Ghana Cocoa Smuggling Arrests Reported
GHANA · COCOA
Key Facts
- What Four people, including a driver, were reportedly arrested with 116 bags of cocoa beans.
- Where Reportedly the Yakasi forest border, Aowin Municipality, Western North Region.
- Status No charges or official statement found; the suspects are reportedly expected to help police inquiries.
- Context COCOBOD, Ghana’s cocoa regulator, set the 2026/27 farmer price at 42,400 Ghanaian cedis (about US$3,620) a tonne.
A Ghanaian news report says four people were arrested with 116 bags of cocoa at the Yakasi border, but we found no official statement confirming it.
A Ghanaian news report published on 11 November 2026 says four people, including a driver, were arrested at the Yakasi forest border in Aowin Municipality, Western North Region. It says operatives of National Security, Ghana’s state security service, from Accra and the Western North town of Enchi, reportedly seized 116 bags of cocoa beans.
The report says the cocoa was being smuggled from Côte d’Ivoire into Ghana, reportedly because producer prices differ between the two countries. The four suspects are expected to assist investigations, and no charges have been announced.
What Is Not Known
We found no official statement, and the report gives no date for the arrests. The weight of the cocoa, the vehicle involved and any charges are also unknown.
What It Means for You
COCOBOD, Ghana’s cocoa regulator, set the 2026/27 producer price, the amount paid to farmers, at 42,400 cedis a tonne (about US$3,620 at about 11.7 cedis per dollar). The report ties smuggling to price differences with Côte d’Ivoire, but we could not confirm that country’s price for this season.
Our earlier explainer Ghana’s Cocoa Crisis covers the wider smuggling problem. More is in our Ghana coverage.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where were the cocoa smuggling arrests?
A Ghanaian news report places them at the Yakasi forest border in Aowin Municipality, Western North Region. It says four people were arrested with 116 bags of cocoa beans.
Has the government confirmed the arrests?
We found no official statement, and the report gives no arrest date. Treat the details as unconfirmed.
Sources: COCOBOD’s 2026/27 producer price (cocobod.gh); a Ghanaian news report of 11 November 2026 on the arrests, which cites no official source.
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