.40% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.77% USD/DOP60.59▲ 4.05% USD/CRC448.27▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.17% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.78% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL6.13▼ 0.72% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.19% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.07% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 6.40% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.77% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 4.05% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.17% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▼ 0.72% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Nigeria’s Wema Bank Adds Google Pay

By · · 4 min read
Contactless payment with a smartphone, Barbados BiMPay limits
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Wema Bank, a Nigerian lender, has switched on Google Pay for eligible customers with a Wema Mastercard, the bank announced on 8 November 2026. Cardholders with a compatible Android phone can pay online, in apps and by tapping at contactless terminals without taking out the physical card.

The move brings Google Pay, a US-built mobile wallet, and Mastercard, the global card network, to customers of a bank in one of Africa’s largest economies. Wema says cardholders can begin using it after they register and verify their cards.

Key Facts

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  • What Wema Bank enabled Google Pay for eligible Wema Mastercard holders in Nigeria.
  • Setup Customers add the card in Google Wallet, from the Google Play Store, and verify it.
  • Where Pay online, in apps and by tapping compatible Android phones at contactless terminals.
  • Security Google Pay swaps the real card number for a digital token, so merchants do not receive it.

What Wema Announced

Wema Bank said eligible Mastercard holders can now pay for goods and services through Google Pay, Google’s mobile wallet, on supported websites, apps and in shops. The service also covers digital subscriptions, travel bookings and international transactions, depending on what each merchant supports.

Moruf Oseni, Wema’s managing director and chief executive, said the aim is to widen payment options as digital commerce grows. He said customers can now enjoy more flexibility in how they use their existing cards.

How to Set It Up

Customers download Google Wallet from the Google Play Store, add their eligible Wema Mastercard and complete the verification. After that they choose Google Pay at checkout online, or tap their phone on a contactless terminal.

In-store tap payments need a phone with NFC, near-field communication, the short-range radio behind tap-to-pay. The shop must also have a terminal that accepts contactless payments.

A contactless card payment at a terminal
A contactless card payment at a terminal. File photo. Photo: ING Nederland, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Why Tokens Matter

The bank said Google Pay uses tokenisation, which replaces the real card number with a unique digital token during each payment. Merchants therefore do not receive the customer’s actual card number.

Compatible phones also add screen locks and device authentication, the bank said. Wema added that the launch builds on tokenisation it had already enabled for holders of Verve, a domestic African card brand run by Interswitch, on ALAT, its digital banking platform.

A Wider Rollout

The launch follows the arrival of Google Pay in Nigeria through Mastercard and Interswitch, a Nigerian payments company, in late October. Wema says it is now offering it to its cardholders.

Our report on Wema’s nine-month results shows the bank’s scale. Our Nigeria page tracks the wider banking sector.

What It Means for You

Wema customers with an eligible Mastercard and an Android phone can set up the service now, and can use it for international purchases wherever merchants support it. The announcement describes Android phones only, so iPhone users are not covered by it.

For US readers, the launch shows a US technology wallet reaching Nigerian bank cards through local banks. It changes no fees or rules for visitors who do not hold a Wema card.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed how many customers qualify or whether any fees apply. We have also not confirmed when other card types, such as Verve, will be supported.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Wema cards work with Google Pay?

Eligible Wema Mastercard holders can use it. We have not confirmed whether other card types are included.

How do I add my Wema card to Google Pay?

Download Google Wallet from the Google Play Store, add your eligible Mastercard and complete the verification. Then choose Google Pay at checkout or tap your phone at a contactless terminal.

Is Google Pay safe to use with a Wema card?

The bank says Google Pay replaces your card number with a digital token during payments, so merchants do not receive the number. Compatible phones also add screen locks and device authentication.

Sources: Wema Bank announcement, 8 November 2026 (wemabank.com); Google Pay (pay.google.com); Mastercard and Interswitch, Google Pay launch in Nigeria, 28 October 2026 (techcabal.com).

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ALAT contactless payments Google Pay MasterCard mobile wallet Moruf Oseni Nigeria Nigerian banks Wema Bank

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