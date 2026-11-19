The succession is planned and approved in advance, and the bank used the notice to set out what its outgoing chief delivered.

File photo. A Lagos BRT bus at the Mile 12 terminal, Lagos, photographed on 4 July 2019 by Davidben zignature. Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Business: Nigeria

Fidelity Bank, a Nigerian lender listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that executive director Stanley Amuchie will become its chief executive on Friday 1 January 2027. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, who has run the bank since 1 January 2021, retires from the board on Thursday 31 December 2026 when her contract ends.

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The bank said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has already approved the appointment, so the handover needs no further approval from the bank regulator. It is a planned succession rather than a surprise exit.

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Key Facts Who. Stanley Amuchie, now the bank’s chief operations and information officer, succeeds Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.

What. Change of managing director and chief executive at Fidelity Bank Plc.

When. Amuchie takes over on 1 January 2027; Onyeali-Ikpe retires on 31 December 2026.

Approval. The CBN has approved; the SEC, NDIC and FRC have been notified.

As of. 19 November 2026, 21:00 GMT

The succession is planned and approved in advance, and the bank used the notice to set out what its outgoing chief delivered.

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The announcement came in a press release dated 19 November 2026 and signed by company secretary Ezinwa Unuigboje, sent to NGX Regulation Limited, the exchange’s regulatory arm, and the public, as reported by Nairametrics, a Nigerian financial news site. The bank also notified the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC).

Onyeali-Ikpe joined the board in 2015 as executive director for Lagos and the south-west and became chief executive on 1 January 2021. The board said it was “pleased with the appointment” and looks forward to working with Amuchie “as it embarks on the next phase of its growth trajectory”.

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Amuchie has more than 30 years in financial services, the bank said. He began at the accounting firm Arthur Andersen in 1995, spent more than 18 years at Zenith Bank, a major Nigerian lender, where he became group chief financial officer in July 2015, and has been a Fidelity executive director since January 2022.

A Lagos bus rapid transit (BRT) bus at the Mile 12 terminal. The city is Nigeria’s commercial capital and Fidelity Bank’s home market. (File photo)

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Before joining the board he advised Fidelity as a technical consultant from March 2021, and earlier was chief technical consultant at Mint Financial Technologies, the company behind Mintyn Bank, from April 2019 to February 2021. The bank says he led its operations, technology and international expansion, including the purchase of its first foreign unit, Union Bank UK, now FidBank UK.

Fidelity used the notice to list changes between 2020 and 2025, all of them the bank’s own figures. Profit before tax rose from N28.1 billion (about US$21 million at today’s rate of N1,351 per US$) to N347.7 billion (about US$257 million), and return on average equity from 10.5% to 24.4%.

Customer deposits grew from N1.699 trillion (about US$1.3 billion) to N6.891 trillion (about US$5.1 billion), and customer accounts from about 5.7 million to more than 12 million. The bank also says it became Nigeria’s sixth-largest lender by 2025, a ranking we have not independently checked.

Capital was the other pillar. Fidelity raised N402.9 billion (about US$298 million) in three equity exercises, including a public offer and rights issue in 2024 and a private placement in 2025, and redeemed a US$400 million Eurobond at maturity in October 2026.

The share price stood at N23.00 (about US$0.017) on Wednesday 18 November, up from N2.52 (about US$0.002) at the end of 2020, the bank said. The notice gives no reason for Onyeali-Ikpe’s exit beyond the end of her contract.

For Fidelity’s investors, the change comes with a continuity signal, since Amuchie has sat on the executive team since January 2022. The notice does not say what Amuchie’s priorities will be.

Further reading: Why Guinea Expelled Foreign Gold Miners.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this the same Fidelity Bank as in Ghana?

No. This is Fidelity Bank Plc in Nigeria. Ghana’s Fidelity Bank is a separate company.

When does Amuchie become CEO?

On Friday 1 January 2027, the day after Onyeali-Ikpe retires. The central bank has already approved the appointment.

Sources Published Thursday 19 November 2026. Fidelity Bank Plc press release to the Nigerian Exchange. Fidelity Bank notice to NGX Regulation, 19 November 2026 (reported by Nairametrics)

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