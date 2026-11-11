Ghana’s Ruling Party Votes in Regional Polls

GHANA · POLITICS

Ghana’s governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) votes for its regional leaders on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November 2026. The contests test party unity ahead of the party’s national congress in December.

The party won the December 2024 general election, and these internal contests are part of its preparation for the next one in 2028. Its National Congress follows on Saturday 19 December 2026, when members elect the chairman, the general secretary and other national officers.

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For investors and diplomats in the United States, the outcome is a signal about the unity of the party that governs Ghana. The NDC leads the government under President John Mahama.

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Key Facts Who Ghana’s governing National Democratic Congress, electing the executives who run it in each of Ghana’s 16 regions.

When Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November 2026, after a youth and women conference on Friday 13 November.

Next The party’s National Congress on Saturday 19 December 2026 elects the chairman and general secretary.

Before this The party held its constituency elections on 24 and 25 October 2026.

Not known Results, and who will carry the party into the 2028 presidential race.

Ghana’s ruling party votes for new regional leaders this weekend. It picks its national team five weeks later.

Grandstands at Black Star Square, a national parade ground in Accra, Ghana’s capital, seen in a file photo. Photo: Fquasie, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What Is on the Ballot

Members vote for the regional executives who run the party in each of Ghana’s 16 regions, from the regional chairman and secretary to the organiser and the women’s and youth leaders. Each of Ghana’s 16 regions elects its own team.

The NDC announced the regional dates on 29 January 2026 and published the full schedule in August. That schedule also sets a National Youth and Women Conference for Saturday 12 December.

In Plain English NDC: the National Democratic Congress, the party of President John Mahama, in power since January 2025. Regional executive: the elected team that runs the party in one of Ghana’s 16 regions. National Congress: the party-wide vote, set for 19 December, that chooses the chairman, the general secretary and other national officers.

Who Is Standing

Several regional chairmanships are contested. In Greater Accra, the capital region, Michael Tetteh Kwetey, a party member, is contesting the chairmanship and picked number 1 on the ballot.

In the Ashanti Region, the sitting chairman, Augustus Nana Kwasi Andrews, who is seeking a third term, faces Isham Alhassan Yaw Bonsu, the current regional organiser, an elected regional party post. The full list of candidates in all 16 regions is not yet confirmed.

Why the Weekend Matters for 2028

President John Mahama, who led the NDC to victory in December 2024, is serving his second elected term. Article 66 of the constitution limits a president to two elected terms, which leaves open who will carry the party into the 2028 election, expected in December 2028.

The regional votes come five weeks before the national congress, so they may set the mood for it. Orderly voting would point to a party focused on the next campaign, while open disputes would point to strain.

What It Means for You

For investors and diplomats, the vote is a read on party unity, not on government policy, because the winners hold party posts rather than ministries. Government policy stays with the administration that Mahama leads.

Readers who want the wider picture can see our guide to who holds power in Ghana. More is in our Ghana coverage.

What Is Not Known

Results are not yet available, and the final field for the national posts is still to be confirmed. Who will carry the NDC into the 2028 presidential race is also not yet known.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November, when regional voting takes place and results follow. The second is Saturday 19 December, when the National Congress elects the party’s national officers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the NDC?

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is Ghana’s governing party, led in government by President John Mahama. It won the general election of December 2024.

When does the NDC vote for its regional leaders?

Regional elections are set for Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November 2026. A Regional Youth and Women Conference is scheduled for Friday 13 November.

When does the NDC choose its national officers?

The party’s National Congress is set for Saturday 19 December 2026. It elects the chairman, the general secretary and other national officers.

Does this vote change who governs Ghana?

No. The vote fills posts inside the party, and President Mahama stays in office until his term ends in January 2029.

Sources: NDC election timetable and statement, 5 August 2026; NDC announcement of the election roadmap, 29 January 2026; Constitution of Ghana (1992), Article 66 on presidential terms.