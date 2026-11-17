Photo: Delrick Williams / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

GABON · LABOUR LAW

Gabon’s Ministry of Labour handed a draft law on the right to strike to employers’ groups and trade unions in Libreville, the capital, on Monday 16 November 2026. The ministry gave them three days, counted from Tuesday 17 November, to send comments before the text goes to Parliament.

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The draft’s contents have not been described publicly, so it is not yet clear how far it would limit strikes. Gabon is a producer of oil and manganese, so labour rules matter to the foreign companies that operate there.

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Key Facts What The government gave employers and unions a draft law on how the right to strike is exercised.

When Handed over Monday 16 November 2026; comments are due within three days from Tuesday 17 November.

Who Labour Ministry secretary general Colonel Bernard Obie handed it over; the minister was absent.

Contents Provisions such as notice periods and minimum service were not described at the handover.

Next A second meeting with the minister is planned; no date is confirmed.

Gabon’s government is consulting on a law to set the rules for strikes. Employers want flexibility to attract investors, while a union leader says members will study the text first.

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Why a Strike Law Matters Now

Gabon’s president, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, took power in a military coup in August 2023 and won the presidential election in April 2025. At the Liberation Day celebration in Makokou at the end of August 2026, which marks the 2023 coup, he said that the right to strike and trade-union freedom will be respected within the framework set by law.

In the same speech he said dialogue cannot become a pretext for paralysing the country, and that the state must listen and negotiate in good faith. The draft law now puts that balance to the test.

Strikes have already hit key sectors: unions filed strike notices at several oil companies in November 2023, and six unions at Comilog, Gabon’s main manganese producer, walked out in March 2025. Teachers were on strike from December 2025 into early 2026.

The forested shore of the Libreville estuary on the Atlantic coast of Gabon, pictured in March 2019. Photo: VIGNA christian / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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What Happened on 16 November

The ministry’s secretary general, Colonel Bernard Obie, handed the draft law on the exercise of the right to strike to employers and unions in Libreville. The minister was absent, and the ministry placed the consultation in the spirit of International Labour Organization Convention 144 on tripartite consultation.

Employers and workers have three days from Tuesday 17 November to send amendments, observations and suggestions. The ministry says it wants a consensus text, and a second meeting with the minister is planned to deepen the proposals before the legislative process continues.

Employers and Unions React

Joseph Mendene Assoumou, president of the Confederation of Enterprises of Gabon (CEG), an employers’ body, said business has three days to deliver its thinking. He said employers will push for productive social dialogue at work and for more flexibility to attract local and foreign investors.

Rubain Paul Zoukoué Ella, president of the trade-union body Cosynap, said the Monday meeting was only the official handover and that members would study the document. In January 2020, union leaders had threatened a general strike against a revision of the Labour Code.

What Happens Next

The ministry’s window is three days from Tuesday 17 November, though one report says at least three working days. A second meeting with the minister is planned after the minister’s return, and no date is confirmed for it or for the bill’s arrival in Parliament.

In Plain English

A strike law sets the conditions under which workers may stop work, such as notice periods and whether essential services must keep running. The Gabonese draft has not been published, so which of these conditions it covers is not yet known.

What It Means for You

For companies and investors in Gabon’s oil and manganese sectors, the bill could shape how easily workers can stop work and how much warning employers get. It is context, not a forecast, because the text may change after the consultation.

What Is Not Known

Neither the ministry’s announcement nor the reactions published so far describe the draft’s provisions, such as notice periods or minimum service. It is also unknown whether existing strike rules will change and when the bill will reach Parliament.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Gabon’s draft strike law?

It is a bill on the exercise of the right to strike that the Labour Ministry handed to employers and unions on 16 November 2026. Its provisions have not been described publicly.

How long do employers and unions have to respond?

They have three days from Tuesday 17 November 2026 to send amendments and suggestions. A second meeting with the minister is planned, with no date confirmed.

What do Gabonese employers want from the law?

The president of the CEG said employers want productive social dialogue at work. He also said they want more flexibility to attract local and foreign investors.

Sources: Gabon Ministry of Labour, Full Employment and Social Dialogue, consultation on the draft law on the right to strike, 16 November 2026; statements by the presidents of the CEG and Cosynap at the handover, 16 November 2026; speech by President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Makokou, end of August 2026.

Read more: Who runs Gabon’s economy · Eramet studies a Gabon manganese plant · Gabon’s economy in 2026

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