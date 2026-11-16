File photo of earthquake damage in Cali.

Colombia’s President Abelardo de la Espriella said on Sunday 15 November 2026 that the Fondo Milagro, the state fund for rebuilding after the 10 August earthquake, is running a programme of urgent work worth COP 624 billion (Colombian pesos, about US$188 million). A written reply from the fund’s then manager to Congress shows how little of its money had been committed: COP 7.44 billion (about US$2.2 million) in contracts, roughly 1.2%.

The gap matters to readers abroad because the first reconstruction test of the new government is whether borrowed money turns into homes and jobs. It also lands while the president is trying to pass a tax overhaul through Colombia’s Congress, which needs the same public trust.

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Programme COP 624 billion (US$188 million) of urgent quake work under the Fondo Milagro, the president said.

Victim aid More than COP 343.5 billion (US$104 million) authorised by UNGRD, Colombia’s disaster-risk agency, for victims.

Contracted COP 7.44 billion (US$2.2 million), about 1.2% of the COP 624.7 billion received, is in contracting processes.

As of Monday 16 November 2026, 06:45 GMT. Conversions at 3,315 pesos per US$ (13 November close).

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The president has put a large figure on the table. The fund’s own paperwork shows that most of it had not yet been committed to contracts.

What the President Said

De la Espriella reviewed his first 100 days in office in an address on the night of Sunday 15 November. He said the government has authorised more than COP 343.5 billion (US$104 million) in economic support for earthquake victims, and that the Fondo Milagro is advancing a programme of urgent interventions worth COP 624 billion (US$188 million).

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The Fondo Milagro, “Miracle Fund”, was created by decree 1379 of 9 September 2026 as a separate trust to hold money for the emergency only. Colombia’s Finance Ministry, known as Hacienda, oversees it.

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Where the Money Comes From

Decree 1488 of 6 October added COP 624.7 billion (US$188 million) to the 2026 national budget for the fund. The president has said the money comes from a loan from the World Bank’s lending arm, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The president’s figure of COP 624 billion is within rounding of that amount, but his address did not say that it is the same money. We treat the link as likely and not confirmed.

How Much Has Been Committed

In a written reply to a questionnaire from Colombia’s Congress, sent instead of attending a debate on 11 November, Jaime Andrés Uribe, then the fund’s manager, said the fund had so far received COP 624.7 billion. He listed COP 7.44 billion (US$2.2 million) in contracting processes for demolition work and its supervision.

The contracts include the demolition of a building in Pereira (COP 3.8 billion, or about US$1.15 million) and of other damaged buildings. Pereira is a city in western Colombia.

Our own calculation puts the 7.44 billion at 1.2% of the money received. Uribe resigned on 13 November after a row over salaries at the fund.

What It Means for You

For families in the quake zone the order of work is the story: demolition comes first, and housing contracts follow. About 1.2% of a US$188 million first allocation is in contracts about three months after the quake, and that is the baseline against which the president’s total should be read.

Investors and insurers with Colombian exposure should read the number as a measure of how fast the state can spend, not of need. Earlier reporting from The Rio Times on the Chocó package, the rebuild plan for Valle del Cauca, the department around Cali and the change at the top of the fund gives the wider picture, and more is in our Colombia coverage.

What Is Not Known

The address gave no breakdown of the COP 624 billion programme by project, and no schedule for payments has been published. It is also not clear whether the COP 7.44 billion has been paid or only contracted.

The government has said more additions to the fund are expected in November, but no amount has been confirmed. We will update this report when the Finance Ministry publishes them.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money has Colombia set aside for earthquake zones?

President De la Espriella said on 15 November that the Fondo Milagro is advancing urgent work worth COP 624 billion (US$188 million). He also said more than COP 343.5 billion (US$104 million) has been authorised as economic support for victims.

What is the Fondo Milagro?

It is the government trust created by decree 1379 of 9 September 2026 to hold money for the emergency after the 10 August earthquake. Its first money, COP 624.7 billion, came from a World Bank loan, according to the president.

How much has been committed?

The fund’s then manager reported COP 7.44 billion (US$2.2 million) in contracting processes. That is about 1.2% of the money received.

Which areas were hit by the earthquake?

The earthquake struck on 10 August 2026. The fund’s first demolition contracts include a building in Pereira, in western Colombia.

Sources: President Abelardo de la Espriella, address on his first 100 days, 15 November 2026; President Abelardo de la Espriella, address of 25 October 2026 on the Fondo Milagro; Decree 1379 of 9 September 2026 and Decree 1488 of 6 October 2026; Fondo Milagro then manager Jaime Andrés Uribe, written reply to Congress, November 2026; Unidad Nacional para la Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres (UNGRD), Colombia’s disaster-risk agency, aid approvals as cited in the 15 November address

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error