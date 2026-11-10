Ghana Finds Gas and Condensate in Tano Basin

GHANA · ENERGY

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama announced on Tuesday, 10 November 2026 that a deepwater exploration well off the country’s coast has found gas and condensate, a light liquid fuel that comes up with natural gas. The find at the Nya Gyidie-1X well, in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block of the Tano Basin, has not yet been sized.

Mahama spoke in the port city of Takoradi at the opening of the 2026 Local Content Conference and Exhibition, run by the Petroleum Commission, Ghana’s upstream oil regulator. Ghana is an offshore oil producer on the Gulf of Guinea coast of West Africa, and an exploration result is not yet a reserve.

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Key Facts What The Nya Gyidie-1X well found gas and condensate; the size is not yet established.

Where Deepwater Cape Three Points block, Tano Basin, offshore Ghana.

Who Operator Planet One Oil and Gas holds 75%, state oil company GNPC (Ghana National Petroleum Corporation) 15%, GOIL Upstream 10%.

When Announced by President Mahama on Tuesday, 10 November 2026 in Takoradi.

Not yet known Reserves, flow rates and whether the find is commercial.

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What We Know About the Well

Planet One Oil and Gas Limited operates the block with a 75% stake, alongside the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), the state oil company, with 15%, and GOIL Upstream Limited, the upstream arm of fuel company GOIL, with 10%. The partners had planned to start drilling in October 2026.

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Mahama described the result as the country’s first successful test of a Cenomanian-Turonian carbonate play, a type of rock layer targeted for oil and gas. No flow rate or reserve estimate has been published.

ExxonMobil, the US oil major, operated the block before it gave up its interest in 2021. GNPC welcomed the result in its own statement as the first successful test of a carbonate reservoir system in Ghana.

Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana’s capital, in a file photo. The well lies offshore, far from the capital. Photo: Celestinesucess / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Why It Matters for Ghana and Investors

Mahama said Ghana’s crude output has risen above 120,000 barrels a day after years of decline, and that partners in the Jubilee oil field off Ghana’s coast have committed US$2 billion. He also said amendments to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Act have gone to Cabinet to offer investors better incentives.

Gas and condensate are a different product from the crude oil that Ghana is best known for. Further technical work and appraisal drilling, meaning follow-up wells that size a discovery, must come next before anyone can say what the find is worth.

What It Means for You

For US investors, today’s news is an exploration result and not a reserve estimate, so there is no reserve figure to price in. Anyone following Ghana’s oil sector should watch for the appraisal programme, which decides whether the find can be developed.

What Is Not Known

The partners have not published a reserves estimate, flow rates or a development cost. We found no announced appraisal start date.

Some descriptions of the find call it oil, while the announcement itself refers to gas and condensate. We use the wording of the announcement until the operator publishes test results.

Related reading: Ghana oil output after the energy minister’s claim of a 30% rise, Tullow’s first cash-positive half-year since 2021, Ghana’s completed IMF programme and Ghana’s role in Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ghana discover in the Tano Basin?

President Mahama announced a gas and condensate discovery at the Nya Gyidie-1X exploration well on 10 November 2026. Condensate is a light liquid fuel that comes up with natural gas.

Who owns the Deepwater Cape Three Points block?

Planet One Oil and Gas Limited operates the block with 75%. GNPC, the state oil company, holds 15% and GOIL Upstream Limited holds 10%.

How big is the discovery?

The size has not been established. Further technical work and appraisal drilling are needed before reserves and commercial viability are known.

Why does the find matter to US readers?

Ghana is an offshore oil producer on the Gulf of Guinea. The result is an exploration signal and not yet a reserve estimate.

Sources: Presidency of Ghana, remarks by President John Dramani Mahama at the Petroleum Commission’s 2026 Local Content Conference and Exhibition, Takoradi, 10 November 2026; Ghana National Petroleum Corporation statement on the discovery, 10 November 2026.