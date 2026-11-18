File photo, 2007. A paved street in Port-Gentil, the oil city in Gabon's Ogooue-Maritime province. (Photo: Brian Ecton, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Gabon

A youth employment project financed in Gabon by the African Development Bank (AfDB) is in its final four months, with most of its buildings finished and its job results still hard to read. At a briefing on Tuesday 17 November 2026, the bank said the US$103 million programme closes on 31 March 2027, more than ten years after approval and five years later than planned.

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Among 15 to 24-year-olds, Gabon’s jobless rate was 36.3% in 2025, more than three times the 10.1% Sub-Saharan average, on World Bank estimates modelled from International Labour Organization data. The project is one answer to that gap, so its results are an early test of what development money can do.

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Key Facts Who. The African Development Bank (AfDB) and Gabon’s government, which started the project.

What. A US$103 million programme to train and employ young Gabonese aged 14 to 35.

Progress. 13 of 20 building sites are finished; 532 classrooms are built or rehabilitated.

Deadline. The project closes on 31 March 2027, about five years later than planned.

As of. 18 November 2026, 21:00 GMT.

The programme has mostly delivered buildings, while proof of jobs and business support is still patchy as the 31 March 2027 deadline nears.

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The Big Picture

The African Development Bank’s board approved a €84.63 million loan (about US$93 million at about 1.10 dollars per euro on 18 November) in December 2016, to cut youth unemployment through technical schools, health and social-protection facilities and small-business support. The bank said at approval that Gabon’s technical and vocational education had an enrolment rate of 8%, against the 20% to 30% the United Nations education agency UNESCO recommends for emerging economies, and that 80% of its graduates were not hired in the field they trained for, according to allAfrica’s report of the decision.

Gabon’s government started the project and pays about FCFA 6.17 billion (US$10 million) of the FCFA 61.69 billion (US$103 million) total cost, with the AfDB paying FCFA 55.51 billion (US$93 million); FCFA means Central African CFA francs. It targets people aged 14 to 35, whom the bank counted in 2016 as 40% of the population, about 720,000 people.

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What the Bank Reported on 17 November

The AfDB told the briefing that 532 classrooms have been built or rehabilitated and that contractors have created 2,006 jobs, including internships for 129 young people, according to Gabon Media Time, a Gabonese news site. Of 20 planned building sites, 13 are 100% complete, six are in the finishing phase and one is under construction.

The bank puts the physical progress of the main activities at 76.95%. Schools benefiting include the vocational training centres in Makokou, Tchibanga and Port-Gentil, the Omar Bongo and Nyonda Makita technical high schools and the national public health laboratory.

File photo: the business district of Libreville, Gabon’s capital.

Why the Progress Figures Differ

Two figures circulate. The bank gave 76.95% for physical progress of the main activities on 17 November, while its published project data, read by Gabonreview, a Gabonese news site, on 27 August 2026, showed 65% of activities completed and 56.2% of the bank’s commitment paid out (40.448 million of 71.920 million units of account, the bank’s own accounting currency).

The two may measure different things, and the 65% was reported on 27 August, so it may be the older reading. Gabonreview adds that the roughly 44% of the loan not yet paid out is neither spent nor lost, only not yet drawn when the data were updated.

Jobs and Business Results Are Patchier

Against its targets the project has placed 350 jobseekers in work (target 250), trained 247 trainers and officials (target 200) and equipped four partner institutions as planned, according to the bank’s data cited by Gabonreview. The same data show zero for 80 revised training programmes, 50 young entrepreneurs to be funded, 30 business promoters to be funded and training for 80 income-generating activities and small firms.

Gabonreview cautions that a zero can mean work not done or data not yet updated, so it would be excessive to conclude that nothing happened on the ground. The project coordinator, Herménégilde Bussa-Bussambe, named three causes of delay at the briefing: a gap between the initial diagnosis and delivery, slow processing between the government and the lender, and recurring late payments.

Why It Matters

Buildings are the fast part of a training loan, while jobs depend on graduates, employers and small-business finance that arrive later or not at all. With the jobless rate among 15 to 24-year-olds at 36.3% in 2025, more than three times the Sub-Saharan average of 10.1% (World Bank estimates, ages 15 to 24), any shortfall in placements weighs heavily.

Delivery has been slow in other ways: the bank’s 2023–2028 country strategy noted that the 2020 and 2021 audits were not submitted on time, according to Gabonreview, and a tender for more equipment and furniture was still launched on 24 April 2026. Because Gabon repays the loan, the final audit will show whether the money bought what it was meant to.

What to Watch

The project is due to close on Wednesday 31 March 2027, according to the bank. A notice dated 6 August 2026 seeks an audit firm to review the project’s 2026 accounts and first quarter of 2027 and to check its contracts, and no report date has been published.

Before closing, the bank says it wants to finish the Cap Estérias health centre and 10 buildings at the Omar Bongo technical high school (LTNOB), support young project owners and set up a system to track graduates’ job entry. Those four items are the checklist for the final months.

What It Means for You

For readers following Gabon’s economy, this is a rare public scorecard of a development loan at the end of its life. The closing audit, more than the ribbon-cuttings, will show how many young Gabonese ended up in work.

What Is Not Known

It is not known which progress figure, 76.95% or 65%, is the latest, nor how many trainees found lasting jobs beyond the 350 placements counted. Whether the closing date will move again, and when the audit will report, has not been published.

In Plain English

AfDB: the African Development Bank, a lender owned by African and other member states that finances public projects.

the African Development Bank, a lender owned by African and other member states that finances public projects. RCEJPS: the French initials of the project’s name, in English the capacity-building project for youth employability and social protection.

the French initials of the project’s name, in English the capacity-building project for youth employability and social protection. FCFA: the Central African CFA franc, pegged to the euro at 655.957 per euro, about 600 per US dollar on 18 November 2026.

the Central African CFA franc, pegged to the euro at 655.957 per euro, about 600 per US dollar on 18 November 2026. Unit of account: the AfDB’s internal currency for loans and accounts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the RCEJPS project in Gabon?

It is an AfDB-backed programme, started by Gabon’s government, that rebuilds technical and vocational schools and supports jobs and small businesses for people aged 14 to 35. It covers eight of Gabon’s nine provinces.

How much does the project cost?

The total cost is FCFA 61.69 billion (about US$103 million). The bank pays FCFA 55.51 billion (US$93 million) and Gabon FCFA 6.17 billion (US$10 million).

When does the project end?

The bank says it closes on 31 March 2027. It was approved in December 2016 with a five-year plan.

How much of the project is finished?

On 17 November 2026 the bank reported 76.95% physical progress and 13 of 20 building sites complete. Its published data, read by Gabonreview on 27 August 2026, showed 65% of activities done and 56.2% of its funds paid out.

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