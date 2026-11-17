Kotoka International Airport, Accra. Photo: Manuel Dohmen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

A presidential jet that spent months in a French repair shop now has a brand new successor. Ghana’s Air Force took delivery of a Falcon 6X executive jet, built by France’s Dassault Aviation, in Accra, the capital, on Monday 16 November 2026.

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The contract price is US$60.68 million, which Parliament approved on Thursday 4 December 2025. On Tuesday 17 November 2026 the government rejected a claim that the jet alone cost GH¢1.4 billion in Ghanaian cedis (about US$119 million), saying that sum covers the jet and four helicopters.

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Key Facts Delivery. Ghana’s Air Force received a French-built Falcon 6X jet in Accra on Monday 16 November 2026.

Price. The contract is worth US$60.68 million, approved by Parliament on Thursday 4 December 2025.

Package. Four helicopters from Airbus, a European maker, cost about US$139 million (125.97 million euros).

Dispute. On 17 November the government said GH¢1.4 billion (US$119 million) covers the jet and four helicopters.

As of. Tuesday 17 November 2026, 7:00 p.m. GMT.

Ghana now has a long-range jet for official trips, replacing an ageing aircraft that kept needing repairs. The government cites the new jet’s longer range, while the opposition questioned the timing.

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Big Picture

Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi presented the sale-and-purchase contract to Parliament on Wednesday 3 December 2025. The contract is between Ghana’s Ministry of Defence and Dassault Aviation, the French aircraft maker, and sets the price at US$60.68 million.

Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, the House panel that oversees the military and security services, chaired by James Agalga, reviewed the deal before the vote on Thursday 4 December 2025. Parliament approved the jet and helicopter contracts on that same day.

The old jet is a Falcon 900EX, the presidential aircraft until now. Defence Minister Omane Boamah said in July 2025 that corrosion, including in the fuel tanks, kept it in France for months of repairs.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Ghana’s Minister of State for Government Communications, announced the arrival on Monday 16 November 2026 in a public statement. The government says the new aircraft has a longer range, which removes the need for frequent refuelling stops on long official trips.

Government communications describe the purchase as replacing an ageing aircraft. The new jet’s longer range is meant to ease long-distance official travel.

In mid-March 2026, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Minority Chief Whip, the opposition’s floor manager in Parliament, said the Minority caucus, the opposition bloc, wanted the jet and helicopter purchases suspended. He argued the timing was poor given the problems of cocoa farmers.

The same package includes four Airbus helicopters for the Air Force, one H160 and three H175 (Airbus-built models), priced at EUR 125.97 million (about US$139 million, our conversion at about 1.10 dollars per euro on 16 November 2026). Payments run in instalments, starting with EUR 62.5 million (about US$69 million) from December 2025, then May 2026, March 2027 and December 2028.

The purchase gives Ghana a long-range replacement with fewer fuel stops. It does not settle the future of the old jet, which has not been announced.

Independence Arch in Accra, file photo.

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Government Disputes the GH¢1.4 Billion Figure

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of State for Government Communications, called the GH¢1.4 billion claim untrue in a television interview on Tuesday 17 November 2026. He said nobody is buying presidential jets for that sum.

He said the GH¢1.4 billion (about US$119 million, at about 0.0853 dollars per cedi on 17 November) pays for one presidential jet and four transport helicopters together. He said one helicopter has arrived and three are on their way.

Kwakye Ofosu said the Air Force asked for four helicopters and two executive jets. He accused Samuel Abu Jinapor, a politician of the opposition New Patriotic Party, of pushing exaggerated cost claims since the matter first reached Parliament last year.

Abu Jinapor put the total at about US$1.2 billion in November 2025. That is a different figure from the GH¢1.4 billion the government rejected.

The minister said most Air Force aircraft are grounded because of technical faults, ageing equipment and missing spare parts. He said only one CASA aircraft (a Spanish-built military transport plane) and one helicopter work, because the second CASA has been out of service since 2023.

Parliament approved US$60.68 million for the jet and EUR 125.97 million (about US$139 million) for the helicopters on 4 December 2025, about US$199 million in total. At 0.0853 dollars per cedi that is roughly GH¢2.3 billion, so the GH¢1.4 billion figure is lower than the full contract values.

Critics, including the Minority caucus (the opposition bloc in Parliament), have called the purchase a misplaced priority and ill-timed. Kwakye Ofosu answered that the Air Force needs adequate equipment to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity.

What We Know

Ghana’s Air Force received a Dassault Falcon 6X on Monday 16 November 2026, according to the Office of the Minister of State for Government Communications. The jet arrived in Accra, the capital.

It was built in France by Dassault Aviation. The contract price is US$60.68 million.

Parliament approved the contract on Thursday 4 December 2025, after the Defence and Interior Committee reviewed it. The four Airbus helicopters belong to the same package.

What Is Not Known

The government has not announced whether the Falcon 900EX will be sold or kept. The government has not said how its GH¢1.4 billion figure relates to the contract values approved by Parliament.

We found no official Ghana figure for annual running costs. No date has been announced for the first presidential trip on the new jet.

What It Means for You

For most US readers the direct effect is small. The facts we have name only Ghana’s government and a French manufacturer.

Readers who follow Ghana’s public finances can treat the deal as a data point on defence spending. The helicopter instalments run to December 2028, so the payments continue for several years.

Travellers and business visitors should not expect changes to commercial flights. Nothing in the government’s announcement concerns airlines or airport operations.

What to Watch

No date has been announced for the first official flight on the new jet. A long trip abroad would show whether the longer range really removes the refuelling stops.

The second checkpoint is any decision on the Falcon 900EX, which has not been announced. The next scheduled helicopter instalment falls in March 2027 under the plan approved by Parliament on 4 December 2025; we have not confirmed that earlier instalments were paid.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Ghana’s new presidential jet cost?

The contract with Dassault Aviation is worth US$60.68 million, which Parliament approved on 4 December 2025. The same package includes four Airbus helicopters for EUR 125.97 million (about US$139 million).

Did the new presidential jet cost GH¢1.4 billion?

The government says GH¢1.4 billion (about US$119 million) covers the jet and four helicopters together, not the jet alone. The jet contract is US$60.68 million and the helicopter contract is EUR 125.97 million.

Why did Ghana replace the old jet?

Defence Minister Omane Boamah said in July 2025 that corrosion, including in the fuel tanks, kept the Falcon 900EX in France for months of repairs. The government says the new jet’s longer range removes the need for frequent refuelling stops.

Who opposed the purchase?

In March 2026, Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh backed the Minority caucus call to suspend the purchases, citing the problems of cocoa farmers. The Minority is the opposition bloc in Parliament.

What happens to the old Falcon 900EX?

The government has not announced whether it will be sold or kept. No decision has been made public.

More from this country: Bank of Ghana warns El Niño could hit cocoa. Also read: China envoy says Ghana exports hit US$2.67 billion.

Sources: Parliament of Ghana approval records, 3 and 4 December 2025, https://www.parliament.gh; Office of the Minister of State for Government Communications statement, 16 November 2026, and televised interview of Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu, 17 November 2026; Dassault Aviation, https://www.dassault-aviation.com.

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