Nigeria’s state oil company and its central bank have agreed a framework for dealing with dollars and capital, but the first public details give no amounts or named assets.

Photo: Simoniwodi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Nigeria: Oil and Finance

Nigeria’s state oil company and its central bank signed a formal agreement on Wednesday 18 November 2026 to coordinate how oil dollars and capital flow through the economy. NNPC Limited (the Nigerian National Petroleum Company), the national oil company, said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU, a framework that sets out how two bodies will work together) with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

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For readers abroad, the point is the dollar: NNPC is one of Nigeria’s largest sources of foreign currency, and a deal on how those dollars are handled bears on the naira exchange rate. NNPC’s group chief executive, Bayo Ojulari, called the MoU “historic”, but the first details name no sums or specific assets.

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Key Facts Who. NNPC Limited, Nigeria’s state oil company, and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

What. A memorandum of understanding on foreign exchange, export earnings and asset-backed capital raising.

When. Announced on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Not published. The financing amount, the assets involved and the timeline for working groups.

As of. 19 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Nigeria’s state oil company and its central bank have agreed a framework for dealing with dollars and capital, but the first public details give no amounts or named assets.

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What Was Signed

NNPC said the MoU is meant to strengthen cooperation between the energy sector and the financial system, and to address foreign exchange (FX) challenges so that export earnings flow into the economy. Ojulari said on Wednesday: “Nigeria’s energy sector and its financial system are not separate stories.”

The agreement also covers help for NNPC in building financial structures to raise capital against its balance sheet and assets, with CBN guidance. Both sides will work on digital payments, protection of the critical systems that support NNPC’s operations, and processes that meet Nigerian financial-system standards.

NNPC said joint working groups will track progress against performance indicators and accountability mechanisms. The company has not published dates for those groups.

NNPC Towers, the state oil company’s headquarters in Abuja. Photo: Naziftm / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Why NNPC and the Central Bank Need Each Other

NNPC Limited is a commercial company: it operates under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the 2021 law that reorganised Nigeria’s oil sector, and Ojulari said it needs a stable financial system because it is the national oil company and a major source of foreign exchange. He said the board, appointed on 2 April 2025, inherited “legacy loans” and other problems.

Ojulari described CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso as “a steady partner who understood the financial headwinds we faced.” He said the MoU is meant to build a working partnership that delivers results.

What It Means for Money and the Naira

The stated aim, in NNPC’s own words, is that export earnings flow into the economy and that NNPC can raise capital against its assets with CBN guidance. If that happens in an orderly way, it would add to the supply of dollars in Nigeria’s banking system.

For US readers who follow Nigerian oil or naira assets, the MoU is a statement of intent, not a rule change. No amount, asset or date has been disclosed, so the text released so far does not show what will change for NNPC or for the exchange rate.

What Is Not Known

NNPC has not said how much capital it hopes to raise or which assets could back it. It has also not published dates for the working groups, so we have no scheduled checkpoint to name yet.

How export proceeds will be converted or reported, and what the CBN will provide beyond guidance, is not set out in what NNPC released. Both points will decide how much the agreement changes in practice.

Related Coverage

Read our report on NNPC’s September profit and on the debate over listing NNPC. More is on our Nigeria news page.

Sources: NNPC Limited statement of 18 November 2026, including Group CEO Bayo Ojulari’s remarks.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did NNPC and the Central Bank of Nigeria sign?

They signed a memorandum of understanding on 18 November 2026, according to NNPC. It covers foreign exchange, export earnings and asset-backed capital raising.

Does the deal include any money?

No sum has been published. NNPC describes a framework for cooperation and for building financing structures, not a loan or a fixed sum.

Who is behind the agreement?

NNPC Group Chief Executive Bayo Ojulari announced it. The Central Bank of Nigeria is led by Governor Olayemi Cardoso.

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