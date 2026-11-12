Ghana Courts Thai Investors on Palm Oil

GHANA · AGRIBUSINESS

President John Mahama of Ghana urged Thai investors on Wednesday 11 November 2026 to press ahead with a proposed 12,000-hectare oil palm plantation and a processing mill. He spoke in Accra as he welcomed Thailand’s new ambassador to Ghana, Thirapath Mongkolnavin.

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), the state tree-crops agency, is in talks with prospective Thai investors on the plan. It is still a proposal, and Mahama’s published remarks name no investor, cost or start date.

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For US readers, the story is about West African farm investment and edible-oil supply chains rather than a finished deal. Ghana still imports part of its palm oil, so a large estate with its own mill could add home supply.

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Key Facts Who President John Mahama and Thailand’s new ambassador, Thirapath Mongkolnavin, met in Accra on 11 November.

What A proposed 12,000-hectare oil palm plantation and a modern processing mill, still at proposal stage.

Talks The TCDA, Ghana’s tree-crops agency, is negotiating with prospective Thai investors.

Wider plan Ghana has pledged 100,000 hectares of new oil palm plantations; the Thai project would sit beside it.

Already in Ghana Mahama cited Thai Union Group (a tuna processor) and Indorama Ventures Packaging (a bottle maker) as Thai investors.

Mahama is courting Thai investors for palm oil. The plantation exists only as a proposal.

What Mahama Told the Ambassador

“I encourage you to continue the engagement between the Tree Crops Development Authority and prospective Thai investors in advancing the proposed establishment of a 12,000-hectare oil palm plantation and a modern processing mill in Ghana,” Mahama said. He added that the government was ready to support the investment.

Mahama also said he welcomed the growing interest of the Thai business community and encouraged more investment in manufacturing, farming, agro-processing technology and infrastructure. He named Thai Union Group, a Thai seafood company, and Indorama Ventures Packaging, a Thai packaging maker, as investors whose work he valued.

Osu Castle, a seafront fort in Accra, in a file photo. Photo: Twi inaccr, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Why Palm Oil Matters to Ghana

Mahama’s government has pledged 100,000 hectares of new oil palm plantations, and the proposed 12,000-hectare Thai project sits alongside that target. That 100,000-hectare figure is the government’s own target for new estates.

A mill on site would let the fruit be processed in Ghana. Mahama’s remarks gave no output figures.

Treaty and Business Council Talks

Mahama said he supports talks towards a bilateral investment treaty with Thailand, a pact that sets rules to protect investors in both countries. He also backed a Ghana-Thailand Business Council to ease trade.

He said the arrangements would help facilitate trade, protect investments and strengthen business partnerships. The published remarks give no date for either step.

What to Watch Next

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, presents the 2027 Budget to Parliament on Thursday 12 November 2026, and it may show how the state plans to back tree crops. The next sign of progress on the Thai plan would be a named investor and a signed agreement with the TCDA.

What Is Not Known

Mahama’s remarks named no Thai investor, no cost and no start date for the plantation. It is not known where the land would be or how the project would be financed.

We have no verified yield or investment figures for the project, so we give none. Any later figures will need an official source.

For more on Ghana’s economy, see our budget day report, the guide to Ghana’s role in Africa, our report on Senegal’s oil palm talks with Indonesia and the Ghana hub. Together they set out the policy backdrop.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed Ghana oil palm project?

It is a 12,000-hectare oil palm plantation with a modern processing mill. Mahama says the TCDA is discussing it with prospective Thai investors.

Is the Thai investment confirmed?

No. Mahama encouraged the talks, but his published remarks name no investor, cost or start date.

Who is Thirapath Mongkolnavin?

He is Thailand’s new ambassador to Ghana. Mahama welcomed him in Accra on 11 November 2026.

Sources: President John Mahama’s remarks to Thailand’s ambassador, Accra, 11 November 2026; Tree Crops Development Authority of Ghana; Ministry of Finance of Ghana (2027 Budget date, 12 November 2026).

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