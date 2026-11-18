Ghana’s state oil company, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), asked the Finance Ministry on Wednesday 18 November 2026 to undo a cut that halved its share of the state’s oil-field income. Chief Executive Kwame Ntow Amoah spoke to reporters after appearing before Parliament’s Public Administration and State Interests Committee, according to 3News and Citi Newsroom, two Ghanaian news outlets.

The share fell from 30% to 15% under the 2025 Budget, and the 2027 Budget Statement, presented on 12 November 2026, still plans on the 15% rate. The fight matters beyond Accra because GNPC is Ghana’s national gas aggregator, the body that gathers and supplies gas for power plants, and it says it must fund more gas imports.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What GNPC wants its share of state oil income raised from 15% back to 30%, the pre-2025 level.

Cut The share was halved in 2025; GNPC’s receipts fell 61.55% to US$107.89 million that year.

Plan The 2027 Budget Statement keeps the 15% rate, giving GNPC about US$40.0 million of that income.

Who Chief Executive Kwame Ntow Amoah spoke after a parliamentary committee hearing on 18 November.

As of 18 November 2026, 19:45 GMT

A state oil company wants its old share of oil income back, but the budget presented six days ago keeps the lower rate for 2027.

The Big Picture

The cut began in the 2025 Budget Statement, the government’s annual spending plan, which asked Parliament to reduce GNPC’s share of net Carried and Participating Interest (CAPI) from 30% to 15% “to support our fiscal consolidation agenda” (Ghana Ministry of Finance, 2025 Budget Statement). CAPI is the state’s income from its stakes in oil fields, and 3News (18 November 2026) said Parliament approved the change among spending-rationalisation measures in that budget.

The money fell fast. GNPC received US$280.59 million from petroleum revenue in 2024 (2025 Budget Statement) and US$107.89 million in 2025, a drop of 61.55%, according to the 2025 annual report of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), an independent monitor of Ghana’s oil revenue (Graphic Online, April 2026; Ghana News Agency, April 2026).

The cut is not the only cause. Graphic Online (April 2026) reported that GNPC had no inflow from the TEN oil field in 2025 despite a crude lifting valued at US$60.79 million, because payment slipped to 2026.

The latest figures are higher. GNPC received US$176.0 million between January and October 2026, of which US$45.6 million was its CAPI share, and the 2027 Budget Statement projects US$177.7 million for 2027, including US$40.0 million of CAPI share “based on the applicable 15 percent share”, plus US$137.7 million of equity financing cost (Ghana Ministry of Finance, 2027 Budget Statement, 12 November 2026).

File photo, undated. Rooftops and office towers in central Accra, Ghana’s capital. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Ghana 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What GNPC Says It Needs

Amoah told Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee in October, the committee that scrutinises state spending, that the cut “has affected a lot of our activities”, and that the Energy Minister was leading efforts to persuade the Finance Minister to lift the rate back to 30% (Citi Newsroom, 16 October 2026). He added that plans to import liquefied natural gas (LNG), gas chilled into liquid for shipping, need substantial working capital.

On 18 November he said GNPC is “getting 15 percent now”, called the government “very supportive” and said both sides are working on an increase (Citi Newsroom, 18 November 2026). He said GNPC must ensure there is enough gas, particularly for power generation, and is bringing in more imports until domestic output rises.

Why the Cut Happened, in Two Versions

The Finance Ministry’s stated reason in the 2025 Budget Statement was fiscal consolidation, meaning narrowing the state’s budget gap. GNPC gives a second reason: it says the reduction followed concerns about possible misappropriation of funds in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, as 3News and Citi Newsroom reported on 18 November 2026.

Amoah said CSR spending has fallen but remains necessary to secure the social licence, meaning local acceptance, the corporation needs to operate (3News, 18 November 2026). The reports we found do not say how much CSR money was questioned.

Why It Matters

Every dollar of CAPI income that GNPC keeps is a dollar the national budget and the oil savings funds do not receive, so every dollar GNPC keeps leaves less for them. At the planned 2027 level GNPC’s CAPI share is US$40.0 million against projected petroleum receipts of US$1,128.6 million, about 3.5% (2027 Budget Statement, 12 November 2026).

The most direct effect is on the power plants that rely on GNPC’s gas. Amoah said its projects “cut across” the company, not only upstream oil.

What to Watch

The 2027 Budget Statement already plans on 15%, so the rate changes only if the Finance Ministry or Parliament revises it before the 2027 measures start on 1 January 2027 (Ghana Ministry of Finance, 2027 Budget Statement). No date has been published for a Finance Ministry reply to GNPC’s request.

In Plain English GNPC. Ghana’s state-owned oil company, which holds the state’s stakes in oil fields and supplies gas. Its chief executive is Kwame Ntow Amoah. CAPI. Short for net Carried and Participating Interest, the state’s income from its oil-field stakes. By law part goes to GNPC and the rest goes to the budget and savings funds. PIAC. The Public Interest and Accountability Committee, an independent monitor of how Ghana earns and spends oil money.

What Is Not Known

We found no public reply from the Finance Ministry to Wednesday’s request, and the 2027 Budget Statement keeps the 15% rate. Nobody has said what share GNPC would get back, or when.

What It Means for You

If you follow Ghana’s oil or power sector, the rate GNPC receives decides how much cash it has for gas imports and projects. The 2027 Budget Statement and any reply from the Finance Ministry are the documents to read; this is information, not investment advice.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GNPC asking the Finance Ministry to do?

GNPC wants its share of the state’s net oil-field income restored from 15% to 30%. Chief Executive Kwame Ntow Amoah said so on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

When was the share cut?

The 2025 Budget Statement asked Parliament to cut it from 30% to 15%. 3News reported on 18 November 2026 that Parliament approved the change in that budget.

How much money did GNPC lose?

Its receipts fell 61.55% to US$107.89 million in 2025, according to PIAC’s annual report. In 2024 the 2025 Budget Statement shows US$280.59 million.

Does the 2027 budget restore the 30% share?

No. The 2027 Budget Statement, presented on 12 November 2026, projects GNPC’s CAPI share at US$40.0 million, based on the 15% share.