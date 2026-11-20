Ghana’s tax chief says collections are ahead of plan, but the finance ministry counts revenue differently and shows a small shortfall to October.

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Ghana Economy

Ghana’s tax collector says it will meet its year-end target, its chief said in a television interview on Thursday 19 November 2026. Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), put the goal at GH¢237 billion (US$20.2 billion at GH¢11.76 per US$1, Thursday’s market close) in non-oil tax revenue.

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Non-oil tax revenue means every tax except those on oil and gas. By Sarpong’s own count the authority was GH¢1.1 billion (US$94 million) ahead of plan at the end of October, though the finance ministry’s books use a different measure and show a small shortfall.

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Key Facts Who. Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, head of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana’s national tax collector.

What. He says the agency will meet its year-end non-oil tax target (all taxes except oil and gas).

Numbers. GRA says it collected GH¢185.5bn (US$15.8bn) to October, GH¢1.1bn above plan.

When. The year-end test falls on Thursday 31 December 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 07:30 GMT

Ghana’s tax chief says collections are ahead of plan, but the finance ministry counts revenue differently and shows a small shortfall to October.

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Sarpong said on Tuesday 10 November, at the Ghana Economic Forum, that the GRA had collected GH¢185.5 billion (US$15.8 billion) by the end of October against a period target of GH¢184.4 billion (US$15.7 billion). The full-year goal he named then was the same GH¢237 billion.

The Ministry of Finance counts differently. Its 2027 Budget Statement, presented on Thursday 12 November 2026, shows non-oil tax revenue, net of refunds (the tax actually kept after repayments to taxpayers), of GH¢167.2 billion (US$14.2 billion) for January to October, 21.7% above the same period of 2025 but short of its own target of GH¢170.0 billion (US$14.5 billion).

Before refunds, the ministry’s gross figure is GH¢170.0 billion (US$14.5 billion) against a target of GH¢177.1 billion (US$15.1 billion), a gap of 4.0%. That gross line sits GH¢15.5 billion (US$1.3 billion) below the GRA’s total, so the GRA is clearly counting more than the ministry’s non-oil tax line.

The 2026 budget sets gross non-oil tax revenue at GH¢225.1 billion (US$19.1 billion), and its full-year projection is GH¢227.0 billion (US$19.3 billion). Neither is the GH¢237 billion Sarpong cites, which suggests the two bodies add up different baskets of revenue.

Office towers rise above trees and rooftops in central Accra, Ghana. File photo. (Photo: Francisco Anzola, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Asked about the year-end target on Thursday, Sarpong said the authority was looking at GH¢237 billion (US$20.2 billion) “as a component of what we refer to as a non-oil tax revenue.” He did not say what else his total includes, so it cannot be set against the ministry’s lines item by item.

By our arithmetic on the GRA’s own base, reaching GH¢237 billion needs about GH¢51.5 billion (US$4.4 billion) in November and December. That is about GH¢25.8 billion (US$2.2 billion) a month, roughly 1.4 times the GH¢18.6 billion (US$1.6 billion) monthly average of the first ten months.

Sarpong said the closing months are strong ones: “The last two months are also very strong months, and we believe that we will be able to achieve the target.” He added that meeting it “allows the minister the space to be able to deliver the priorities of the president that are normally announced in the budget.”

The ministry’s books carry the caution. On its measure, collections to October ran GH¢2.8 billion (US$240 million), or 1.6%, below plan, and its own full-year projection stays well under Sarpong’s number.

In our assessment, tax collections decide how much room Accra has to pay for its budget without new borrowing. A miss would squeeze spending in a country still rebuilding its finances after its debt restructuring, the renegotiation of what it owes lenders.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson said when presenting the budget that no new taxes will be introduced in 2027. That leaves existing taxes to carry a plan in which the Budget Statement projects non-oil tax revenue of GH¢255.8 billion (US$21.8 billion) next year, up 17.4% on the ministry’s 2026 projection net of refunds.

This year’s result therefore becomes the base for next year’s target, and a weaker 2026 would make the 2027 climb steeper. For anyone who lends to Ghana or does business there, the year-end figure shows how far the state can fund itself.

Households face higher prices as well, with inflation at 5.5% in October according to the Ghana Statistical Service, the national statistics office, and factory-gate costs are tracked in the monthly producer price index. Related reporting sits under Ghana news.

The fiscal year closes on Thursday 31 December 2026, the date by which Sarpong says the target will be met. A full-year figure can only follow after that.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is non-oil tax revenue?

It is all tax income apart from taxes on oil and gas, and it is the part of state income the GRA is judged on.

Why do the GRA and the budget papers differ?

Sarpong did not say what else his total includes, so the two sets of figures cannot be compared line by line.

Will Ghana bring in new taxes next year?

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson said no new taxes will be introduced, so existing taxes must deliver the revenue.

Sources Primary sources: Ghana Revenue Authority Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong (television interview, 19 November 2026) and the Ministry of Finance 2027 Budget Statement. Ministry of Finance, 2027 Budget Statement and Economic Policy · Ghana Revenue Authority

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