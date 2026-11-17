The airside departure lounge at Libreville International Airport in the evening. Photo: Dvermeirre / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0), 2008.

GABON · UNPAID DEBT

Former employees of Gabon Airlines, a carrier that stopped flying more than a decade ago, say the Gabonese state still owes them 4.448 billion CFA francs (the Central African currency, about US$7.5 million). Seven of them have died without being paid, the group says.

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The claim was reported on Tuesday 17 November 2026 in a declaration dated 10 November and addressed to President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema. The Rio Times has not seen that declaration or the agreements it cites, and no ministry has confirmed the figures, so everything below is attributed.

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Key Facts Who 155 former Gabon Airlines staff, including pilots, mechanics and cabin crew, the group says.

Amount 4.448 billion CFA francs (about US$7.5 million) in unpaid employment entitlements, as the group counts it.

Deaths The group says seven former agents died unpaid; this count is unverified.

Treasury A Gabonese Treasury official is quoted saying payment depends on cash; no schedule is announced.

As of 17 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

The former staff say a February 2025 agreement fixed the debt for good, yet no payment calendar has followed. The Treasury says its cash position decides when it pays.

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What the Former Staff Say

The group says the government’s debt-audit Task Force issued a definitive attestation of 4.448 billion CFA francs on 21 June 2024. It says a convention (formal agreement) between the State and the judicial administrator (liquidator) of Gabon Airlines fixed the amount as final and irrevocable on 6 February 2025.

According to the group, official minutes of 16 July 2025 split the sum into 4.003 billion CFA francs (about US$6.7 million) for 125 staff with bank accounts and 444.5 million CFA francs (about US$0.7 million) for 30 others. The group says the minutes recorded six deaths, and it now counts seven.

The group also says it sent two payment orders, numbers 1230 and 1231, to Gabon’s Public Treasury. It alleges that intermediaries demand deductions of 5% to 27% to speed up payment, a claim we could not verify.

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What the Treasury Says

Anicet Badenga, deputy director general of the Treasury and Public Accounting directorate, is quoted as saying the 2025 convention reflects the state’s commitment to settle its debt. He is quoted adding that actual payment depends on the Treasury’s cash position and that no intermediary is needed.

Badenga is quoted describing the two payment orders as coming from the state’s debt directorate and as supposed to reflect the real debt. He did not confirm that the Treasury has processed them.

No payment calendar has been announced, and the Treasury official quoted gave none. The group says it is now asking for payment, not for recognition of the debt.

A NASA C-20A research aircraft takes off from Libreville International Airport during the AfriSAR airborne science campaign in 2016. Photo: NASA/AFRC/Carla Thomas (public domain).

Background on the Airline and the Currency

Gabon Airlines’ liquidation was announced in October 2013, according to a 2014 press report. Gabon uses the Central African CFA franc, which is pegged to the euro at 655.957 CFA francs per euro.

All US dollar figures here use about 597 CFA francs per dollar, derived from that peg and the European Central Bank euro reference rate of 17 November 2026. Because of the peg, the dollar value moves only with the euro.

What Is Not Known

The seven deaths, the list of 155 names and the documents cited have not been independently verified. Whether payment orders 1230 and 1231 have been processed, and when the Treasury will pay, is unknown.

A 2014 press report put the legal entitlements of the former staff at a little over 6.9 billion CFA francs (about US$11.6 million), and the two figures may not cover the same claims. The liquidator, the Presidency and the ministries concerned had not commented publicly by 17 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much are Gabon Airlines’ former employees owed?

Their collective says 4.448 billion CFA francs (about US$7.5 million) for 155 people. The figure and the documents behind it have not been independently verified.

When will the former employees be paid?

No date has been given. A Treasury official is quoted saying payment depends on the Treasury’s cash position.

How many former staff have died without payment?

The collective says seven. It says the minutes of 16 July 2025 recorded six deaths.

Sources: Declaration of the collective of former Gabon Airlines agents to President Oligui Nguema, 10 November 2026 (reported 17 November 2026; not seen by The Rio Times); statements by Anicet Badenga, Direction Générale de la Comptabilité Publique et du Trésor (Gabon’s public accounting and treasury directorate), as quoted 17 November 2026; European Central Bank euro reference rates, 17 November 2026.

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