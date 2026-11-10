Gabon’s 2027 Budget Hits US$10.6 Billion

Africa · Gabon Budget

Key Facts Size. CFA francs 6,223.1 billion (about US$10.6 billion), up 13.2% on the 2026 amended budget.

Borrowing. Market borrowing of CFA 1,744.1 billion (about US$3.0 billion) is planned, 28% of the total.

Defence. Defence gets CFA 272.5 billion (about US$464 million), down about 11%.

Senate. Senate hearings with four ministers were reported for 9 and 10 November; unconfirmed.

Exchange rate. The CFA franc is fixed at 655.957 per euro; 1,000 francs is about US$1.70.

Gabon’s government wants to spend CFA 6,223.1 billion (about US$10.6 billion) in 2027, 13.2% more than this year. The bill is now before the Senate, the upper house of parliament, which was reported to be hearing ministers this week.

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What the Bill Contains

The Council of Ministers, Gabon’s cabinet, adopted the 2027 finance bill on Friday 18 September 2026 in Port-Gentil, Gabon’s economic capital. It sets state revenue and spending at CFA 6,223.1 billion (about US$10.6 billion), up CFA 727.9 billion (about US$1.2 billion) from the 2026 amended budget, a mid-year revision, of CFA 5,495.2 billion (about US$9.4 billion).

The government plans to raise CFA 1,744.1 billion (about US$3.0 billion) on financial markets, equal to 28% of the budget by our calculation. Of that, CFA 1,144.1 billion (about US$1.9 billion) would come from international investors, and the remaining CFA 600 billion (about US$1.0 billion) from the regional or domestic market, with no split given.

We convert at the CFA franc’s fixed rate of 655.957 per euro and a euro rate of about US$1.117 on 10 November 2026. That makes CFA 1 billion worth about US$1.7 million.

File photo, February 2023. The Ministry of Water and Forests, one of Gabon’s government buildings in Libreville. (Photo: Daniel Beloumou / European Union, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Defence and Security Money

Defence would receive CFA 272.5 billion (about US$464 million) in 2027, down CFA 34.9 billion (about US$59 million), or roughly 11%, from CFA 307.4 billion (about US$523 million) this year. The Interior Ministry’s security budget would get just over CFA 129 billion (about US$220 million), about 2.3% less than in 2026.

These figures come from the budget documents presented to lawmakers. Our earlier report on the defence cut has the first look at that line.

What Senators Reportedly Asked

A Gabonese news report says the finance committee of the Senate, Gabon’s upper house, heard the economy and planning ministers, Thierry Minko and Louise Pierrette Mvono, on Monday 9 November, and the defence and interior ministers on Tuesday 10 November. We found no second report of the hearings, so the details below are reported, not confirmed.

According to that report, senators raised border security, piracy at sea, migration pressure and how public money is shared. Ministers had already defended the bill before the finance committee of the National Assembly, the lower house, from 21 October.

Brigitte Onkanowa, Minister of State and Defence Minister, is reported to have said the defence credits must protect Gabon’s territory, its people and its international commitments. Edgard Moukoumbi, the Interior Minister, is reported to have said extra money for local government would strengthen local authorities and make a fund that shares revenue between regions operational.

What It Means for You

Anyone holding Gabonese bonds or doing business with the state will read the borrowing plan first. At CFA 1,744.1 billion (about US$3.0 billion), it is more than a quarter of the whole budget.

The tension to watch is a smaller defence line while senators ask about borders and piracy. For background on the cost of Gabon’s debt, see our earlier report on 2027 interest costs and our guide to who runs Gabon’s economy.

What Is Not Known

We do not know when the Senate will vote or whether it will amend the bill. We also found no published deficit figure as a share of national output, and no clear picture yet of how far talks with the International Monetary Fund, the global lender, will shape the numbers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is Gabon’s 2027 budget?

The finance bill sets state revenue and spending at CFA 6,223.1 billion (about US$10.6 billion). That is 13.2% above the amended 2026 budget.

What is the CFA franc?

The CFA franc is the currency used by Gabon and its Central African neighbours. It is fixed at 655.957 per euro, so 1,000 francs is about US$1.70.

Who has to approve the budget?

Gabon’s parliament must pass the finance bill. The National Assembly’s finance committee has heard ministers on it and the Senate is now reviewing it, with no vote date known.

Sources: Gabon’s Council of Ministers communiqué of 18 September 2026 and the 2027 finance bill as presented to parliament; the Senate Finance Committee hearings (reported, not confirmed by us); euro peg of the CFA franc.

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