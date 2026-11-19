Nigeria’s oil company and its central bank have put their working relationship in writing, but no inflow figures or deadlines have been made public.

Photo: GodwinPaya / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Economy: Nigeria

Nigeria’s state oil company NNPC Ltd (Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) signed a memorandum of understanding, a written agreement outlining shared intentions, on Wednesday 18 November 2026 at the central bank’s headquarters in Abuja. The agreement sets out how the oil firm’s dollar earnings, payments and cybersecurity will be run together with the central bank.

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Bayo Ojulari, chief executive of the whole NNPC group, said the aim is a working partnership that delivers results. Dollars from oil sales help supply the foreign currency that supports the naira, the national currency, so how those dollars reach the central bank matters.

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Key Facts Who. NNPC Ltd, Nigeria’s state oil company, and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

What. A memorandum of understanding on foreign-exchange inflows, oil-revenue settlement, payments and cybersecurity.

When. Signed Wednesday 18 November 2026, at the central bank’s Abuja headquarters.

Figures. The officials quoted gave no dollar amount or inflow target.

As of. 19 November 2026, 8:30 a.m. ET.

Nigeria’s oil company and its central bank have put their working relationship in writing, but no inflow figures or deadlines have been made public.

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What the Agreement Covers

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the central bank is the custodian of NNPC’s key operational foreign-currency accounts and settles oil and gas proceeds into the Federation Account, the account into which Nigeria’s oil and other federal revenues are paid before being shared among federal, state and local governments. Ojulari said the deal will also cover support for export proceeds, digital payments and cybersecurity.

NNPC’s group chief financial officer, Adedapo Segun, said the company will align its domestic payments, contractor settlements and currency conversions with CBN rules, which treat the naira as the only legal tender at home. A joint steering committee and a joint working committee, co-chaired by both institutions, will track progress against agreed performance indicators.

File photo: the NNPC Towers in Abuja, headquarters of Nigeria’s state oil company.

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Why It Matters

At the signing, Segun said the agreement supports NNPC’s goal of lifting output from about 1.8 million barrels a day to 3 million, and Emem Usoro, the CBN’s Deputy Governor for Operations, said gross external reserves, the foreign-currency assets the central bank holds, exceed US$55 billion, helped by higher oil output and diaspora remittances. The officials quoted gave no inflow figure for the agreement, so its effect on the naira cannot yet be measured.

The stated aim, in Cardoso’s words, is “predictable inflows into the foreign exchange markets”. The agreement does not say by how much inflows will rise.

The Big Picture

Ojulari said the board appointed in April 2025 found weak liquidity, challenged projects and heavy loans, and Segun said that “for too long” the two institutions had cooperated “on an ad hoc basis”. Both spoke at the signing in Abuja.

Cardoso called the signing “another step towards putting in writing” an existing relationship, and Ojulari said the memorandum sets out “the principles and framework” for how the two will work together. Memoranda of understanding are typically not legally binding contracts.

What Is Not Known

The full text, the agreement’s duration and the performance indicators were not released at the signing. The agreement’s term was not given.

What It Means for You

The memorandum sets up joint committees to track how NNPC’s dollar earnings and payments are handled. It does not change exchange rates by itself, and this report is not investment advice.

We have covered the company’s finances and its future before. Earlier coverage looks at NNPC’s September profit and the debate over listing the company.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did NNPC and the CBN sign?

A memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday 18 November 2026 in Abuja. It covers foreign-exchange inflows, settlement of oil proceeds, digital payments and cybersecurity.

Does the agreement include money?

No amounts were published. The officials named no dollar figure, term or performance targets.

What is the Federation Account?

It is the account into which Nigeria’s oil and other federal revenues are paid. The money is then shared among federal, state and local governments.

Who leads the two institutions?

Bayo Ojulari is chief executive of the NNPC group. Olayemi Cardoso is Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Sources Remarks by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso, Deputy Governor Emem Usoro, NNPC group chief executive Bayo Ojulari and NNPC group chief financial officer Adedapo Segun at the signing in Abuja, 18 November 2026.

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