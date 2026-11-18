Gabon Economy

As of Wednesday 18 November 2026, Gabon’s government is studying a rise in petrol and diesel pump prices. Holding prices down put the state’s November bill at about CFA 35 billion (US$59 million; the CFA franc is Gabon’s currency), and no decision has been announced.

Gabon is an oil producer on the Gulf of Guinea, so its fuel policy matters to investors and to travellers who pay at the pump. Our report on the 2027 budget in the Senate shows the public finance pressure behind the debate.

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Key Facts Bill. The state’s November bill to hold prices is about CFA 35 billion (US$59 million).

Pump. Press reports differ on whether higher prices took effect on 1 November.

Draft. A 31 October grid put petrol at CFA 735 (US$1.23); the ministry’s office called it a draft.

Status. Any rise is under study; the government has announced no decision or date.

Interview. Downstream oil agency head Thibault Gaël Idoumi said on 11 November that support may be adjusted.

Gabon holds petrol and diesel prices fixed with a state payment that keeps growing. The government is weighing options to adjust them, and no date, method or compensation has been published.

Big Picture

Gabon keeps pump prices fixed through a price stabilisation mechanism, under which the state pays part of the real cost of each litre. Before the war in Ukraine this cost the state CFA 7 billion to 9 billion a month (US$12 million to US$15 million), a government figure.

On Thursday 8 October 2026 President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema asked his cabinet, the Council of Ministers, to find ways to cut or eventually end the cost of the mechanism. Official figures put that cost at CFA 30 billion (US$50 million) in September 2026 alone, and the communiqué ties the rise to the Middle East crisis.

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What Officials Have Said So Far

Thibault Gaël Idoumi, who directs the state’s oil and gas downstream body, said on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that support for pump prices may be adjusted in the coming months. No date, method or compensation measure for households has been published.

File photo, undated. Produce at a market in Libreville, the capital, where transport costs feed into food prices. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, free licence)

What the Fuel Body Says About the Cost

Idoumi also presides over the National Commission on Petroleum Product Prices (CNPPP), the commission whose chief signed the 31 October grid. He directs the downstream oil and gas agency (Aval pétrolier et gazier).

He said support rose from CFA 30 billion (US$50 million) in October to CFA 35 billion (US$59 million) in November. Against a 2026 budget line of about CFA 55 billion (US$92 million), the two months together cost CFA 65 billion (US$109 million).

A Draft Price Grid Raised Alarm

A price grid signed by Idoumi as CNPPP president began to circulate on Saturday 31 October. It showed petrol at CFA 735 (US$1.23), up 23.5%, and diesel at CFA 705 (US$1.18), up 22.6%, from 1 November.

Butane gas in the 12.5 kg bottle (CFA 4,950, about US$8.28) and lamp paraffin (CFA 450, about US$0.75) stayed unchanged in that draft grid. The oil ministry’s office called the grid a draft.

By 2 November a source in the oil minister’s office had said that nothing was official and the grid was a working document. Pump prices were reported unchanged at CFA 595 (US$1.00) for petrol and CFA 575 (US$0.96) for diesel, though press reports differ on whether the higher prices took effect.

Purchasing Power Against Public Finances

Higher pump prices would feed into transport and food costs, while cutting the subsidy would ease pressure on the budget. The two goals pull in opposite directions.

According to the World Bank’s 2026 public finance review of Gabon, as reported by Gabonese media, 96% of the subsidy on petrol and diesel benefits the richer half of the population. That finding adds weight to the argument for change, though no plan to shield poorer households has been published.

What It Means for You

A pump-price rise would likely lift transport and food costs for households. Investors and expats with Gabon exposure should watch for the government’s next statement on the date, method and compensation.

Travellers and expats pay at the pump, so any change reaches them directly. Wage talks add to the squeeze, and our report on the draft strike law covers employers and unions.

Our report on unpaid dues owed to former Gabon Airlines staff shows another strain on household budgets. The date of any government decision on fuel prices is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the government will raise pump prices, by how much, or from what date. The method and any compensation for households have not been published.

It is also not known whether the figures in the 31 October draft grid reflect the scenarios now under study. The oil minister’s office has only called the grid a working document.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Gabon raise fuel prices?

Not yet. The government is studying scenarios to adjust petrol and diesel prices, but it has announced no decision or date.

What do petrol and diesel cost in Gabon now?

Reports differ on whether higher prices took effect. A 31 October draft grid put petrol at CFA 735 (US$1.23) and diesel at CFA 705 (US$1.18), and the government has announced no decision.

How much does the fuel support cost the state?

Thibault Gaël Idoumi, head of the downstream oil agency, said support rose from CFA 30 billion (US$50 million) in October to CFA 35 billion (US$59 million) in November. The 2026 budget line is about CFA 55 billion (US$92 million).

Who benefits most from the fuel subsidy?

The World Bank’s 2026 public finance review of Gabon, as reported by Gabonese media, found that 96% of the subsidy benefits the richer half of the population. The government has published no plan to shield poorer households.

Sources: Government of Gabon, Council of Ministers communiqué, 8 October 2026; Gabon oil and gas ministry and the National Commission on Petroleum Product Prices (CNPPP), price grid of 31 October 2026 (draft); Thibault Gaël Idoumi, director general of the downstream oil and gas agency (Aval pétrolier et gazier), public interview, 11 November 2026; World Bank, Gabon public finance review 2026.

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